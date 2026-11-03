November 3, 2026

Andy's NHL power rankings for all 32 teams heading into Week 6 of the 2026-2027 season. Where does each NHL team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026-27 season?

Another week of NHL action is in the books, which means it's time to update our power rankings. This week, we saw one of the game's top superstars request a trade, which could open the door to another early-season blockbuster.

Below, we will look at each of the 32 teams' previous weekly production and highlight some of the storylines across the league.

Where did we go wrong? Let's dive in!

No. 32 - Vancouver Canucks

Rankings Last Week - 32

As expected, the Vancouver Canucks will continue to occupy the bottom spot in our rankings. After ending last week with a loss to the Minnesota Wild, they rebounded well on Tuesday, taking down the slumping Ducks 6-5 in overtime. However, the remainder of their week did not go as smoothly.

Over their final two games, Vancouver would drop both in regulation, losing to the Sharks (3-2) and the Maple Leafs (4-2). Vancouver enters their week with a league-low seven points.

No. 31 - Chicago Blackhawks

Rankings Last Week - 31

Chicago got off a strong start in Week 5, taking down the Los Angeles Kings (2-1) on Tuesday night. In this contest, the Hawks leaned on netminder Spencer Knight, who turned away 25 of the 26 shots he faced. However, they were unable to build on this as they fell to the Red Wings (4-1) on Thursday.

Their week ended with a tough tilt against the Boston Bruins, but they managed to pick up an overtime loser point. While they remain in a rebuild, fans have some hope as rookie Anton Frondell may have enjoyed a breakout effort on Saturday, scoring two goals.

No. 30 - Los Angeles Kings

Rankings Last Week - 30

The Los Angeles Kings had a four-game slate and had a chance to start stacking points. However, they couldn't build much momentum, going 2-2 in the slate. They began the week with an upset victory over the Rangers in Artemi Panarin's return to New York.

However, they would then fall to the lowly Blackhawks before taking down the Senators (6-5) in overtime. Their week ended with a loss to the Sabres. The Kings have begun to turn the corner (4-5-1 in their last 10) but still have just 10 points entering Week 6.

No. 29 - Columbus Blue Jackets

Rankings Last Week - 29

The Blue Jackets ended last week with an impressive upset over the Golden Knights and stayed hot in a smash matchup against the Flyers on Tuesday night. The Blue Jackets would win 4-3 in overtime thanks to a three-point effort by forward Kent Johnson. However, Columbus would quickly revert back to form later in the week.

The Jackets would drop their final two games in regulation (to the Hurricanes and Stars) by a combined 6-3 score. They have begun to turn the corner, but Columbus still sits alongside the Flyers as the bottom teams in the conference.

No. 28 - Winnipeg Jets

Rankings Last Week - 17

The Jets' hot start is well in the past. In Week 5, the Jets took a tough fall in our rankings after dropping all four games. They began their week with three straight games against the "Florida" teams as they lost two to the Panthers and once to the Lightning by a combined 16-7 score.

Their week ended with an even worse 7-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Jets have now won just one game in their last 10 (1-7-2 record) and are nearing the basement of the Western Conference.

No. 27 - Anaheim Ducks

Rankings Last Week - 27

Anaheim quickly fell back in the loss column to open Week 5, taking an overtime loss (6-5) to the Vancouver Canucks. Unfortunately, it did not get much better for them on Thursday night, when they found themselves in another barnburner, losing to the Buffalo Sabres 7-6.

However, they did manage to get to the end of a high-scoring affair on Sunday night, picking up a much-needed two points over the Senators (6-3). Their defense and goaltending are major weaknesses. They enter Week 6 with 53 goals allowed, which ties them for the fourth-most in the sport.

Despite this, a potential bright spot could be the resurgence of winger Cutter Gauthier. Over his first 11 games, he scored just two goals, but he has now tallied five goals over his last two, including a hat trick over the Senators.

CUTTER GAUTHIER SCORES HIS SECOND GOAL IN 36 SECONDS TO COMPLETE THE HAT TRICK 🎩🎩🎩 https://t.co/LZMloaRLY9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 2, 2026

No. 26 - Philadelphia Flyers

Rankings Last Week - 28

The Flyers made progress last week, picking up four points, and posted similar results in Week 5. They began the week with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets and lost again, falling to the Capitals (5-2) in D.C. However, they capped the week with a 6-3 win over the Mammoth, bringing them a 1-1-1 record.

While the Flyers still have a long way to go to climb back in the standings, young winger Matvei Michkov has put the offense on his back. Through 15 games, the former first-round pick has scored 10 goals, with eight of them coming in his last eight contests.

