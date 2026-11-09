Nick's NFL trade deadline tracker with ongoing updates for the 2026 NFL trade deadline. He analyzes trade rumors, NFL buyers/sellers, fantasy football impacts.
The NFL Trade Deadline is ready to throw down, with many of your waiver priorities and trade offers hinging on what happens. On Tuesday, November 10 at 4:00 PM EST, the phone calls will halt as the bell rings, marking the start of the 2026 fantasy football season's stretch run.
With the deadline knocking on the door, let's take a look at the latest news, rumors, and transactions that are relevant to fantasy football. While several trades won't do much outside of flipping a team's defensive profile or boosting some "real-life" depth, that doesn't exempt them from altering the fantasy environment as the final month of our FF regular season plays out.
Below, we will look at the latest relevant news surrounding the NFL trade deadline from reliable and credible sources. Scroll past the completed trades for the most recent rumors!Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
NFL Trade Deadline Recent Moves
QB Jacoby Brissett traded to Baltimore Ravens from Arizona Cardinals
Risers: Entire Ravens offense
Fallers: N/A
Week 9’s ugly Thursday night showing underscored the critical need for a serviceable QB in Baltimore. Brissett completed 63.3% of his pass attempts in Arizona, though the gnarly 10:7 TD:INT mark was horrible, and his yards per completion slipped to 8.9 from 10.7 last year.
It’s his 11th year in the league and his seventh team. No one has any illusions of him being more than a stopgap, but the team is far from “out” at 4-5. Zay Flowers can be a top-12 WR again. Ja’Kobi Lane is back on the radar as well, especially if Mark Andrews quickly proves to Brissett that he’s no Trey McBride. And a passing threat reopens Derrick Henry’s lanes.
DT Jeffrey Simmons traded to Chicago Bears from Tennessee Titans
Risers: Chicago DST
Fallers: Tennessee DST
The Bears were already a top-10 fantasy DST on the season before the move, recently beating Atlanta with a season-high five sacks and three fumble recoveries. They've combined for seven sacks with three turnovers, a blocked kick, and a touchdown over their last two games. Facing New Orleans after the Week 10 bye is nice, but then it's tough.
From Week 12 on, they only have one above-average matchup coming in Week 14 at Miami. Otherwise, it’s Detroit, Jacksonville, Buffalo, Green Bay, and then Detroit again. A fine short-term pop, but even Simmons’ addition may not push them into trustworthy fantasy viability against those offenses.
G Quenton Nelson traded to Seattle Seahawks from Indianapolis Colts
Risers: Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zach Charbonnet, Jadarian Price
Fallers: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, Daniel Jones
Nelson was in the final year of his contract and so the 2-5 Colts sent him to a Seattle squad that is hunting a repeat Super Bowl title. Think what you will about PFF grades, but the longtime stalwart’s 85.7 overall grade ranked third among guards in ‘26 after similar top finishes in ‘25 and ‘24.
We love that he can be an additional bulldozer on the line, but Darnold must be the happiest man. His 30.3% pressure rate faced is tied with Bryce Young for the highest in the NFL (per Pro Football Reference).
Keep the man clean and give JSN even more time to shake defenders off. Can he be even better during the fantasy playoffs? Sheesh! Of course, now Nelson is week-to-week after requiring some knee cartilage cleanup. The effects of Nelson’s addition will have to wait.
Quenton Nelson will have 'minor procedure,' is week-to-week. 'He had something that he was dealing with when he got here and . . . aggravated it to some degree.' We don't know what players deal with, but Q wasn't listed on any Colts injury report this season. Missed 5 of 536 snaps.
— Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) November 6, 2026
Latest NFL Trade Deadline Rumors
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Risers: Seth McGowan
Potential Trade Partner Fits: Giants, Broncos, Vikings, Packers, Seahawks, Patriots
While Taylor would probably see an improved scoring environment wherever he landed, especially after Nelson’s move, nearly everyone else is in trouble. Whether anyone ponies up for a Christian McCaffrey-esque haul is another story, but we have to be prepared.
We’ve already seen reports from Tom Pelissero that Indy shot down a 2027 second-round pick and an additional pick for JT. Others reported that the Giants had a 2nd- and 5th-round pick on the table, but then pulled the offer as Week 9 played out. Is that going to re-open with how poorly Devin Singletary played amidst the RB injuries?
Analysis: Giants Say "Nothing is Off the Table" Ahead of Trade Deadline
https://t.co/ugvHpehgOH
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 9, 2026
The Colts are in trouble, but they could wait for an offseason deal. Would the Vikings pony up to boost the offense toward the defense’s level? The Packers and Patriots are now managing injuries to their starting running back(s).
