NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Las Vegas-2 (2026)

October 3, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Denny Hamlin was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the South Point 400.

The Toyotas were fast, as expected, and Joe Gibbs Racing swept the first two rows, with Denny Hamlin winning the pole. Tyler Reddick from 23XI Racing qualified fifth, giving Toyota the full top-five sweep in qualifying.

Noah Gragson and Josh Berry weren't able to make a qualifying lap due to wrecking in practice.

2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Denny Hamlin 28.910 186.787 2. Ty Gibbs 28.927 186.677 3. Christopher Bell 28.998 186.220 4. Chase Briscoe 29.011 186.136 5. Tyler Reddick 29.015 186.111 6. Kyle Larson 29.054 185.861 7. Austin Cindric 29.144 185.287 8. William Byron 29.153 185.230 9. Bubba Wallace 29.177 185.077 10. Carson Hocevar 29.185 185.027 11. Daniel Suarez 29.211 184.862 12. Ryan Preece 29.279 184.433 13. Chase Elliott 29.280 184.426 14. Chris Buescher 29.340 184.049 15. Alex Bowman 29.360 183.924 16. Brad Keselowski 29.387 183.755 17. Ross Chastain 29.387 183.755 18. Michael McDowell 29.387 183.755 19. AJ Allmendinger 29.426 183.511 20. Ryan Blaney 29.431 183.480 21. Erik Jones 29.478 183.187 22. Riley Herbst 29.488 183.125 23. Joey Logano 29.490 183.113 24. Cole Custer 29.573 182.599 25. Shane Van Gisbergen 29.586 182.519 26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 29.675 181.971 27. Todd Gilliland 29.695 181.849 28. Austin Dillon 29.716 181.720 29. Ty Dillon 29.773 181.372 30. Zane Smith 29.788 181.281 31. Connor Zilisch 29.895 180.632 32. John Hunter Nemechek 29.942 180.349 33. Austin Hill 30.055 179.671 34. Cody Ware 30.259 178.459 35. Josh Berry 0.000 0.000 36. Noah Gragson 0.000 0.000

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis NASCAR DFS Picks: South Point 400 (2026) NASCAR DFS Picks and Projections (Premium) NASCAR Predicted Finishing Order (Premium) NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup