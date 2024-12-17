Ameer Abdullah Has Another Big Fantasy Day
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah got a bigger role due to the injury to RB Sincere McCormick (ankle) in his team's loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. He carried the ball three times for just eight yards, but his seven catches on seven targets for 58 yards and a touchdown helped him tally 19.2 PPR fantasy points on the night. Should McCormick miss Week 16, Abdullah has flex appeal if he continues to have such a big receiving role. It's likely that the absence of starting QB Aidan O'Connell (knee) contributed to this, though -- backup signal-caller Desmond Ridder leaned more on dump-off passes than the team's QB1 usually does. This backfield has been an absolute mess this season, and it won't get any easier to evaluate as the team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. They do have a poor defense, though, so Abdullah has appeal in deeper PPR leagues as a FLEX option if he ends up starting.
Source: ESPN