Pro Football Talk reports that the Colts will take the best offer as the buzzer sounds, and ESPN’s Stephen Holder claims an "11th-hour offer" would be entertained. With Taylor’s diminished recent workload and a lap around the stadium that could be painted as a farewell, the chances of a move have certainly gone up from last week.
McGowan, a seventh-round selection from this year’s draft, could step into a weekly 18-20 touches after averaging 5.7 yards per carry over the last four games. He’s clearly ahead of 2025 fifth-rounder DJ Giddens. The rest of the team will suffer from fewer sustained drives and scoring, though Tyler Warren could find creative rushing assignments too.
George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Risers: Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin (injured)
Potential Trade Partner Fits: 49ers, Chiefs, Rams, Raiders
Pickens is battling a hamstring injury, as well as other things (like his shoulder) that tightened up on him in recent weeks. His snap count has fallen by about 30% in Weeks 7-8 compared to their first six games, and he missed Week 9 entirely.
This has coincided with Flournoy stepping up, and he could become a true top-25 fantasy WR with a clear path to reps and vacated targets. While Dallas did etch another win into the books, eking by a flailing Indy squad can’t be encouraging.
The NFC East is relatively weak, but all Wild Card slots likely go to teams from the North and West divisions. If Dallas feels like they won’t contend here, and that performance against Indy was at least a mild signal, then getting Pickens’ money off the books may be desired.
Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Risers: Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce (stash)
Potential Trade Partner Fits: 49ers, Chiefs, Rams, Raiders, Commanders
Whoever is throwing the ball down the stretch for Indy would be missing the reliable hands of Downs. The receiver has been a disappointing fantasy force after preseason hype, but so much can be laid at the feet of poor QB play that hope remains.
He remains a plus separator, yet the results haven’t materialized, even against poor defenses like Dallas. It's no surprise that the vibes aren't exactly glowing.
Josh Downs, asked if he wants to be with the #Colts: “You know, I mean …”
He paused and said under his breath, “You funny for that.”
Finished saying: “I said I’m open to whatever, and if they want me to stay here, I’mma stay here, and if they don’t … they’ll trade me away.” https://t.co/zdiVbA9kFH
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 8, 2026
Other receivers will step up, but no wide receiver is apt to be a sizeable factor. They’ve also reportedly gotten calls about Keenan Allen. Can Pierce get back soon? Will they actually get an offer on Jones, which would spring Richardson back onto the scene?
Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Risers: Elijah Mitchell, Tank Bigsby (IR), Jaydon Blue
Potential Trade Partner Fits: Broncos, Vikings, Packers, Bengals, Texans
Probably not, but we’re just spitballing. Barkley may still be battling hamstring and back issues on a team rife with injuries, all of which have led to Philadelphia sporting a lousy 2-7 record on the heels of a seven-game skid. The Eagles traded Cam Jurgens to Baltimore a few weeks ago just after star tackle Lane Johnson announced his retirement.
Jalen Hurts’ season-ending blood clots have greatly impacted the offensive outlook, but the IR also houses Tank Bigsby (core) and Will Shipley (foot). (Dameon Pierce was released with an injury settlement.) Bigsby could return soon and make a difference, perhaps after the Week 10 bye.
Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans
Risers: Tyjae Spears, Michael Carter, Nicholas Singleton
Potential Trade Partner Fits: Broncos, Vikings, Packers, Patriots
Fresh off a three-touchdown romping with 155 total yards over the Browns in Week 8, Pollard showcased his talents to the league in high fashion. He’d scored only one TD in the first six games, but surely the Titans love to see this spotlight as the deadline approaches. Even if they truly don’t intend to trade him, it gives them negotiating power if the phone rings.
His volume would suffer on a contender, but the improved scoring scene should balance that. Reports claim Tennessee isn’t interested in moving him, but the team record and earlier rumors still demand a place on the list.
Spears, famously without an ACL, is still battling a knee injury that kept him out of Week 7. He’s averaging 3.7 yards per carry, so we’re not inspired. He’ll be a solid PPR play as the receiving back. Old waiver hero Carter could be the sneaky riser if they’re unwilling to let Singleton, who has been a healthy scratch, get run.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns
Risers: Isaiah Bond, Harold Fannin Jr., Dylan Sampson
Potential Trade Partner Fits: 49ers, Chiefs, Raiders, Commanders
Cleveland has largely shelved Jeudy as a complementary player as KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston have risen to prominence. He’s secured 16 of 23 targets for 171 scoreless yards. We’re two years removed from his career-best 90-1,229-4 campaign, and while you may have Jeudy fatigue by now, he’s only 27 years old.
