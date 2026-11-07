Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Bills vs. Vikings. Week 9 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Jordan Addison, DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, and more.
Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Jordan Addison, DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, and more. Which Bills and Vikings players should you start or sit in Week 9?
We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 9, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 9, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Buffalo Bills Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|James Cook III
|Start
|116.1
|RB
|BUF
|MIN
|Tyler Bass
|Start
|112.8
|K
|BUF
|MIN
|Josh Allen
|Start
|108
|QB
|BUF
|MIN
|DJ Moore
|Start
|106
|WR
|BUF
|MIN
|Dalton Kincaid
|Start
|104.8
|TE
|BUF
|MIN
|Khalil Shakir
|Risky Start
|103.4
|WR
|BUF
|MIN
|Buffalo Bills
|Risky Start
|102.4
|DEF
|BUF
|MIN
|Keon Coleman
|Sit
|101.8
|WR
|BUF
|MIN
|Joshua Palmer
|Sit
|100.1
|WR
|BUF
|MIN
|Ty Johnson
|Sit
|99.3
|RB
|BUF
|MIN
|Ray Davis
|Sit
|95.9
|RB
|BUF
|MIN
|Dawson Knox
|Sit
|94.6
|TE
|BUF
|MIN
|Skyler Bell
|Sit
|92.9
|WR
|BUF
|MIN
|Jackson Hawes
|Sit
|91.9
|TE
|BUF
|MIN
|Greg Dortch
|Sit
|89.2
|WR
|BUF
|MIN
|Keleki Latu
|Sit
|89.2
|TE
|BUF
|MIN
|Kyle Allen
|Sit
|87.6
|QB
|BUF
|MIN
Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir carries no game-status designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings after returning to practice Saturday. Shakir missed Friday's session because of an excused personal matter, with no injury reported. The 26-year-old has caught 27 of 38 targets for 354 yards and a touchdown across seven appearances this season.
He remained involved following DJ Moore's return against Baltimore in Week 8, securing five of six targets for 64 yards. Shakir has exceeded 60 receiving yards in three of his last four games, although Moore and Dalton Kincaid remain significant competition for targets. RotoBaller ranks Shakir WR44 in its Week 9 PPR rankings, leaving him as a deeper-league flex consideration rather than a dependable WR3 against Minnesota.
DJ Moore, WR, Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) carries no injury designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, according to the team's final injury report. Moore was limited in practice Thursday and Friday while continuing to manage the shoulder injury that previously sidelined him for two games.
He returned against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 and caught four of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown, including a 49-yard reception. Moore led Buffalo in targets despite playing 66% of the offensive snaps, an encouraging sign for his involvement in Josh Allen's passing attack. RotoBaller's Week 9 PPR rankings place Moore at WR25, making him a strong WR3 option in 12-team leagues against Minnesota.
Minnesota Vikings Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Will Reichard
|Start
|112.2
|K
|MIN
|BUF
|Justin Jefferson
|Start
|110.7
|WR
|MIN
|BUF
|Minnesota Vikings
|Start
|107.9
|DEF
|MIN
|BUF
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|Risky Start
|103.1
|RB
|MIN
|BUF
|Jordan Mason
|Risky Start
|102.3
|RB
|MIN
|BUF
|Jordan Addison
|Risky Start
|102.1
|WR
|MIN
|BUF
|Carson Wentz
|Sit
|101.7
|QB
|MIN
|BUF
|T.J. Hockenson
|Sit
|101.6
|TE
|MIN
|BUF
|Ben Yurosek
|Sit
|97.7
|TE
|MIN
|BUF
|Tai Felton
|Sit
|97
|WR
|MIN
|BUF
|Myles Price
|Sit
|96.7
|WR
|MIN
|BUF
|Gavin Bartholomew
|Sit
|96.2
|TE
|MIN
|BUF
|Demond Claiborne
|Sit
|96
|RB
|MIN
|BUF
|Max Brosmer
|Sit
|89.7
|QB
|MIN
|BUF
Carson Wentz, QB, Vikings
With quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) set to miss Week 9, Minnesota Vikings backup Carson Wentz carries potential for a Monday night game against Buffalo. The veteran has his flaws -- he took 19 sacks in five starts last year -- but he also can provide the downfield spark this offense so desperately needs against a Bills defense that ranks 22nd against fantasy quarterbacks.
Wentz's three-touchdown performance in relief in Week 1 remains the Vikings' best passing game of the year, and at minimum, he will give top receiver Justin Jefferson plenty of chances. Even in one-QB formats, the journeyman is worth a speculative stash for managers looking to solidify their bench or repair their roster after a QB injury.
The Vikings may still trade for another quarterback, but if Wentz plays well, he'll have the inside track to continue starting. As RotoBaller's No. 20 QB this week, Wentz is starting caliber in Superflex leagues, but there's also a chance he could carry value beyond this week if the Vikings look good on Monday.
Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings
While the Minnesota Vikings might have the NFL's top defense, their offense can't throw effectively, can't run effectively, and seemingly can't figure out how to fix it, all of which makes running back Jordan Mason tough to trust in a Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense has looked brutal for most of the past two seasons, and Mason's 20 yards on eight carries last week in Detroit was unplayable from a fantasy perspective.
The Vikings will make a switch to quarterback Carson Wentz after ruling out Kyler Murray (hamstring), which may open up the downfield passing game despite the veteran QB's flaws.
That would be good news for both Mason and backfield mate Aaron Jones Sr. in time to face a Bills defense that ranks 26th against half-PPR running backs. As RotoBaller's No. 34 running back this week, Mason has fringe RB3/Flex appeal, though managers will have to weigh their trust in the Vikings' offense against their other options.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 9 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jordan Addison, DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 9.
Week 9 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 9 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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