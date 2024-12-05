Harrison Butker Could Return For Week 15
2 days agoAccording to head coach Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (knee) could return to action in Week 15. It's excellent timing for the Chiefs, who just put kicker Spencer Shrader (hamstring) on Injured Reserve and had Matthew Wright taking kicks against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. While Butker is still on IR and won't make an appearance for this weekend's outing against the Las Angeles Chargers, it does appear he could be able to return when he's eligible in Week 15. Fortunately, Wright and Shrader have been serviceable in the 29-year-old's stead. However, Kansas City could undoubtedly use their top leg back for the season's final stretch.
Source: Matt Derrick
Source: Matt Derrick