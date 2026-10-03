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NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Las Vegas-2 (2026)

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William Byron- NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. William Byron was fastest.

In This Article hide
Important Practice Notes
2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Practice Speed Chart
2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas 10-Lap Averages
More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis

The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming South Point 400 on Sunday afternoon.

The 36-car field all took the track for a combined 50-minute session, as NASCAR has officially moved to that being the protocol each week.

Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.

 

Important Practice Notes

Josh Berry - Berry blew a tire in the middle of practice and wrecked hard, destroying his primary race car for the weekend. The No. 21 team will get the backup Ford ready for the race.

Noah Gragson - A little later in the session, the same thing that happened to Josh Berry happened to Noah Gragson. Likewise, the No. 4 team will have to go to a backup car for the race on Sunday.

Tire Issues - There were no other wrecks during practice, but several drivers had tire issues and tires going flat. These drivers included Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, and Chris Buescher.

 

2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Practice Speed Chart

Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.

Rank Driver Time Speed Fastest Lap Laps Ran Behind Leader
1. William Byron 29.632 182.235 4 43 ---.---
2. Kyle Larson 29.697 181.837 25 37 -0.065
3. Denny Hamlin 29.761 181.446 2 53 -0.129
4. Chase Briscoe 29.768 181.403 1 57 -0.136
5. Daniel Suarez 29.784 181.305 35 45 -0.152
6. AJ Allmendinger 29.866 180.808 29 42 -0.234
7. Tyler Reddick 29.877 180.741 27 29 -0.245
8. Carson Hocevar 29.892 180.650 4 46 -0.260
9. Ross Chastain 29.940 180.361 31 41 -0.308
10. Christopher Bell 29.946 180.325 16 46 -0.314
11. Ty Gibbs 29.953 180.282 3 40 -0.321
12. Chris Buescher 29.957 180.258 3 33 -0.325
13. Chase Elliott 29.968 180.192 32 44 -0.336
14. Ryan Blaney 29.972 180.168 33 45 -0.340
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 29.984 180.096 4 40 -0.352
16. Bubba Wallace 30.007 179.958 14 44 -0.375
17. Austin Dillon 30.018 179.892 34 43 -0.386
18. Shane Van Gisbergen 30.033 179.802 34 47 -0.401
19. Connor Zilisch 30.068 179.593 3 46 -0.436
20. Cody Ware 30.077 179.539 25 35 -0.445
21. Alex Bowman 30.079 179.527 27 37 -0.447
22. Erik Jones 30.081 179.515 3 41 -0.449
23. Joey Logano 30.085 179.491 28 39 -0.453
24. Riley Herbst 30.095 179.432 37 38 -0.463
25. Zane Smith 30.099 179.408 26 36 -0.467
26. Noah Gragson 30.105 179.372 26 35 -0.473
27. Michael McDowell 30.124 179.259 27 42 -0.492
28. Austin Cindric 30.157 179.063 5 37 -0.525
29. Cole Custer 30.176 178.950 3 39 -0.544
30. Todd Gilliland 30.202 178.796 3 34 -0.570
31. Brad Keselowski 30.209 178.755 2 38 -0.577
32. Ryan Preece 30.210 178.749 35 49 -0.578
33. Ty Dillon 30.210 178.749 37 37 -0.578
34. John Hunter Nemechek 30.228 178.642 2 39 -0.596
35. Austin Hill 30.242 178.560 39 51 -0.610
36. Josh Berry 30.339 177.989 3 26 -0.707

 

2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas 10-Lap Averages

Rank Driver From Lap To Lap Avg Speed
1. Kyle Larson 25 34 179.465
2. Chase Briscoe 1 10 179.144
3. Daniel Suarez 1 10 179.077
4. Chris Buescher 1 10 179.074
5. Carson Hocevar 1 10 179.008
6. Tyler Reddick 1 10 178.933
7. Ryan Blaney 31 40 178.807
8. Ross Chastain 2 11 178.781
9. William Byron 28 37 178.746
10. Chase Elliott 29 38 178.678
11. Christopher Bell 16 25 178.459
12. Austin Cindric 27 36 178.438
13. Denny Hamlin 1 10 178.368
14. Connor Zilisch 1 10 178.279
15. Shane Van Gisbergen 32 41 178.219
16. Joey Logano 26 35 178.002
17. Alex Bowman 27 36 177.996
18. Noah Gragson 24 33 177.941
19. Erik Jones 2 11 177.799
20. AJ Allmendinger 28 37 177.703
21. Zane Smith 25 34 177.643
22. Ryan Preece 34 43 177.516
23. Austin Dillon 1 10 177.458
24. Brad Keselowski 24 33 177.452
25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 10 177.429
26. Bubba Wallace 17 26 177.355
27. Michael McDowell 1 10 177.192
28. Ty Gibbs 28 37 177.048
29. Cole Custer 1 10 176.995
30. Austin Hill 36 45 176.859
31. John Hunter Nemechek 1 10 176.763
32. Riley Herbst 2 11 176.417
33. Ty Dillon 2 11 176.370
34. Todd Gilliland 24 33 176.189

 

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More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis

NASCAR DFS Picks: South Point 400 (2026)
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