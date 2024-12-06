Fred VanVleet Active On Thursday Night Against Golden State
12 hours agoHouston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (knee) is active and starting on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors. VanVleet is dealing with a right knee contusion but hasn't missed any time because of it. The 30-year-old has averaged 16.1 PPG and 5.9 APG this season, putting up 11 points and five assists in their previous matchup against the Warriors. With Golden State reeling as of late, this could be a solid spot for VanVleet to have a good game. He's a must start in all fantasy formats.
Source: Lachard Binkley
