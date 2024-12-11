Dalton Kincaid Practices In Full On Wednesday
2 days agoBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) logged a full practice in Wednesday's walk-through. This is an encouraging sign for Kincaid, as he has missed the last three games due to a knee injury. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his practice participation throughout the rest of the week. In Week 15, the Buffalo Bills (10-3) take on the Detroit Lions (12-1) in a matchup between two of the best teams in the NFL. The over/under for Sunday's game is 54.5 points, and having all of Josh Allen's weapons available to him will go a long way in helping the Bills pull off the upset (2.5-point underdogs) on the road. On the season, Kincaid has disappointed many fantasy managers with 34 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns over 10 games. Still, the 25-year-old has the skill set and the high-powered offense that could help him finish the fantasy season on a high note. Fantasy managers can start Kincaid as a low-end TE1 if he plays this week.
Source: Andy Young