No. 25 - Pittsburgh Penguins

Rankings Last Week - 20

Pittsburgh had a shorter two-game slate in Week 5 and had mixed results, posting a 1-1 record. After not playing since last Saturday, the Penguins began the week by picking up an overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth. On Saturday, they traveled to Montreal and took a 5-4 regulation loss to the Canadiens.

After their hot start, the Penguins have fallen to a 5-7-2 record but have held a 3-5-2 record over their last 10. Their schedule won't get much easier as they host the Golden Knights and the Bruins to open Week 6.

No. 24 - San Jose Sharks

Rankings Last Week - 21

San Jose's inconsistent start continued in Week 5. After ending last week with a loss to the Boston Bruins, the Sharks began Week 5 with a 2-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. As expected, they rebounded the next game, taking down the lowly Canucks 3-2. However, they ended the week with a 5-1 loss to the Senators.

While the Sharks have shown potential at times, they sit at 7-7-1 and haven't been able to string together a run. The name to watch is netminder Yaroslav Askarov, who has posted a .950% SV% over his last four games. If he can find his footing, this team could compete for a wild card.

No. 23 - New York Rangers

Rankings Last Week - 16

The Rangers had an odd Week 5 schedule, playing Monday night but not returning to the rink until Sunday evening. They opened the week with a home loss to the Los Angeles Kings as they welcomed back former HC Peter Laviolette and star winger Artemi Panarin to the Garden.

The Rangers ended the week with another loss, this time to one of the league's top teams, the Edmonton Oilers (4-1). After the hot start, this team now carries a 7-7-1 record and has won just three of their last 10 contests. The Blue Shirts will hope to snap the skid as they continue their home stand on Tuesday night against the Blues.

No. 22 - Nashville Predators

Rankings Last Week - 25

The Predators entered Week 5 riding a nice victory over the Avalanche but quickly took a step back. They opened the week with a tilt against the Islanders and fell 4-3 in overtime. This home stand continued on Thursday as they welcomed the Capitals, who took them down by the same score, this time in regulation.

They concluded Week 5 with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Despite the skid, Nashville sits at 5-4-5 with a modest 3-3-4 record in their last 10.

No. 21 - Detroit Red Wings

Rankings Last Week - 22

Detroit ended last week with a loss to the surging Flames but rebounded well to open Week 5, taking down the Oilers (4-3) in a shootout victory on Monday night. The Red Wings would pick up their second straight win, taking down the struggling Blackhawks (4-1) on Thursday night. However, they did not end the week with a perfect sweep, as they fell to the Blues (5-4).

Despite the looming trade drama surrounding Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, this team has posted a 5-2-3 record over their last 10 and are beginning to find their footing.

No. 20 - Calgary Flames

Rankings Last Week - 26

The Flames continue to rise in our rankings. After opening the season as potentially the worst team in the sport, Calgary has looked like an early-season surprise. This week, the Flames had a four-game slate and managed to pick up four points, going 2-2. They beat the Maple Leafs and Kraken, but fell to two Western heavyweights, the Avalanche and Oilers.

They enter Week 6 with a 6-4 record over their last 10 games. Winger Joel Farabee has led the charge on offense, tallying 12 points (five goals) over his last eight games.

No. 19 - St. Louis Blues

Rankings Last Week - 24

The Blues saw their losing streak hit two games when they opened Week 5 with a 2-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. The Blues generated elite scoring opportunities but ran into a brick wall as Jacob Fowler stopped all 46 shots he saw. Later in the week, the Blues would pick up four points over two games.

They would take down the Bruins and Red Wings by a combined 9-5 score. While they had an inconsistent start, they are starting to find their footing, entering the new week with a 7-6-1 record.

No. 18 - New York Islanders

Rankings Last Week - 19

The Islanders were riding a two-game skid entering Week 5 but rebounded strongly. Over a three-game slate, the Islanders picked up four of six points as they continue to climb the Eastern standings. They began the week with a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over the Predators and need the extra frame again on Thursday to take down the Wild.

Their week would end with a tough 4-0 loss to the Oilers on Saturday. Despite this, they carry a 5-3-2 record over their last 10 games into Week 6. They won't return to the ice until Thursday, when they face the Hurricanes.

No. 17 - Washington Capitals

Rankings Last Week - 18

After ending last week with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Sabres, the Capitals enjoyed an ice run to begin Week 5, picking up four points by defeating the Flyers (5-2) and the Predators (4-3) on Tuesday and Thursday. However, the Wild fell short against the Western powerhouse Minnesota Wild on Sunday in a 5-1 score.

