D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson Pick Up Another DNP
19 hours agoChicago Bears running backs D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) and Roschon Johnson (concussion) both missed a second straight day of practice this week on Thursday. The Bears backfield could be dangerously thin heading into their Week 14 matchup this Sunday on the road against the San Francisco 49ers unless Swift and Johnson can return to practice on Friday in some capacity. If both RBs cannot suit up for this weekend in the first game without head coach Matt Eberflus -- he was fired on Black Friday following the Thanksgiving Day loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions -- the Bears could be down to Travis Homer as their lead back against the Niners. Even with extra time to prepare for Week 14, Swift and Johnson are in danger of missing Sunday's contest. For volume alone, Homer would be in play as an RB3/flex on Sunday if both Swift and Johnson are out.
Source: The Athletic - Kevin Fishbain
