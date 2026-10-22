Hot Stretch Vaults DeMario Douglas Into WR3 Conversation for Week 7
Oct 22, 2026, 2:46 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas has emerged as a legitimate WR3/flex option in fantasy football for Thursday's Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Douglas had a relatively quiet start to the season, but recent injuries to Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) have allowed him to break out in a huge way. Over the last two weeks, he has exploded for 13 targets, 11 catches, 151 yards, and three touchdowns. It's a small sample size, but he ranks as the WR5 in PPR scoring during that two-week window. Douglas should remain one of Drake Maye's favorite targets in Week 7 with Hollins and Doubs both on IR. AJ Brown is presumably the alpha receiver here, but even he is at risk of getting outperformed by Douglas after dropping three of his 10 targets last Sunday. Douglas, meanwhile, caught seven of the eight passes thrown his way and proved himself as a reliable target all over the field. He has jumped all the way up to WR34 in RotoBaller's latest Week 7 fantasy football rankings, making him a very strong candidate to start for managers in 12+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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AJ Brown Looks to Shake Off Major Drops Issue
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 2:44 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver AJ Brown has top-10 upside in fantasy football, but he'll first need to show a little more reliability in the passing game. Brown returned from a four-week injury-related absence last Sunday and had three dropped passes (plus a muffed onside kick recovery attempt) against the Jets. Drops have been a factor for Brown throughout his career, but this was easily one of the worst performances of his career in that regard. He will look to turn things around with a much more reliable performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 7. Fortunately for Brown, this is a relatively favorable matchup, as the Bears have allowed the 11th-most receiving yards, ninth-most receiving touchdowns, and 13th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Brown will also have a little less competition for targets after Romeo Doubs (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve, although volume was never really a major concern for the alpha receiver, especially after he was targeted 10 times in Week 6. Brown is a high-end WR2 for now, but his track record makes it clear that he has WR1 upside and could return to top-12 territory on a weekly basis if he strings together a couple of strong outings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Needs His Receiving Workload to Rebound
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 2:42 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson continues to operate as the No. 1 option out of the backfield, but fantasy managers will look for his receiving workload to bounce back in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Stevenson logged 14 carries last Sunday against the Jets, but he was a massive disappointment in fantasy football with just 36 rushing yards and zero receptions. Stevenson's PPR and half-PPR outlooks are highly dependent on him catching passes, and this was the first time in his career that he finished a game without a single target. Last week was presumably an outlier, and Stevenson's receiving workload should improve this week, although it's worth noting that the Bears have allowed the eighth-fewest receptions to running backs in 2026. The bottom line is that Stevenson has fringe top-24 appeal in fantasy football, but last week showed that he also possesses a lower floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
TreVeyon Henderson's Fantasy Stock Plummeting Ahead of Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 2:40 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has been one of the biggest busts in 2026 fantasy football drafts, and he can be avoided in most leagues ahead of his Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Outside of a solid Week 2 showing, Henderson has been held to fewer than 5.0 points (PPR) in every game so far. His snap share plummeted to 16% in Week 5, and it only increased to a meager 24% mark in Week 6. Although Henderson has been dealing with an ankle injury at times, it hasn't been enough to keep him from being active, and so it shouldn't be used as an excuse for his lackluster fantasy performance so far. Rhamondre Stevenson is clearly the primary running back in New England, and the Patriots even gave Corey Kiner a chance to prove himself with 17 carries (and an impressive 109 rushing yards) over the last two weeks. Henderson ranks outside the top 48 fantasy running backs for Week 7 against the Bears. He can be benched in 12+ team leagues and dropped to waivers in leagues with 10 or fewer teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye Back in Must-Start Territory Against the Bears
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 2:40 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been playing at an elite level lately, and he will rank as a high-end QB1 for this week's matchup against the Chicago Bears. Maye opened the season with an ugly three-game start, but then he completely turned a corner and produced one of the best three-game stretches in recent NFL history. Over the last three weeks, he has 878 passing yards, 103 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Not only is he the undisputed QB1 from Weeks 4-6, but he is also the highest-scoring player in fantasy football during that three-game span, and the race is not particularly close. As long as Maye is playing at a high level, he should be started in 100% of fantasy football leagues. That remains the case for Thursday Night Football against the Bears, who have allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns and the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Continues to Fetch a Ton of Targets in Carolina
