Andrew Wiggins Available To Play On Thursday Night
12 hours agoGolden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is available to play on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets. Wiggins is dealing with an ankle impingement but hasn't had to miss any time because of it. Without Stephen Curry in the Warriors lineup, Golden State will need big production out of the 29-year-old to keep pace with Houston. That may be a tough ask against Houston's stellar defense. Wiggins has had success against the Rockets in the past, though, so he may be worth a flyer in DFS leagues. Fantasy managers should ensure Wiggins is in their starting lineups.
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
