NHL Power Rankings: Where Do All 32 Teams Stand Ahead of Week 5? (2026)

October 26, 2026

Andy's NHL power rankings for all 32 teams heading into Week 5 of the 2026-2027 season. Where does each NHL team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026-27 season?

Another week of NHL action is in the books, which means it's time to update our power rankings. This week, we saw a major trade go down as the New Jersey Devils acquired one of the sport's top netminders from the Winnipeg Jets.

Below, we will look at each of the 32 teams' previous weekly production and highlight some of the storylines across the league.

Where did we go wrong? Let's dive in!

No. 32 - Vancouver Canucks

Rankings Last Week - 29

Vancouver continues to trend in the wrong direction. They entered Week 4 on a seven-game losing streak and left the weekend with it reaching 10 games. They opened the week on a homestand on Tuesday night but fell to the Hurricanes, Red Wings, and Wild all on their home ice by a combined 15-7 score.

The Canucks have now won just two games (five points) while taking 10 regulation losses. Their -23 GD puts them not only at the bottom of the sport, but also the only team in the league with a GD worse than -20.

No. 31 - Chicago Blackhawks

Rankings Last Week - 30

Chicago had a short two-game slate in Week 4, with almost a week off from their last matchup on Saturday, October 16, against the Stars. They kicked off the week back home, falling 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens, and couldn't get back on track, taking another loss, this time to the Panthers on Sunday night.

The Blackhawks have won just three games in 11 contests and are not only at the bottom of the Central Division but near the bottom of the league.

No. 30 - Los Angeles Kings

Rankings Last Week - 32

The Los Angeles Kings began Week 4 by earning their first two victories of the campaign. On Tuesday, they took down the Capitals (5-2) in regulation and pushed their win streak to two games on Thursday by taking down the Islanders (3-2) in overtime on the next leg of their Eastern trip.

They would end the week with a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils (3-1). This was a massive week for the Kings as they were quickly falling to the bottom of the league. This lengthy road trip continues on Monday as they travel to the World's Most Famous Arena. Offense remains a major issue, as they have scored just 21 total goals.

No. 29 - Columbus Blue Jackets

Rankings Last Week - 27

The Blue Jackets saw their skid continue during their opening match of the week as they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a tough 6-2 loss. This game marked their fourth loss over their last five games. Fortunately, the Blue Jackets bounced back in a big way on Saturday night, upsetting the Golden Knights (2-1) in overtime.

They now enter Week 5 with just eight points, which puts them at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. They will look to get back on track with a tilt against the Flyers on Tuesday.

No. 28 - Philadelphia Flyers

Rankings Last Week - 31

The Flyers capped off last week with a massive 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators and stayed hot to open Week 4. The Flyers began the week with a tough tilt against the Colorado Avalanche and took them down 3-2 and extended their win streak to three games when they took down the Sabres (3-1).

However, they were unable to win four straight as they fell to the Ducks as Cutter Gauthier and company marched into Philly and got the victory. The Flyers enter Week 5 with a 3-7-3 record.

No. 27 - Anaheim Ducks

Rankings Last Week - 12

Anaheim took a tumble in last week's rankings and will do the same entering Week 5. They started the week with two more regulation losses, falling to the Islanders and the Devils as they continued their journey on the East Coast. However, the Ducks rebounded with a much-needed win on Saturday, beating the Flyers to snap the skid.

The Ducks will return home and face the Canucks on Tuesday night to begin Week 5. They now sit at 5-6 and have lost five of their last six games in regulation.

No. 26 - Calgary Flames

Rankings Last Week - 28

The Flames had a short two-game slate in Week 4 but took care of business, earning all four points. After ending Week 3 with a dominant upset over the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Flames stayed in the win column, upsetting the Minnesota Wild (2-1) on Thursday night and winning their third straight against the Red Wings on Saturday.

The Flames enter Week 5 with serious momentum, much of it credited to their netminders. Devin Cooley is taking over the lead job from Dustin Wolf as he won all three of their last games while posting a .961% SV%.

Devin Cooley is the gift that keeps on giving. He joined @BParkerTV after securing his third win in a row 🗣️ https://t.co/uIWkmHsL9O — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 25, 2026

No. 25 - Nashville Predators

Rankings Last Week - 21

The Predators continue to have mixed results in the early going. They began the week on Thursday taking a tough 6-0 loss to the surging Boston Bruins. They then traveled to Western Pennsylvania to face the Penguins, where they escaped with an overtime point, falling 3-2 on Saturday night.

