Andrew Rappleyea Is a Speculative Tight End Add
Oct 12, 2026, 2:22 PM ETPenn State tight end Andrew Rappleyea has caught 12 passes over the last two games after managing just five in his first four. Seven of those came against USC on Saturday, when he finished with 63 yards and a touchdown in the 31-23 loss. He also caught five passes for 36 yards at Northwestern a week earlier. The recent volume is a welcome change for a Penn State passing game that has been searching for reliable options, but there is a schedule complication. The Nittany Lions visit Michigan in Week 7 and are off in Week 8. Rappleyea has 17 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns through six games, so this isn't yet a proven every-week tight end. In deeper leagues, though, the back-to-back increases in receptions make him a speculative add for managers with the bench space to carry him through the bye.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Isaiah Mizell Is a Top Stash After His Breakout
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:15 PM ETArizona wide receiver Isaiah Mizell stepped into a larger role Saturday and made it count, catching six passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the 52-31 win at West Virginia. He has 19 receptions for 359 yards and four scores this season, with at least four catches in three of his last four games. The Wildcats were missing several receivers, including Giovanni Richardson (hamstring) and Tre Spivey (broken foot). Spivey is expected to miss the rest of the season, leaving an ongoing opening in the passing game. RotoBaller's latest player-news update recommends adding Mizell in all college fantasy leagues. Arizona is off in Week 7, so the immediate value is as a top stash rather than a starter. The Wildcats return against Iowa State on Oct. 24, and Mizell's involvement is worth buying into before that game arrives.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Joseph Williams Remains a Priority Waiver Target
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:14 PM ETColorado wide receiver Joseph Williams didn't play in Week 6, but his two games before the bye were difficult to miss: 21 receptions, 220 yards and two touchdowns against Baylor and Texas Tech. He is at 32 catches for 454 yards and five scores across five games, despite Colorado's uneven quarterback play. Williams has caught at least five passes in three straight contests and has scored in four straight. He is the clear volume play here, with 11 and 10 receptions in his last two outings. RotoBaller includes Williams among its Week 7 wide receiver pickups and notes four consecutive games with at least 17 fantasy points. Colorado hosts Utah on Saturday. Williams is still rostered in just 29% of Yahoo leagues, and that combination of recent targets and proven production makes him a priority add.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jaziun Patterson's Workload Makes Him a Strong Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:13 PM ETMichigan State running back Jaziun Patterson scored four touchdowns against Illinois, but the reason to add him goes back further than Saturday's box score. He rushed 17 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-37 overtime loss, adding three catches for 26 yards and another score. His carry totals over the last three games are 16, 18 and 17. Before the Illinois breakout, Patterson's rushing production was less spectacular, with 54 yards against Nebraska and 62 at Wisconsin. The workload, though, has been steady since he moved into a larger role. Michigan State hosts Northwestern in Week 7, and Patterson should be a strong add for managers who need running back touches. Don't pay for a repeat of four touchdowns; the more useful takeaway is that he has handled at least 16 carries in three straight games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Re'Shaun Sanford II Has Earned Priority-Add Status
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:12 PM ETThe rushing workload has shifted toward Houston running back Re'Shaun Sanford II, even with Makhi Hughes still getting meaningful opportunities. Sanford took 20 carries for 90 yards in Saturday's 35-16 win at Kansas State after logging 17 and 18 carries in the previous two games. Over that three-game stretch, Sanford has 57 touches to Hughes' 43, according to RotoBaller's Week 7 waiver breakdown. Hughes still scored against Kansas State, so this is not a backfield takeover. Sanford has 75 carries for 404 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the season, along with eight catches for 105 yards. Houston hosts Oklahoma State this Saturday. With three straight games of substantial work and only an 8% Yahoo roster rate, Sanford is a priority add. The carries are worth pursuing even if the scoring chances continue to be shared.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Is a Top Stash Through Arizona's Bye
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:10 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 52-31 win at West Virginia, his fourth consecutive game with multiple touchdown passes. That brought him to 1,739 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in six games, with three more scores as a runner. Arizona has scored at least 34 points in four straight outings, and the passing game just kept producing despite injuries throughout the receiving corps. The issue this week isn't Fifita's play. The Wildcats are on bye, which is why he isn't listed in RotoBaller's Week 7 waiver column. Arizona returns at home against Iowa State on Oct. 24. Managers with a dependable starter for this week can stash Fifita rather than waiting until he is back on the schedule to make a claim.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Has Reached Must-Add Territory