They remain in the logjam of our power rankings with an 8-4 record but have been better lately, winning seven of their last 10 contests. Offensively, addition Alex Tuch continues to be a bright spot, putting 10 pucks in the net in his first 12 games.

No. 16 - Toronto Maple Leafs

Rankings Last Week - 13

Toronto's inconsistent start ot the season continued in Week 5. After moving up in our ranking last week, the Leafs will take a slide after going 1-2. They began the week with a 5-2 loss on Monday night to the surging Calgary Flames. They took another loss on Wednesday to the Kraken but rebounded against the Canucks on Saturday night.

They enter the new week with an 8-6-1 record and are now in the middle of the pack. 21-year-old forward Easton Cowan has yet to slow down as he sits at a near point-per-game pace (14 points in 16 games).

No. 15 - Buffalo Sabres

Rankings Last Week - 23

The Sabres enjoyed a big week and earned a nice boost in our power rankings. Over a three-game slate, Buffalo took care of business and earned all six possible points. They opened the week with a 2-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks, then got into a barnburner with the Ducks (7-6).

Buffalo capped the week with a 3-2 win over the Kings to end their California trip. The Sabres now boast a 5-2-3 record in their last 10 and are starting to slowly return to their 2025 form.

No. 14 - Colorado Avalanche

Rankings Last Week - 14

Colorado had a short two-game slate but took care of business. The Avalanche entered the week in a bit of a skid, so this was a much-needed showing for the reigning Presidents' Trophy winners. They began the week by taking down the New Jersey Devils (5-2) and would later beat the Flakes by the same score.

This brings Colorado to an 8-5-1 record. Despite this, they sit with an elite +15 GD, suggesting better days are ahead. They will look to stay hot when they open Week 6 with a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday.

No. 13 - Seattle Kraken

Rankings Last Week - 12

Seattle capped off last week with a loss to the Minnesota Wild and had a short two-game slate in Week 5. They began the week at home against the Maple Leafs and picked up two points with a 5-4 win. However, they did not find the same result on Friday, as they fell to the Flames (6-2).

Despite going 1-1, the Kraken still carry a strong 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games into Week 6 and quietly boast a top-10 offense in the sport. Scoring was an issue last season, but with these improvements, they should stay in the playoff race.

No. 12 - Utah Mammoth

Rankings Last Week - 8

The Mammoth were back home in Salt Lake City, where they fell to the Minnesota Wild 3-1 but later embarked on an Eastern Conference trip. Their first stop was in Pittsburgh, where they picked up two points in a thrilling overtime victory. Logan Cooley led the way with a hat trick.

However, they couldn't build much momentum as they fell to the Flyers on Sunday evening, 6-3. While they sit with a strong 9-5 record, their schedule won't get much easier as they will now travel to Eastern Canada in Week 6.

No. 11 - Ottawa Senators

Rankings Last Week - 9

The Senators took a step back after their busy four-game slate in Week 5. Ottawa capped off last week with an impressive victory over the Rangers (7-4) but took two losses to begin the new week, falling to the Golden Knights (5-1) on Tuesday and the Kings (6-5) in overtime on Thursday night.

While they rebounded on Saturday (5-1) in a victory over the Sharks, they fell to the Ducks in the final contest of their California trip, losing 6-3. They still sit with a strong 9-6-1 record but carry a lower 4-5-1 record over their last 10 contests.

No. 10 - Florida Panthers

Rankings Last Week - 11

The Panthers had one of the strangest schedules on the slate. The Florida Cats had only two games, and both were against the same club, a Western Conference team. They began the week with a trip to Winnipeg, where they took down the Jets (5-1), thanks to a four-point effort from Matthew Tkachuk.

Later in the week, they would host the Jets and beat them 5-2 on Friday night. The Panthers will have a far busier four-game stretch in Week 6 but will enter with a strong 8-4-2 record.

No. 9 - New Jersey Devils

Rankings Last Week - 10

The Devils pushed their win streak to four games when they opened Week 5 with a statement 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars. In this contest, newly acquired netminder Connor Hellebuyck stopped 17 of the 18 shots he saw while Jack Hughes tallied two points.

They would end the week with mixed results, going 1-1 against the Colorado Avalanche (5-2) but picking up a victory over the Golden Knights (5-2). After missing out on the postseason in 2025, the Devils are hoping to be serious contenders in the East. They enter a Tuesday night tilt against the Edmonton Oilers with a sharp 7-3 record over their last 10 games.