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 1:01 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker returned from a multi-week injury last Sunday, and he picked up right where he left off with 13 targets, six catches, and 97 receiving yards on a 75% snap share. Coker set a new career-high in targets, and if you exclude the one game this season where he missed time due to injury, he's averaging 10.3 targets, 100.3 yards, and 0.7 touchdowns per game. He ranks as the overall WR29 in PPR scoring so far, despite the fact that he has only played in three and a half games, while some other receivers have played in six. The fact of the matter is that the 24-year-old has been quite impressive this year, challenging former first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan for the title of most productive Panthers pass-catcher in fantasy football. It has been refreshing to see that both of these receivers can coexist as fantasy WR2 options, which is a sign that the Panthers' offense (and passing game in particular) is operating much better than it has in years past. We'll continue to trust Coker as a mid-to-low WR2 in future weeks, including Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks Making Case to Remain in the Lead-Back Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 12:50 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks seems to have a very firm grasp on the No. 1 role out of the backfield. He has played at least 78% of the offensive snaps in each of the last two weeks, and he has produced at least 10.0 PPR points in both of those games, despite not scoring a touchdown. Although the larger role has been a direct result of David Montgomery (groin) being sidelined, we would not be surprised to see Marks hold on to his lead-back role even after Montgomery returns to action. In addition to handling 30 carries over the last two weeks, Marks has also taken on a larger role in the passing game with six catches for 48 receiving yards. Although he hasn't been a superstar by any means, he has represented a clear upgrade from Montgomery, who is averaging just 2.65 yards per carry and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Marks is a high-end RB3 with RB2 upside when Montgomery is active, and a pretty safe mid-to-low RB2 option even Montgomery misses more time.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Love Hitting His Stride Through Six Weeks
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 12:46 AM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is enjoying a fantastic breakout season in fantasy football. After finishing as QB15 or lower in back-to-back seasons, Love has bounced back as the overall QB6 through the first six weeks of the 2026 campaign. His big year has been fueled by an impressive scoring tendency, as he has now scored two total touchdowns in every game so far. He has consistently racked up passing yardage with Christian Watson and Matthew Golden at his disposal, and he has kept his turnover total at a modest level with four interceptions and one lost fumble so far. The 27-year-old has one of the safer floors among fantasy quarterbacks, solidifying his already impressive status as a mid-to-low QB1 option in most leagues. Love has proven to be somewhat of a steal in 2026 redraft leagues, and he should continue to perform at a high level with Watson and Golden at his disposal. The only new wrinkle to consider here is that running back Josh Jacobs returns in Week 7, which could prompt the Packers to run more than they did in weeks past. Still, we're not pivoting away from Love in any leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Samaje Perine Looking to Pick Up Where He Left Off
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 12:41 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine totaled 14 carries, 68 rushing yards, two catches, 10 receiving yards, and one touchdown in the team's most recent game prior to the bye week. Now that the Bengals are returning to action in Week 7, he'll look to pick up where he left off with a similar role and volume share. It was surprising to see Perine pull ahead of Chase Brown in terms of workload, and while a similar outcome seems somewhat improbable for Week 7, momentum is certainly on Perine's side. The 31-year-old is averaging more than 4.0 yards per carry this season, and he has historically been a key contributor in the passing game. Perine doesn't need to have an every-down role to get on the fantasy radar, either. He played 51% of the snaps in Week 5 and was still able to produce 15.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He certainly has a lower floor than some of the other players in the RB3/flex range, but he has a chance to solidify himself as a weekly fantasy starter with another productive performance this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum Puts Together a Touchdown Streak
