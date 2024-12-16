Garrett Wilson Scores In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught three of his six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 32-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Wilson finished second on the Jets in catches, targets, and receiving yards, although it was Davante Adams who dominated the passing attack with nine catches for 198 yards and two scores. His touchdown catch came on a 22-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter. Wilson has six touchdown receptions on the season as he will look to stay hot against the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 16.
Source: NFL.com