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 2:05 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez is making a strong case to be the first quarterback claimed off Week 7 waivers. He completed 26 of 33 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 38-14 win at NC State, adding a rushing touchdown for his fourth score of the afternoon. Lopez has thrown for 1,680 yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception through six games, with another six touchdowns on the ground. Four of those rushing scores have come in the last two weeks. This is more than one favorable matchup, and RotoBaller has him first among its Week 7 quarterback pickups. Wake Forest travels to Cal on Saturday. Lopez is rostered in only 11% of Yahoo leagues, an unusually low number for a quarterback producing this consistently. He's a must-add wherever a starting spot is available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Josh Heupel Not Naming Tennessee Starting Quarterback on Monday
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Oct 12, 2026, 12:44 PM ETTennessee head coach Josh Heupel is not naming a starting quarterback for the Week 7 matchup with Alabama on Monday, according to On3. George MacIntyre earned the first start of his career in Week 6 against Arkansas, completing 18 of 29 passing attempts for 247 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Faizon Brandon started the first five games of the season before being benched in the second quarter of the Week 5 win over Auburn. Both quarterbacks lack big-time experience and are heading into a big spot against a top-10 team in the Third Saturday of October rivalry series. Brandon is dealing with a shoulder injury, but either quarterback could be given the nod sometime this week.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Ryan Coleman-Williams Unlikely to Play Against Tennessee
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Oct 12, 2026, 12:34 PM ETAlabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (head/leg) is not expected to play against Tennessee on Saturday due to head and leg injuries, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The junior left the Week 6 loss to Georgia in the second half with a head injury after catching three passes for 39 yards. This is a significant loss for the Tide ahead of the all-important rivalry matchup, as the loser of this contest faces long odds to make the College Football Playoff after picking up a second loss. The Vols rank No. 2 in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game (161.3), so Alabama wideouts Lotzeir Brooks and Rico Scott will have to step up in a tough matchup. Coleman-Williams leads the Tide in receiving this year with 23 catches for 415 yards and four touchdowns.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Keyjuan Brown's Week 7 Status Up In the Air
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 12, 2026, 11:32 AM ETLouisville running back Keyjuan Brown (undisclosed) will have his status updated later in the week, according to head coach Jeff Brohm. Brown has appeared in five games so far this season, getting 38 rushing attempts and turning those into 367 yards and three touchdowns. The RB has two receptions for 18 yards and has returned five kickoffs for 109 yards as well. Brown missed Week 6, and now his status is up in the air for Week 7 against Syracuse. If Brown cannot go, Isaac Brown will power the backfield, with help from Marquise Davis - quarterback Lincoln Kienholz will take on more of a rushing role if Brown is inactive again too.--Morgan Rode
Source: Alexis Cubit - Courier Journal Sports
Blaze Berlowitz to Undergo Surgery on Collarbone
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 12, 2026, 11:27 AM ETVanderbilt quarterback Blaze Berlowitz (collarbone) will undergo surgery after taking a late hit in the team's loss to Ole Miss in Week 6. His return timeline has not been established yet, but he's likely to miss at least a few weeks. Berlowitz has appeared in five games so far this season. He completed 28 of his 53 passes for 386 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while rushing for 110 yards and a score across 25 attempts. Berlowitz's injury means that Whit Muschamp is likely the backup QB after Jared Curtis now. Curtis has also missed time with injuries, so that's what makes this notable for fantasy owners, especially if Curtis were to miss more time down the road.--Morgan Rode
Source: Aria Gerson - Tennessean
Vernell Brown III Likely Questionable for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 12, 2026, 11:18 AM ETFlorida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (ankle) is likely to be listed as questionable for the team's Week 7 game against Texas. Head coach Jon Sumrall added that the team will have to see if he's ready to play by the time Saturday's game rolls around. Brown has played in four games so far this season, logging 271 yards and two touchdowns across 17 receptions; he's also rushed three times for 16 yards. If he were to miss the game against Texas, wideouts Dallas Wilson and Bailey Stockton would lead the pass catchers for the Gators, with tight end Luke Harpring, wideout TJ Abrams, and others helping out.--Morgan Rode
Source: Scott Carter
Carson Kent Worth Adding in Deeper Setups After Big Showing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 12, 2026, 11:12 AM ETPittsburgh tight end Carson Kent is on the rise as a fantasy asset after putting together a second big fantasy showing in the past three contests. He went for 61 yards across seven catches in Week 6 - he had 57 yards and a score over six receptions a couple games ago. The only issue is that the game in between was just a one-catch performance, and it gained just three yards. The inconsistency makes him tougher to trust as a fantasy starting asset, but at a position where consistency is lacking, he's at least a decent option. Boston College is his Week 7 matchup - the Eagles are allowing 316.2 yards and 23.4 points per game, so Kent is likely only going to be starting in deeper fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Que'Sean Brown Addable After Consistent Offensive Involvement
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 12, 2026, 11:05 AM ETVirginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown continues to solidify himself as a solid college football fantasy asset as the season rolls along. He's up to 40 catches, 434 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the season across six contests. Brown has at least five receptions in each contest, so he has solid PPR appeal. He has 51 or more yards in all but two games as well, so he's been consistently involved for the Hokies. Brown will look to keep things rolling in Week 7 against Georgia Tech, which allows 388.8 yards and 25.8 points per game, so the wideout is set up well to keep delivering at a high level. Fantasy owners should feel confident starting Brown in deeper leagues at a minimum.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Trae'shawn Brown Worth More Fantasy Attention Despite Limited Touches