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 12:32 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games, bumping him up to the RB28 spot in total PPR scoring this season. Corum has remained in the No. 2 running back role behind Kyren Williams, but that hasn't stopped him from carving out standalone value in PPR leagues, especially in the last two weeks. The bad news is that Corum has played more than one-third of the snaps in just one game this season, so even though he has been productive lately, he doesn't have the typical workload of a top-36 fantasy running back. Therefore, fantasy managers should want him to earn more snaps and more volume going forward, especially since his touchdown streak could come to an end any week. He's currently an RB3/flex in fantasy football, but his fantasy outlook remains very much dependent on scoring touchdowns.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Looks to Continue Ascending
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 21, 2026, 11:19 PM ETRunning back Ollie Gordon II looks to continue his role as the clear lead running back for the Miami Dolphins in the absence of De'Von Achane (knee), who is on injured reserve and is out for the remainder of the 2026 season due to a torn ACL. The Dolphins are coming off a bye week in Week 6, but in the two weeks prior, Gordon dominated Miami's backfield in offensive snaps played and rushing attempts. In Week 4 and Week 5, Gordon played 65 offensive snaps and rushed 27 times for 188 yards (6.96 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Additionally, in the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which was the game in which Achane exited with the injury, Gordon rushed 17 times for 41 yards (2.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding three receptions for 14 yards. Gordon has worked far ahead of fellow tailback Jaylen Wright, who has played just 21 offensive snaps over the past two games. Wright amassed just 11 rushes for 18 total yards (1.64 yards per carry) over those two games, and he is yet to record a reception or touchdown in 2026. Gordon is RotoBaller's No. 24 running back for a Week 7 matchup with the New York Jets and has RB2 or flex appeal.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rookie Carnell Tate is the Clear No. 1 Option for Titans
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 21, 2026, 10:56 PM ETRookie wide receiver Carnell Tate leads the Tennessee Titans in targets (44), receptions (29) and receiving yards (344) in the passing game, and he has scored one touchdown. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft recorded six receptions (on seven targets) for 70 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and his first-career touchdown in a 26-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. The win was the first of the year for the Titans. Tate is beginning to ascend as he gets more comfortable in his first year in the NFL, and he is operating as the clear No. 1 option for quarterback Cam Ward in the passing game. Tate has a Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and ranks as RotoBaller's No. 27 wideout. He can safely be placed into your fantasy football lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dallas Goedert Continues to be Consistent for Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 21, 2026, 10:44 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert remains one of the more consistent fantasy football tight ends in the NFL. According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Goedert averages 9.6 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which makes him a top-eight tight end in that regard. Most recently, in a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, Goedert produced six receptions (on eight targets) for 61 yards (10.2 yards per reception). Goedert missed Week 3 and Week 4 due to a knee injury, but has recorded 17 receptions for 180 receiving yards (10.6 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in four games played in 2026. He ranks as RotoBaller's No. 8 tight end for a Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football and is locked in as a TE1 for fantasy managers who have him on their roster.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Colston Loveland Gaining Momentum After Big Performance
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 21, 2026, 10:34 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a relatively slow start to the 2026 season, but broke through with a strong performance in a 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. He earned seven targets, tied a season-high with six receptions and set a new season-high with 65 receiving yards. Loveland also scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 6. Loveland has recorded 19 receptions for 175 yards and the aforementioned touchdown so far in 2026. He has worked far ahead of fellow tight end Cole Kmet (seven receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown) in the passing game. Loveland ranks as RotoBaller's No. 10 tight end for a Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football and is a strong start candidate.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rookie WR Germie Bernard Poised to Continue Significant Role for Steelers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 21, 2026, 10:22 PM ETWith multiple injuries in the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver room, rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard has stepped up over the past two weeks, and he should continue to play a significant role for the foreseeable future. Bernard saw 12 targets in a 26-19 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. He recorded 11 receptions, which tied with DK Metcalf for the team high, and recorded 87 receiving yards and a touchdown. Over the last two games combined, Bernard has totaled 21 targets, 17 receptions, 167 receiving yards and a touchdown. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) are both currently on injured reserve, while fellow wideout Ben Skowronek (calf) is dealing with a calf injury and missed Week 6. Bernard and Metcalf will continue to be heavily involved for Pittsburgh's offense, and Bernard is currently available in 37% of Yahoo leagues and worth picking up if possible.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
J.K. Dobbins is on the Rise Following Back-to-Back Scoring Games
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 21, 2026, 9:47 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins wasn't much of a fantasy option through the first few weeks of the regular season. The veteran back has turned a corner recently, which should give fantasy managers more hope. Dobbins has found the end zone in back-to-back games ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Over that span, Dobbins has rushed for over 100 yards and has seen increased carries as well. It's beginning to look like the Broncos are trusting Dobbins more as the lead rusher, and RJ Harvey is doing a majority of the receiving work. Fantasy managers in need of a bye week fill-in should consider Dobbins, given his recent stretch of play.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jameson Williams is Pushing WR2 Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 21, 2026, 9:38 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been a big-time contributor for this offense over the last two games. Williams hauled in a season-high six receptions for 102 yards in Week 4. He followed that up with a two-touchdown performance win over the Arizona Cardinals. Williams has shown that he can be the top option in an offense, but that isn't going to happen with Amon-Ra St. Brown on this roster. The Lions were on a bye this past week, but have a big game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Given Williams' recent performances, he should see increased opportunities, which could put him in the WR2 conversation for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Romeo Doubs a Drop Candidate Following Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 21, 2026, 9:28 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) was placed on the Injured Reserve earlier this week. The Patriots are hopeful that Doubs can return following the bye in Week 11. Fantasy managers are going to be without Doubs for at least the next five games, which is going to be a tough sell for many fantasy managers. Doubs was already struggling with two total receptions over his last two games. Also, top wideout A.J. Brown is back in the mix, so Doubs is expected to see reduced usage. Fantasy managers in 12-team redraft formats who don't have an IR spot available might want to drop Doubs for someone who can help them now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. Remains a Lackluster Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 21, 2026, 9:19 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been a lackluster fantasy option all season long. The veteran wideout hasn't been productive, whether it's Baker Mayfield (thumb) or Jalon Daniels under center. Godwin has only recorded more than four receptions in a single game once through the first six games of the season. The 30-year-old hasn't surpassed 40 receiving yards in a single game since Week 2. At this point, it doesn't seem like fantasy managers are going to get anything more than a low-end flex option out of Godwin. There's a chance that his value does increase once Mayfield returns, but fantasy managers in 12-team redraft formats might want to consider moving on.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Keaton Mitchell is Seeing Less Usage
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 21, 2026, 9:08 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell saw his lowest usage of the season during the Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Mitchell carried the ball twice for four yards in the loss. Before this game, Mitchell had seen five or more carries in four straight games. The Chargers are using a three-back committee, and right now, Mitchell might be the weakest option among the three. Fantasy managers seeking help in Week 7 shouldn't be blamed for moving on from Mitchell. The Chargers are on bye this week and Mitchell hasn't done anything lately to warrant holding him. The 24-year-old hasn't surpassed 15 rushing yards in a single game since Week 4. It might be time to move on to someone else.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Washington Jr. Limited With Foot, Back Injuries on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 8:59 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie fourth-round running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot, back) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to foot and back injuries, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden. Washington could now be questionable for the team's Week 7 home game against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday after being listed on the injury report for the first time this year. Meanwhile, starting RB Ashton Jeanty is not on the injury report at all after dealing with a nagging ankle/foot injury in previous weeks. The 23-year-old from Arkansas played a season-high 34.8% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills and had a season-high-tying nine carries for 43 yards while catching his only target for seven yards. The odds are that Washington will be available this weekend after being limited on Wednesday, and if he is, he will continue to play a complementary role behind Jeanty. Despite Washington's RB2 status in Vegas, he has averaged 4.9 yards per carry and is one of the better upside RB handcuffs in the league.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden