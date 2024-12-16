X
3 weeks agoNew England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper caught all three of his targets for 38 yards during Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 30-year-old has emerged as a key contributor within the Patriots' offense, averaging 3.6 catches, 47.6 receiving yards, and 0.4 touchdowns per game over his last five contests. Even in his role as the No. 2 tight end behind Hunter Henry, Hooper has started to generate some fantasy buzz, ranking as a fringe top-24 option at the position heading into Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.--Andersen Pickard - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller