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 12, 2026, 10:59 AM ETAlabama running back Trae'shawn Brown hasn't been getting a ton of usage, but he's producing enough across those touches to be worth adding and starting in more fantasy leagues going into Week 7. He had nine rushing attempts in Week 6 against Georgia, but gained 90 yards - he also had a seven-yard catch. Brown has double-digit rushing attempts just twice this season, but has 78 or more total yards in three of the past four contests. He'll look to keep things rolling in Week 7 against Tennessee, which allows 293.7 yards and 15.5 points per game. That's a tough matchup, but based on what he's done in limited touches the past several weeks, fantasy owners should be more confident trying Brown in Week 7, especially in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Daunte Bacheyie's Touchdown Prowess Makes Him Worth Adding
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 12, 2026, 10:54 AM ETSyracuse tight end Daunte Bacheyie has caught a touchdown pass in all four games he's played, and coming off his best overall outing, he's worth adding in more fantasy leagues after Week 6. He has 217 yards across 11 receptions this season, but his four touchdown grabs really ups his fantasy production. Bacheyie is coming off a four-catch and 97-yard performance against Virginia a week ago, giving him a better outlook for his Week 7 tilt against Louisville. The Cardinals have allowed 412.8 yards and 27.7 points per game so far, so the matchup also works in the tight end's favor. That makes Bacheyie worth adding and starting in more fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jack Foley Rising as Fantasy Asset as Week 7 Approaches
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 12, 2026, 10:48 AM ETWake Forest wide receiver Jack Foley has done nothing but deliver in his three games this season, so he's a rising fantasy option after Week 6. Foley had 118 yards across six catches in his first game, then 54 yards over three grabs in his second outing. The wideout provided 156 yards across eight receptions in his last game. Foley has caught a touchdown in each of those games as well. Fantasy owners should not only like the reception and yardage totals so far, but the consistent trips to the end zone make him an even better fantasy option. He should be added in more leagues before his Week 7 game against California, then started in at least deeper leagues based on what he's done so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jonaz Walton Gaining Fantasy Attention as Role Expands
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 12, 2026, 10:42 AM ETNotre Dame running back Jonaz Walton is getting added in more fantasy leagues after seeing an uptick in his production and usage the past two weeks. He had just 16 carries across his first three games played, but got 23 attempts in Week 5 and then 13 more in Week 6. Walton rushed for 120 yards against UNC, then had 181 yards and two scores against Stanford this past week - he had two catches for 28 yards in both of those contests. Things will stiffen in Week 7, as Notre Dame faces BYU, which has surrendered just 254.4 yards and 13.4 points per game so far. That makes Walton a bit tougher to trust as a starting fantasy option, but he's still worth trying in deeper leagues, at least.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aidan Chiles Worth Adding as Production Continues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 12, 2026, 10:38 AM ETNorthwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles continues to rise as a college football fantasy asset as the season moves along. After throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Week 6, he'll look to keep things rolling against Michigan State. Chiles is a dual-threat option, and had 32 yards and a score across six attempts in the last contest. He has completed 71.4% of his passes for 1,172 yards, nine touchdowns and no picks across five games so far, while adding in 72 rushing yards and six touchdowns across 44 attempts. Michigan State has allowed 339.7 yards and 25.7 points per game so far, so Chiles has a pretty solid outlook for Week 7.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Bryce Underwood Sticking as Michigan QB
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 12, 2026, 10:26 AM ETMichigan head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Michigan is sticking with Bryce Underwood at quarterback for the team's Week 7 game against Penn State. After two straight losses and some struggles earlier in the season, some have speculated that Michigan could make a QB change, but that won't come just yet. Underwood has completed just 59.3% of his passes for 881 yards and five touchdowns, while throwing four interceptions. He has 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 57 attempts as well. He had just 101 passing yards in his last game, while failing to throw a touchdown and tossing two picks - he rushed for just 20 yards across 10 attempts as well. Underwood is tough to trust as a fantasy starting option right now, and especially heading into a clash with Penn State, which allows just 315.7 yards and 18.5 points per game.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Fame Ijeboi Has Career Game vs. Minnesota
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 11, 2026, 5:19 AM ETPurdue sophomore RB Fame Ijeboi had a career day in Purdue's 41-13 romp over Minnesota on Saturday night. Ijeboi carried the ball 31 times for a career-high 195 yards. He also set a career high with three touchdown runs. The win over Minnesota was Purdue's third of the season, which already eclipses their 2025 win total. Ijeboi and the Boilermakers have a short week as they welcome in Washington on Friday night. Make sure Ijeboi is in your lineup for that one!--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN