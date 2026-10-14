Brandon Woodruff Throws 31 Pitches in Bullpen Session

Oct 13, 2026, 10:30 PM ET

The Seattle Mariners are set to interview current Houston Astros manager Joe Espada for their managerial vacancy, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. While Espada is currently employed by Houston, Rome reports that his future with the organization is "in doubt" as his contract expires at the end of October. Espada has been the manager of the Astros since the start of the 2024 season. Houston has reached the playoffs twice under his watch, but they've failed to win a postseason game and have also seen their regular-season record get worse every year. The Mariners parted ways with former manager Dan Wilson shortly after the conclusion of the 2026 season. Seattle won just 76 games this year, but the team has plenty of returning talent. If Espada gets the Mariners job, he will be under pressure to win immediately in Seattle.