No. 8 - Dallas Stars

Rankings Last Week - 7

After a strong showing last week, the Dallas Stars were due for some regression in Week 6. They began the week seeing their five-game streak turn into a two-game losing streak, falling to the New Jersey Devils (5-1) on Tuesday night and later to the Montreal Canadiens (5-2) on Thursday evening.

However, they rebounded on Saturday, defeating the Blue Jackets (3-1) to pick up a much-needed two points. While this dropped them a bit in the power rankings, the team remains firmly in the top-10 and will look to get back on track as they embark on an Eastern road trip on Tuesday.

No. 7 - Vegas Golden Knights

Rankings Last Week - 5

The Golden Knights had two games in Week 5 and went 1-1. They began the week at home against the Ottawa Senators and took care of business in a 4-1 win. Netminder Adin Hill did the heavy lifting in this contest, stopping 25 of the 26 shots he saw and going out to regain the victory.

However, they would fall to the red-hot New Jersey Devils on Friday night (5-2). The Golden Knights still sit near the top of the standings with a 9-5-1 record. They will spend all of next week out on the East Coast, which will feature stops in Boston, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Buffalo.

No. 6 - Montreal Canadiens

Rankings Last Week - 15

The Canadiens have caught fire. After a somewhat inconsistent start to the campaign, Montreal has found its footing and looks like the early-season Stanley Cup contender it was projected to be. This week, they swept the board, picking up all six possible points in their three games.

They took down the Blues, Stars, and Penguins in regulation, with a combined 12-6 score. Much of their recent success is credited to Jacob Fowler, who has gone 7-0 in his last seven outings with a .941% SV%. Fowler has put himself at the top of early Calder conversations.

JACOB FOWLER HAVE YOUR SELF A NIGHT 😤 45 SHOTS, 45 SAVES. 21 YEARS OLD 🤯 https://t.co/5AaXG5sCud — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 28, 2026

No. 5 - Tampa Bay Lightning

Rankings Last Week - 4

Tampa Bay had a short slate of action but one of the week's major storylines. On Friday evening, star winger Nikita Kucherov requested a trade to the Lightning after disagreements regarding a contract extension. While he will remain in the lineup, his days with the Bolts are clearly numbered.

On the ice, the Lightning went 1-0-1 in a short slate. They took down the Jets on Thursday but fell to the Predators in a shootout loss. Despite Kucherov's potential departure, this team remains near the top of the Eastern Conference and is expected to compete for the Atlantic Division crown once again.

No. 4 - Minnesota Wild

Rankings Last Week - 6

The Wild extended their win streak to three games on Tuesday night, kicking off Week 5 with a 3-1 victory over the Utah Mammoth. Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes both tallied a pair of points in the victory. While they took an overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday, they wasted little time getting back in the column, defeating the Capitals 5-1 on Sunday.

Minnesota carries a tidy 6-2-2 record over their last 10 games into the final leg of their Eastern trip on Tuesday night when they travel to Philadelphia to face the Flyers.

No. 3 - Boston Bruins

Rankings Last Week - 3

The Bruins enjoyed a nice surge in last week's rankings but took a step back in Week 5. They began the week with a tough test against the reigning Stanley Cup champion and fell in a close 2-1 loss. Their struggles persisted on Thursday as they fell to the St. Louis Blues (4-1). However, they ended the week with a much-needed win over the Blackhawks.

Despite taking two losses this week, they boast a 7-2-1 record over their last 10 games and sit with 21 points, the second-most in the Eastern Conference.

After tallying just two points in his first four games, David Pastrnak has looked like his typical self, tallying 17 points (eight goals) over his last 11 contests.

No. 2 - Edmonton Oilers

Rankings Last Week - 2

The Edmonton Oilers remain firmly in the No. 2 spot. The Oilers turned in another strong effort in Week 5 and look like the clear early-season favorite to emerge from the Western Conference. They had a busy four-game slate in Week 5 but posted a strong 3-0-1 record. Their lone loss came on Monday in a shootout loss to the Red Wings.

They would then pick up six straight points, taking down the Islanders, Flames, and Rangers by a combined 12-1 score. They continue their Eastern trip on Tuesday, traveling to New Jersey to face the Devils.

No. 1 - Carolina Hurricanes

Rankings Last Week - 1

Without a doubt, the Carolina Hurricanes will remain in the top spot. The Canes played a three-game slate and continued to prove why they're once again in the lead to lift Lord Stanley. They took down the Bruins, Blue Jackets, and Jets by a combined 12-3 score, with all three victories in regulation.

Their most impressive outing came on Sunday; they put up a touchdown (and extra point) over the Winnipeg Jets. The Canes carry a 12-2-2 record into Week 6 and a dominant +27 rating.