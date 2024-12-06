Darnell Mooney Returns To Practice
12 hours agoAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles) was a full participant during Thursday's practice session. Mooney was back on the practice field here after sitting out on Wednesday due to rest purposes. The 27-year-old has been dealing with an Achilles issue, but it doesn't appear to be something that is going to hold him out of action. Fantasy managers should expect Mooney to be ready for the Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Mooney has five receptions for 47 yards over his last two games. He should be considered a WR3 for this weekend.
Source: falcons.com