However, they would get back in the win column on Sunday night, taking down the Avalanche (6-3). Veteran center Ryan O'Reilly led the way in this victory, totaling four points. The Predators enter Week 5 with a 4-3-4 record and remain in the logjam in the middle of our power rankings.

No. 24 - St. Louis Blues

Rankings Last Week - 26

The Blues needed to kick-start a turnaround and started Week 4 on the right foot, gaining four points over their first two games. They opened the week with a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets and pushed their streak to two games when they upset the Golden Knights (6-2) on Thursday.

However, the Blues didn't find the same success against the Hurricanes, falling 4-0 to a Pyotr Kochetkov shutout. St. Louis now sits with a .500 record (11 points).

No. 23 - Buffalo Sabres

Rankings Last Week - 18

The Sabres ended last week with an overtime loss to the Flyers but received some positive news to begin Week 4, as star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was cleared to return. However, this did not affect the play on the ice, as they would fall to the Flyers on Wednesday night by a score of 3-1.

They would end their week with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals on Saturday night. Buffalo enters Week 5 with a modest 4-4-3 record and will look to begin to rekindle their 2025 form when they open the week with a tilt in San Jose.

No. 22 - Detroit Red Wings

Rankings Last Week - 23

After ending last week with a shootout victory over the San Jose Sharks, the Wings fell back in the loss column to begin Week 4 as they fell to the Kraken on Tuesday night (in a shootout). However, they rebounded well on Thursday, taking down the Canucks (5-2) off the back of a three-point effort from Lucas Raymond.

Their week would end with a loss to the Calgary Flames, who are quietly one of the hottest teams in the sport. While much of the discussion around this team centers on the trade requests of Simon Edvinsson and Dylan Larkin, they sit at a modest 4-4-3 record.

No. 21 - San Jose Sharks

Rankings Last Week - 20

The Sharks had a busy four-game slate and had some mixed results. San Jose began the week with a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs (3-1) but went on to win two straight, taking down the Montreal Canadiens (4-3 OT) and the Ottawa Senators (6-2). However, their week ended with a loss to Columbus, falling to the surging Bruins (6-4).

As a result, San Jose still sits near the middle of the pack, carrying a 6-5-1 record and a below-average -6 GD. They open Week 5 with a home game against the Sabres on Tuesday

No. 20 - Pittsburgh Penguins

Rankings Last Week - 22

Pittsburgh's disastrous road trip ended on Monday as they suffered their fourth straight loss to the Utah Mammoth in regulation. However, when the team returned to Pittsburgh, they were able to find their footing. On Thursday, they snapped the skid to take down the Panthers (4-0).

On Saturday, they defeated the Nashville Predators in a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory. Much of their success at the end of the week was thanks to netminder Arturs Silovs, who stopped 50 of the 52 shots he saw over these two games.

No. 19 - New York Islanders

Rankings Last Week - 19

The Islanders ended Week 3 with a statement win over the Leafs and stayed hot to start Week 4, beating the slumping Ducks (3-2) on Tuesday night. However, the remainder of their week would not be as successful. On Thursday, they lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings and fell in regulation to the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

The Islanders sit at 5-4-2 and remain in the middle of the Eastern Conference. Before surrendering six goals to the Stars on Sunday, Ilya Sorokin posted a dominant .936% SV% over his last six contests.

No. 18 - Washington Capitals

Rankings Last Week - 16

Washington played a short two-game slate in Week 4 and went 1-1. They began the week with a 5-2 loss to the struggling Los Angeles Kings but rebounded well on Saturday, taking down the slumping Buffalo Sabres (4-3) in overtime. Offensive addition Alex Tuch led the way, scoring two goals.

However, while they sit above .500, major questions remain entering Week 5. Netminder Logan Thompson was moved to IR, and future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin has been a borderline non-factor in the opening month. He is currently on pace to log his lowest average time on ice per game.

No. 17 - Winnipeg Jets

Rankings Last Week - 15

The long-awaited Connor Hellebuyck saga has ended. The Jets shipped their disgruntled franchise netminder to the New Jersey Devils for forward Dawson Mercer, plus several other picks and assets. However, while this problem was solved, their play on the ice was far from inspiring.

The Jets went 0-2-1 through three games in Week 4. They lost their lone overtime game to the Dallas Stars (3-2), while falling to the Blues and Canadiens in regulation.

No. 16 - New York Rangers

Rankings Last Week - 10

The Rangers ended Week 3 with a shutout loss to the Blue Jackets but wasted little time ot et the offense back on track. They began Week 4 with a tilt against the Ducks and took down 5-2. In this win, Alexis Lafreniere and Oliver Bjorkstrand led the way, each with two points.

However, they were unable to carry this momentum into the remainder of the week as they fell to the Leafs (5-4) in regulation and the Senators (7-4) on Saturday night. After looking quite comfortable in the starter's crease, Dylan Garand has now surrendered five goals in each of his last two outings.

No. 15 - Montreal Canadiens

Rankings Last Week - 17

Montreal ended last week with an important victory over the Sabres and were able to carry this momentum into Week 4. Montreal picked up five of their six possible points as they look to put their slow start behind them. They started the week with their one loss, falling to the Sharks in overtime, but finished with wins over the Blackhawks and Jets.

While Jakub Dobes was projected to lead the crease, this job has since fallen to Jacob Fowler. Fowler led the way on Sunday in the Heritage Classic and has now won each of his last five starts. He is just 21 years old and on a breakout trajectory.

No. 14 - Colorado Avalanche

Rankings Last Week - 4

Colorado continued to slip in our power rankings. They started the week with a tough 3-2 loss to the Flyers and struggled on the next leg of the Eastern trip, falling to the New Jersey Devils (4-3) in the second half of a back-to-back. While they got back in the win column on Friday over the Lightning, they ended the week with their third regulation loss, this time to the Predators.

After running away with the Presidents' Trophy for much of last winter, Colorado sits at 6-5-1 and is outside the top-3 in the Central Division. Mackenzie Blackwood has been a reason for the team's struggles, posting a .893% SV% through the opening month.

No. 13 - Toronto Maple Leafs

Rankings Last Week - 25

Toronto endured a skid last week but wasted little time getting back on track in Week 4. The Leafs had a busy four-game slate and ran the table, earning all eight possible points. They began the week with a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks and took care of business in the second half of a back-to-back on Tuesday (6-2 over Columbus).

In the second half of the week, they would take down the Rangers and Oilers by a combined 12-6 score. Young forward Easton Cowan has been a surprise early-season breakout, tallying nine points (four goals) over his last nine games.

No. 12 - Seattle Kraken

Rankings Last Week - 14

After a humbling loss to the Florida Panthers last Saturday, Seattle showed strong resilience as they picked up four points over the first two games of Week 4. They began the week with a shootout win over the Red Wings and then took down the Utah Mammoth (5-3) on Thursday night.

However, their win streak would be snapped at two games when they lost 5-1 to the high-powered Minnesota Wild to end the week. Despite this, the Kraken continue to be an early-season surprise, carrying a 7-4-1 record and a +3 GD.

No. 11 - Florida Panthers

Rankings Last Week - 13

The Panthers continue to sit just ouside the top-10 of our rankings. They began the week with a marquee matchup in Ottawa as Brady Tkachuk returned to his form team. However, the Senators would get the better end, taking down the Cats 5-1. They couldn't stop the skid as they fell to the slumping Penguins (4-0) on Thursday.

However, they picked up a much-needed victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday night. Despite the dip in play this week, the Panthers still carry a solid 6-4-2 record and will open Week 5 with a home-and-home series with the Winnipeg Jets.

No. 10 - New Jersey Devils

Rankings Last Week - 24

The Devils took much of the headlines this week. After weeks of speculation, the Devils made a major move, acquiring superstar netminder Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets in a big trade and jumping into the top tier of Eastern competitors. Goaltending was a point of weakness for this club, and they are now positioned to make a run.

In terms of weekly production, they looked quite sharp as well, going a perfect 3-0. They defeated the Avalanche, Kings, and Ducks and now sit with a sharp 7-4 record.

No. 9 - Ottawa Senators

Rankings Last Week - 9

After serving up Philadelphia's first victory last Saturday, Ottawa rebounded well, taking down the Panthers in one of the most intriguing regular-season games to date. This contest marked Brady Tkachuk's return to Ottawa, and the Senators got the better end of this tilt. However, on Thursday, they would fall back in the loss column (6-2) to the Sharks.

Ottawa ended the week with an impressive 7-4 victory over the Rangers to bring them to a strong 8-4 record. Drake Batherson led the way in this victory, scoring three goals and adding a helper.