All we know for sure is that Jeudy’s absence would likely put Isaiah Bond back on the map as a deep-league add. It could also resuscitate Harold Fannin Jr.’s dwindling target share. While Jeudy had only five targets across the first three games, he’s seen at least four looks in four of their last five tilts.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Risers: Travis Hunter, Josh Cameron
Potential Trade Partner Fits: Chiefs, 49ers, Rams, Commanders, Steelers
Thomas has caught one ball since Week 4 and hasn’t surpassed 40 yards in any 2026 contest, but the echoes of his incredible 2024 rookie season (87-1,282-10, 65.4% catch rate) still rattle in our brains.
Some attributed a down sophomore season (48-707-2, 52.7% catch rate) to an early hand/wrist injury that may have lingered, and then he missed three games due to a Week 9 ankle injury. The Chiefs could use a bigger receiver to complement Rashee Rice, as Xavier Worthy has failed to step up as a No. 2 WR and is now dealing with a hamstring injury.
This year, eight games have led to just 10 catches on 22 targets as Thomas’ playing time wanes. Cameron has come along to eat into BTJ’s reps while Parker Washington ascends and Hunter eases back into WR work.
A formal move would help solidify the upward momentum for those other players. But at the same time, Jacksonville is a win-now contender who may value WR depth over a draft pick or two.
Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Risers: Tre’ Harris, Brenen Thompson, Oronde Gadsden II
Potential Trade Partner Fits: 49ers, Rams, Commanders, Steelers
The Chargers are stuck at 0-8 with nothing redeemable to hang their helmets on. Justin Herbert is also now dealing with a potential fractured finger on his left hand. Johnston is not helping the cause with 13 catches for 260 yards on 30 targets. The yards per catch are great, but his ability to stretch the field needs more consistency behind it.
Some of the gnarly 43% catch rate is on Justin Herbert’s throws and Mike McDaniel’s schematics, but the buck stops with QJ. He could use a change of scene in Year 4 and give a buying team that deep threat.
Jauan Jennings, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Risers: Tai Felton
Potential Trade Partner Fits: Chiefs, Steelers, Rams, Commanders
The 29-year-old wideout hasn’t found a role in Minnesota, catching only four passes for 43 yards in five games, despite a healthy snap count and 70.3% route participation rate. His 0.07 targets per route run is the lowest out of all players with at least 100 routes thus far.
He’s a strong run blocker, but it’s difficult to argue that he’s suddenly an ineffective receiver after combining for 1,618 yards and 15 TDs on 132 catches in 2024-25 for San Francisco. He reportedly vetoed a reunion with the 49ers, but perhaps it was more about SF rather than truly wanting to stay in Minnesota.
Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans
Risers: Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike
Potential Trade Partner Fits: 49ers, Chiefs, Steelers, Rams, Commanders
Ridley has taken a backseat to Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Elic Ayomanor on a young Tennessee team trying to build a foundation with its next generation. Ridley turns 32 in December and had logged back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2023-24 after being suspended for 2022 for gambling.
But an October 2025 thigh/hamstring injury preceded a broken leg in November that ended his year. Perhaps he’s not the same guy on the other side of that in his 30s. But he has 81 yards on five catches and could be a cheaper big-play role WR for someone.
(And now he appears to be dealing with a potential legal situation tied to an incident at Nashville International Airport on the weekend of Tennessee’s bye.)
Quick Hits
-Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall have been mentioned, but neither appears likely to move at this time. With Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) hurt, Adonai Mitchell and Braelon Allen would take respective leaps forward if the WR or RB were moved.
-Derrick Henry is another big name who grabbed some mentions, but isn't expected to be moved. The Brissett deal gives credence to that.
-The Eagles could move TE Dallas Goedert, but would probably need the trade partner to take on a sizable portion of the money owed.
-The 0-8 Chargers are reportedly shutting down the major trade talks, with key NFL reporters saying that Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, and Khalil Mack aren’t being dealt.
-Quarterbacks are moving to desperate teams, with the Giants and Ravens patching up the season-ending loss of their usual starter.
-Would the 6-1 Vikings push for either a Kirk Cousins reunion or a backup? Perhaps Carson Wentz’s performance will inform that if they’re unimpressed with Kyler Murray, who has a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders haven’t received any calls on Cousins (as of Sunday afternoon).
-Seattle has better backup options to lean on, but still fits the mold of “elite contender with an injured starting QB.” Sam Darnold (quad) is week-to-week, and Drew Lock is pushing through elbow tendinitis, but they still have Jalen Milroe. Any setback or aggravation to Lock would likely trigger several trade calls.
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