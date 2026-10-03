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NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Las Vegas-2 (2026)

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Denny Hamlin - NASCAR DFS Picks, NASCAR Betting Picks

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Denny Hamlin was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the South Point 400.

The Toyotas were fast, as expected, and Joe Gibbs Racing swept the first two rows, with Denny Hamlin winning the pole. Tyler Reddick from 23XI Racing qualified fifth, giving Toyota the full top-five sweep in qualifying.

Noah Gragson and Josh Berry weren't able to make a qualifying lap due to wrecking in practice.

 

2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed
1. Denny Hamlin 28.910 186.787
2. Ty Gibbs 28.927 186.677
3. Christopher Bell 28.998 186.220
4. Chase Briscoe 29.011 186.136
5. Tyler Reddick 29.015 186.111
6. Kyle Larson 29.054 185.861
7. Austin Cindric 29.144 185.287
8. William Byron 29.153 185.230
9. Bubba Wallace 29.177 185.077
10. Carson Hocevar 29.185 185.027
11. Daniel Suarez 29.211 184.862
12. Ryan Preece 29.279 184.433
13. Chase Elliott 29.280 184.426
14. Chris Buescher 29.340 184.049
15. Alex Bowman 29.360 183.924
16. Brad Keselowski 29.387 183.755
17. Ross Chastain 29.387 183.755
18. Michael McDowell 29.387 183.755
19. AJ Allmendinger 29.426 183.511
20. Ryan Blaney 29.431 183.480
21. Erik Jones 29.478 183.187
22. Riley Herbst 29.488 183.125
23. Joey Logano 29.490 183.113
24. Cole Custer 29.573 182.599
25. Shane Van Gisbergen 29.586 182.519
26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 29.675 181.971
27. Todd Gilliland 29.695 181.849
28. Austin Dillon 29.716 181.720
29. Ty Dillon 29.773 181.372
30. Zane Smith 29.788 181.281
31. Connor Zilisch 29.895 180.632
32. John Hunter Nemechek 29.942 180.349
33. Austin Hill 30.055 179.671
34. Cody Ware 30.259 178.459
35. Josh Berry 0.000 0.000
36. Noah Gragson 0.000 0.000

 

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More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis

NASCAR DFS Picks: South Point 400 (2026)
NASCAR DFS Picks and Projections (Premium)
NASCAR Predicted Finishing Order (Premium)
NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup



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NASCAR is back, and it's time for you to win more with RotoBaller! Our NASCAR Premium Package for DFS and betting features several heavy hitters and proven winners.

Jordan McAbee anchors the team with his exclusive NASCAR DFS and betting picks, DFS projections and algorithm-predicted finishing order! Jordan has a 100+ unit betting profit since 2023, and a 25% average annual profit since 2018. He won the FSWA Racing Writer Of The Year award in 2023, and was nominated for DFS Writer Of The Year in 2024.

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