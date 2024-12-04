Ausar Thompson Sidelined On Wednesday
2 days agoDetroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (rest) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics after playing 14 minutes in Tuesday's contest against the Bucks, where he contributed eight points and five rebounds. The Pistons are holding him out for injury maintenance, giving Ron Holland and Simone Fontecchio a chance to see additional minutes. Thompson, in his second year, has played just five games this season, averaging 15.2 minutes and 6.0 points per game, leaving fantasy managers hopeful for improvement as he regains full health.
Source: NBA Injury Report
