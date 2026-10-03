NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Las Vegas-2 (2026)

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. William Byron was fastest.
The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming South Point 400 on Sunday afternoon.
The 36-car field all took the track for a combined 50-minute session, as NASCAR has officially moved to that being the protocol each week.
Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.
Important Practice Notes
Josh Berry - Berry blew a tire in the middle of practice and wrecked hard, destroying his primary race car for the weekend. The No. 21 team will get the backup Ford ready for the race.
Josh Berry tells @WendyVenturini he will go to backup car for the race.
"I wasn't sure if it was left rear or right rear, I think it was left rear. I got loaded up into turn 1 and felt a few vibrations and it was gone. No indication or I would've come to pit road."
— PRN (@PRNlive) October 3, 2026
Noah Gragson - A little later in the session, the same thing that happened to Josh Berry happened to Noah Gragson. Likewise, the No. 4 team will have to go to a backup car for the race on Sunday.
Tire Issues - There were no other wrecks during practice, but several drivers had tire issues and tires going flat. These drivers included Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, and Chris Buescher.
2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Practice Speed Chart
Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.
|Rank
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|Fastest Lap
|Laps Ran
|Behind Leader
|1.
|William Byron
|29.632
|182.235
|4
|43
|---.---
|2.
|Kyle Larson
|29.697
|181.837
|25
|37
|-0.065
|3.
|Denny Hamlin
|29.761
|181.446
|2
|53
|-0.129
|4.
|Chase Briscoe
|29.768
|181.403
|1
|57
|-0.136
|5.
|Daniel Suarez
|29.784
|181.305
|35
|45
|-0.152
|6.
|AJ Allmendinger
|29.866
|180.808
|29
|42
|-0.234
|7.
|Tyler Reddick
|29.877
|180.741
|27
|29
|-0.245
|8.
|Carson Hocevar
|29.892
|180.650
|4
|46
|-0.260
|9.
|Ross Chastain
|29.940
|180.361
|31
|41
|-0.308
|10.
|Christopher Bell
|29.946
|180.325
|16
|46
|-0.314
|11.
|Ty Gibbs
|29.953
|180.282
|3
|40
|-0.321
|12.
|Chris Buescher
|29.957
|180.258
|3
|33
|-0.325
|13.
|Chase Elliott
|29.968
|180.192
|32
|44
|-0.336
|14.
|Ryan Blaney
|29.972
|180.168
|33
|45
|-0.340
|15.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|29.984
|180.096
|4
|40
|-0.352
|16.
|Bubba Wallace
|30.007
|179.958
|14
|44
|-0.375
|17.
|Austin Dillon
|30.018
|179.892
|34
|43
|-0.386
|18.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|30.033
|179.802
|34
|47
|-0.401
|19.
|Connor Zilisch
|30.068
|179.593
|3
|46
|-0.436
|20.
|Cody Ware
|30.077
|179.539
|25
|35
|-0.445
|21.
|Alex Bowman
|30.079
|179.527
|27
|37
|-0.447
|22.
|Erik Jones
|30.081
|179.515
|3
|41
|-0.449
|23.
|Joey Logano
|30.085
|179.491
|28
|39
|-0.453
|24.
|Riley Herbst
|30.095
|179.432
|37
|38
|-0.463
|25.
|Zane Smith
|30.099
|179.408
|26
|36
|-0.467
|26.
|Noah Gragson
|30.105
|179.372
|26
|35
|-0.473
|27.
|Michael McDowell
|30.124
|179.259
|27
|42
|-0.492
|28.
|Austin Cindric
|30.157
|179.063
|5
|37
|-0.525
|29.
|Cole Custer
|30.176
|178.950
|3
|39
|-0.544
|30.
|Todd Gilliland
|30.202
|178.796
|3
|34
|-0.570
|31.
|Brad Keselowski
|30.209
|178.755
|2
|38
|-0.577
|32.
|Ryan Preece
|30.210
|178.749
|35
|49
|-0.578
|33.
|Ty Dillon
|30.210
|178.749
|37
|37
|-0.578
|34.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|30.228
|178.642
|2
|39
|-0.596
|35.
|Austin Hill
|30.242
|178.560
|39
|51
|-0.610
|36.
|Josh Berry
|30.339
|177.989
|3
|26
|-0.707
2026 South Point 400 at Las Vegas 10-Lap Averages
|Rank
|Driver
|From Lap
|To Lap
|Avg Speed
|1.
|Kyle Larson
|25
|34
|179.465
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|1
|10
|179.144
|3.
|Daniel Suarez
|1
|10
|179.077
|4.
|Chris Buescher
|1
|10
|179.074
|5.
|Carson Hocevar
|1
|10
|179.008
|6.
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|10
|178.933
|7.
|Ryan Blaney
|31
|40
|178.807
|8.
|Ross Chastain
|2
|11
|178.781
|9.
|William Byron
|28
|37
|178.746
|10.
|Chase Elliott
|29
|38
|178.678
|11.
|Christopher Bell
|16
|25
|178.459
|12.
|Austin Cindric
|27
|36
|178.438
|13.
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|10
|178.368
|14.
|Connor Zilisch
|1
|10
|178.279
|15.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|32
|41
|178.219
|16.
|Joey Logano
|26
|35
|178.002
|17.
|Alex Bowman
|27
|36
|177.996
|18.
|Noah Gragson
|24
|33
|177.941
|19.
|Erik Jones
|2
|11
|177.799
|20.
|AJ Allmendinger
|28
|37
|177.703
|21.
|Zane Smith
|25
|34
|177.643
|22.
|Ryan Preece
|34
|43
|177.516
|23.
|Austin Dillon
|1
|10
|177.458
|24.
|Brad Keselowski
|24
|33
|177.452
|25.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|1
|10
|177.429
|26.
|Bubba Wallace
|17
|26
|177.355
|27.
|Michael McDowell
|1
|10
|177.192
|28.
|Ty Gibbs
|28
|37
|177.048
|29.
|Cole Custer
|1
|10
|176.995
|30.
|Austin Hill
|36
|45
|176.859
|31.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|1
|10
|176.763
|32.
|Riley Herbst
|2
|11
|176.417
|33.
|Ty Dillon
|2
|11
|176.370
|34.
|Todd Gilliland
|24
|33
|176.189
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