How about that? 😅 Drake Batherson completes his hat trick by blocking a shot from the other end of the ice 😳 https://t.co/aaH5QWm8gL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 25, 2026

No. 8 - Utah Mammoth

Rankings Last Week - 7

Utah continues to sit near the top of the Central Division. They opened Week 4 with a 5-4 victory over the Penguins. This followed a tough regulation loss to the Edmonton Oilers to close out Week 3. Unfortunately, the Mammoth took a regulation loss on Thursday (to Seattle) but quickly rebounded, beating the Lightning on Saturday.

Utah enters Week 5 with a sharp 8-4 record and a +6 GD. Forward Clayton Keller has enjoyed a stellar start to the season, tallying 15 points over the team's first 12 games.

No. 7 - Dallas Stars

Rankings Last Week - 11

Dallas entered the week riding a two-game win streak and stayed hot, picking up another six points (over three games). Dallas opened Week 4 at home against the Bruins and grabbed a 3-2 overtime win. On Thursday, they again needed extra time to beat the Jets but finished the Islanders on Sunday with a commanding 6-3 win.

The Stars have been elite in all aspects of the game, but netminder Jake Oettinger has been nothing short of spectacular. Before picking up another goalie on Sunday night to the Islanders, Oettinger carried a .939% SV% with a 5-2-1 record over his first eight games.

No. 6 - Minnesota Wild

Rankings Last Week - 8

Minnesota capped off last week with two straight victories but fell back in the loss column to open Week 4. On Tuesday, they fell to the Oilers (4-3) in overtime and lost to the Calgary Flames (2-1) in regulation. However, the Wild quickly returned to form as they picked up all four points over their last two games, taking down the Kraken and Canucks with a combined 9-3 score.

Minnesota now sits atop a tough Central Division with 18 points, but has played a few more games than the Mammoth and Stars. They begin Week 5 with a tough test against the Mammoth on Tuesday night.

No. 5 - Vegas Golden Knights

Rankings Last Week - 3

Vegas entered Week 4 riding high but took a bit of a step back in our rankings. They capped off last week with a dominant 6-2 win over the Penguins but dropped all three games on their slate and only had one overtime loss (on Saturday to the Columbus Blue Jackets). They spent the final two games of the week without top winger Mitch Marner, which could have led to their struggles.

Their two regulation losses came at the start of the week, falling to the Lightning and Blues by a combined 12-4. Despite this, Vegas still remains locked into a spot in the upper tier of our rankings.

No. 4 - Tampa Bay Lightning

Rankings Last Week - 6

The Lightning had a tough matchup slate in Week 4 but exited with three of six possible points. They started the week by beating the Golden Knights (6-2) on Tuesday but couldn't get back in the column over the final two contests. On Friday, they fell 6-3 to the Avalanche and ended the week with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Despite the modest finish, the Lightning still sit at a strong 7-3-1 record and a .682% W%, which puts them second in the Atlantic Division. They will not play again until Thursday night when they travel to Winnipeg.

No. 3 - Boston Bruins

Rankings Last Week - 5

Boston continues to climb our rankings. In Week 4, the Bruins picked up five of six possible points and are establishing themselves as serious contenders not only in the Atlantic Division, but the entire Eastern Conference. They capped off Week 3 on a five-game win streak but fell to the Stars in overtime to start Week 4.

However, they ended the week with two straight wins over the Predators and Sharks by a combined 12-4 score. They will kick off Week 5 with a marquee matchup against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

No. 2 - Edmonton Oilers

Rankings Last Week - 2

The Oilers stayed hot to open the week, beating the Minnesota Wild (4-3) in a thrilling overtime win. In this contest, Connor McDavid tallied three helpers, while Devon Levi stopped 27 of 30 shots. The Oilers then took down another otp team (the Hurricanes) in a 6-5 shootout victory.

However, their week ended with a regulation loss to the Leafs (7-2), marking the first time this season they did not allow a single point. While they may struggle with top netminder Levi now week to week, their offense should keep them atop of the Pacific.

No. 1 - Carolina Hurricanes

Rankings Last Week - 1

After a surprising loss to the Flames to end Week 4, the Canes wasted little time getting back on track. They opened Week 4 with a dominant 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks but fell in a tough 6-5 shootout loss to the surging Oilers on Thursday. They ended the week with another two points, taking down the Blues (4-0).

Seth Jarvis made his long-awaited season debut on Thursday and scored a goal and took on two helpers in their victory on Saturday night. If that wasn't enough, they also agreed to terms with young defender Alexander Nikishin, adding yet another reinforcement to this lineup.