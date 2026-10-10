October 10, 2026

Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Saturday, 10/10/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

It's a loaded 10-game NHL slate on tap tonight! Welcome back, RotoBallers. We were one William Eklund injury away from winning the prop parlay on Thursday, so let's try to get that elusive sweep today!

Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site or how prediction markets work, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, here are some of the top NHL bets and player props for Tuesday's games.

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9:30 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Carolina Hurricanes -2.5 at Chicago Blackhawks (35%)

It looks like Carolina's Stanley Cup hangover lasted only two games, as they have reeled off three straight wins, scoring 13 goals in the process. Tonight, they head to Chicago to face a Blackhawks team that looks set for another long season in the Windy City.

They have already allowed 21 goals and have started 1-4, and in the game they won, Spencer Knight stood on his head. But the flip side is their offence hasn't been able to generate much, as shown by their 4 total goals in three losses so far. Carolina comes at you in waves and gives you nothing defensively.

If you have read any of my first three articles, you know I love analytics and stats to find an edge, and for this game I don't think I need to show you why this game should be a 5-1 or 6-2 type score.

Utah Mammoth at Buffalo Sabres UNDER 6.5 goals (52%)

You might be seeing the Sabres in this section a lot this season. They are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Stars on Thursday, but they allowed only 18 shots on goal, one of the lowest totals I have seen in quite some time.

Utah has some weapons on offence and will be a fun team this season, but this is a spot where I am going to take the home team, who has been playing very well defensively against a Western road team playing its final road game before heading home, which is also its fifth game in seven days. I also like the Sabres money line in this game if you want a different angle.

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

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NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9:30 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Joel Farabee (CGY) To Score A Goal vs Anaheim Ducks (29%)

At Rotoballer, we pride ourselves on bold picks that others shy away from, and Farabee is my latest hidden gem. Yes, it is early in the season, but the Ducks are about to play their third game in four days, coming off a tough back-to-back after facing Winnipeg last night.

Now, let us talk numbers: Farabee's goals per 60 minutes sit at 1.22, which doesn't jump off the page, but his expected goals per 60 is a staggering 3.92, nearly three goals higher. He ranks fourth on the Flames in scoring chances per 60 with 35.38. My favorite stat for spotting goal scorers is high-danger chances, and Farabee is averaging 15.86 per 60 minutes, showing he is getting to the slot with purpose. His line with Backlund and Sharangovich fired off fourteen shots last game against Colorado.

Joel Farabee leads the Flames in points through four games. https://t.co/8ssHWuhh0a — Daily Faceoff Calgary (@dfocalgary) October 9, 2026

If they bring that same energy tonight, they could not only find the back of the net, but also light the lamp multiple times and help the Flames notch their first win of the season.

Shane Pinto (OTT) 3+ shots on goal vs Nashville Predators (45%)

Sticking with our "off the board plays," I'm giving you Shane "Don't call me Pinto" for three-plus shots on goal tonight. Nashville is playing its third road game in four days, but it had yesterday off, so that’s not a factor this early in the season or why I like this play.

Nashville allowed 37 shots to the Leafs and another 33 to Montreal on Thursday, while Ottawa is middle of the pack as a team. Pinto is averaging 26.05 shots per 60 minutes so far this season and has had at least 2 shots in three of the Sens’ four games. More importantly, I like his line for DFS tonight, and as we know, DFS and betting go hand in hand.

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.

NHL Prop Parlay

Now, I know if you're reading this article, you like to add some fun while watching hockey, so I am adding a bonus parlay for tonight! And of course, you can mix and match to find the combo that suits you.

We incorporate both our game bets, plus a few of my favorite props, all into one parlay.

If every leg hits, we are going to 34.48x our investment. Don't go overboard, but tossing a little change on the full parlay is a nice way to give our betting card a ceiling.

If you have any questions, please hit me up on X or join RotoBaller today and come talk some shop in our premium Discord channel!

Best of luck tonight, and let's have a winning season!

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