NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Las Vegas-2 (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Denny Hamlin was fastest and won the pole.
On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the South Point 400.
The Toyotas were fast, as expected, and Joe Gibbs Racing swept the first two rows, with Denny Hamlin winning the pole. Tyler Reddick from 23XI Racing qualified fifth, giving Toyota the full top-five sweep in qualifying.
Noah Gragson and Josh Berry weren't able to make a qualifying lap due to wrecking in practice.
2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Denny Hamlin
|28.910
|186.787
|2.
|Ty Gibbs
|28.927
|186.677
|3.
|Christopher Bell
|28.998
|186.220
|4.
|Chase Briscoe
|29.011
|186.136
|5.
|Tyler Reddick
|29.015
|186.111
|6.
|Kyle Larson
|29.054
|185.861
|7.
|Austin Cindric
|29.144
|185.287
|8.
|William Byron
|29.153
|185.230
|9.
|Bubba Wallace
|29.177
|185.077
|10.
|Carson Hocevar
|29.185
|185.027
|11.
|Daniel Suarez
|29.211
|184.862
|12.
|Ryan Preece
|29.279
|184.433
|13.
|Chase Elliott
|29.280
|184.426
|14.
|Chris Buescher
|29.340
|184.049
|15.
|Alex Bowman
|29.360
|183.924
|16.
|Brad Keselowski
|29.387
|183.755
|17.
|Ross Chastain
|29.387
|183.755
|18.
|Michael McDowell
|29.387
|183.755
|19.
|AJ Allmendinger
|29.426
|183.511
|20.
|Ryan Blaney
|29.431
|183.480
|21.
|Erik Jones
|29.478
|183.187
|22.
|Riley Herbst
|29.488
|183.125
|23.
|Joey Logano
|29.490
|183.113
|24.
|Cole Custer
|29.573
|182.599
|25.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|29.586
|182.519
|26.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|29.675
|181.971
|27.
|Todd Gilliland
|29.695
|181.849
|28.
|Austin Dillon
|29.716
|181.720
|29.
|Ty Dillon
|29.773
|181.372
|30.
|Zane Smith
|29.788
|181.281
|31.
|Connor Zilisch
|29.895
|180.632
|32.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|29.942
|180.349
|33.
|Austin Hill
|30.055
|179.671
|34.
|Cody Ware
|30.259
|178.459
|35.
|Josh Berry
|0.000
|0.000
|36.
|Noah Gragson
|0.000
|0.000
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