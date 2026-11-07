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MNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 9 Fantasy Football Matchups for Monday Night Football

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Jordan Addison - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Bills vs. Vikings. Week 9 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Jordan Addison, DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, and more.

Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Jordan Addison, DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, and more. Which Bills and Vikings players should you start or sit in Week 9?

We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 9, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 9, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Buffalo Bills Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
James Cook III Start 116.1 RB BUF MIN
Tyler Bass Start 112.8 K BUF MIN
Josh Allen Start 108 QB BUF MIN
DJ Moore Start 106 WR BUF MIN
Dalton Kincaid Start 104.8 TE BUF MIN
Khalil Shakir Risky Start 103.4 WR BUF MIN
Buffalo Bills Risky Start 102.4 DEF BUF MIN
Keon Coleman Sit 101.8 WR BUF MIN
Joshua Palmer Sit 100.1 WR BUF MIN
Ty Johnson Sit 99.3 RB BUF MIN
Ray Davis Sit 95.9 RB BUF MIN
Dawson Knox Sit 94.6 TE BUF MIN
Skyler Bell Sit 92.9 WR BUF MIN
Jackson Hawes Sit 91.9 TE BUF MIN
Greg Dortch Sit 89.2 WR BUF MIN
Keleki Latu Sit 89.2 TE BUF MIN
Kyle Allen Sit 87.6 QB BUF MIN

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir carries no game-status designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings after returning to practice Saturday. Shakir missed Friday's session because of an excused personal matter, with no injury reported. The 26-year-old has caught 27 of 38 targets for 354 yards and a touchdown across seven appearances this season.

He remained involved following DJ Moore's return against Baltimore in Week 8, securing five of six targets for 64 yards. Shakir has exceeded 60 receiving yards in three of his last four games, although Moore and Dalton Kincaid remain significant competition for targets. RotoBaller ranks Shakir WR44 in its Week 9 PPR rankings, leaving him as a deeper-league flex consideration rather than a dependable WR3 against Minnesota.

DJ Moore, WR, Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) carries no injury designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, according to the team's final injury report. Moore was limited in practice Thursday and Friday while continuing to manage the shoulder injury that previously sidelined him for two games.

He returned against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 and caught four of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown, including a 49-yard reception. Moore led Buffalo in targets despite playing 66% of the offensive snaps, an encouraging sign for his involvement in Josh Allen's passing attack. RotoBaller's Week 9 PPR rankings place Moore at WR25, making him a strong WR3 option in 12-team leagues against Minnesota.

 

Minnesota Vikings Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Will Reichard Start 112.2 K MIN BUF
Justin Jefferson Start 110.7 WR MIN BUF
Minnesota Vikings Start 107.9 DEF MIN BUF
Aaron Jones Sr. Risky Start 103.1 RB MIN BUF
Jordan Mason Risky Start 102.3 RB MIN BUF
Jordan Addison Risky Start 102.1 WR MIN BUF
Carson Wentz Sit 101.7 QB MIN BUF
T.J. Hockenson Sit 101.6 TE MIN BUF
Ben Yurosek Sit 97.7 TE MIN BUF
Tai Felton Sit 97 WR MIN BUF
Myles Price Sit 96.7 WR MIN BUF
Gavin Bartholomew Sit 96.2 TE MIN BUF
Demond Claiborne Sit 96 RB MIN BUF
Max Brosmer Sit 89.7 QB MIN BUF

Carson Wentz, QB, Vikings

With quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) set to miss Week 9, Minnesota Vikings backup Carson Wentz carries potential for a Monday night game against Buffalo. The veteran has his flaws -- he took 19 sacks in five starts last year -- but he also can provide the downfield spark this offense so desperately needs against a Bills defense that ranks 22nd against fantasy quarterbacks.

Wentz's three-touchdown performance in relief in Week 1 remains the Vikings' best passing game of the year, and at minimum, he will give top receiver Justin Jefferson plenty of chances. Even in one-QB formats, the journeyman is worth a speculative stash for managers looking to solidify their bench or repair their roster after a QB injury.

The Vikings may still trade for another quarterback, but if Wentz plays well, he'll have the inside track to continue starting. As RotoBaller's No. 20 QB this week, Wentz is starting caliber in Superflex leagues, but there's also a chance he could carry value beyond this week if the Vikings look good on Monday.

Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

While the Minnesota Vikings might have the NFL's top defense, their offense can't throw effectively, can't run effectively, and seemingly can't figure out how to fix it, all of which makes running back Jordan Mason tough to trust in a Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense has looked brutal for most of the past two seasons, and Mason's 20 yards on eight carries last week in Detroit was unplayable from a fantasy perspective.

The Vikings will make a switch to quarterback Carson Wentz after ruling out Kyler Murray (hamstring), which may open up the downfield passing game despite the veteran QB's flaws.

That would be good news for both Mason and backfield mate Aaron Jones Sr. in time to face a Bills defense that ranks 26th against half-PPR running backs. As RotoBaller's No. 34 running back this week, Mason has fringe RB3/Flex appeal, though managers will have to weigh their trust in the Vikings' offense against their other options.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 9 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jordan Addison, DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 9.

Week 9 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 9 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Jordan Addison
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jordan Addison
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
Antonio Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Addison
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Addison
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Addison
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordan Mason
Jordan Addison
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordan Addison
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordan Addison
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jordan Addison
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jordan Addison
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Addison
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordan Addison
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Addison
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Addison
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jordan Addison
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jordan Addison
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Addison
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jordan Addison
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Addison
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Addison
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jordan Addison
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordan Addison
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Addison
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Addison
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Addison
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Addison
vs
Demario Douglas
Jordan Addison
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Addison
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordan Addison
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Addison
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Addison
vs
Malik Washington
Jordan Addison
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Addison
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Addison
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Addison
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Addison
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jordan Addison
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Addison
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jordan Addison
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Addison
vs
Eli Raridon
Jordan Addison
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordan Addison
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Addison
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Mayer
Jordan Addison
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Efton Chism III
Jordan Addison
vs
Devin Singletary
Jordan Addison
vs
Cade Otton
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordan Addison
vs
Kaelon Black
Jordan Addison
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Kendre Miller
Jordan Addison
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordan Addison
vs
AJ Barner
Jordan Addison
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Addison
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Addison
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Addison
vs
Mason Taylor
Jordan Addison
vs
Trey McBride
Jordan Addison
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jordan Addison
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Addison
vs
Kyle Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Addison
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Addison
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
vs
Darren Waller
Jordan Addison
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Addison
vs
Justice Hill
Jordan Addison
vs
Woody Marks
Jordan Addison
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Addison
vs
Keon Coleman
Jordan Addison
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Bell
Jordan Addison
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordan Addison
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jordan Addison
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Addison
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Addison
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordan Addison
vs
George Pickens
Jordan Addison
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Addison
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Addison
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Addison
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Addison
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jordan Addison
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Addison
vs
Malachi Fields
Jordan Addison
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Addison
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jordan Addison
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Addison
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jordan Addison
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordan Addison
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Addison
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jordan Addison
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Addison
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Addison
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordan Addison
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Addison
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Addison
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Addison
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordan Addison
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Addison
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordan Addison
vs
Drake London
Jordan Addison
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Addison
vs
Darius Cooper
Jordan Addison
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Savion Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Tre Harris
Jordan Addison
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jordan Addison
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jordan Addison
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordan Watkins
Jordan Addison
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordan Addison
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jordan Addison
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jordan Addison
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jordan Addison
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jordan Addison
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jordan Addison
vs
Tank Dell
Jordan Addison
vs
Pat Bryant
Jordan Addison
vs
Ted Hurst
Jordan Addison
vs
Tory Horton
Jordan Addison
vs
Mack Hollins
Jordan Addison
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jordan Addison
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jordan Addison
vs
Josh Cameron
Jordan Addison
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Darnell Mooney
Jordan Addison
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jordan Addison
vs
Devin DuVernay
Jordan Addison
vs
Tez Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Travis Hunter
Jordan Addison
vs
Jack Bech
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordan Whittington
Jordan Addison
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jordan Addison
vs
Simi Fehoko
Jordan Addison
vs
Tutu Atwell
Jordan Addison
vs
Tim Patrick
Jordan Addison
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Jordan Addison
vs
Zavion Thomas
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Rachaad White
DJ Moore
vs
Derrick Henry
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Isaiah Likely
DJ Moore
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Devin Singletary
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Blake Corum
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Zach Charbonnet
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Allgeier
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Adonai Mitchell
DJ Moore
vs
Woody Marks
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
T.J. Hockenson
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Mason
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Keenan Allen
DJ Moore
vs
George Kittle
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Jacobs
DJ Moore
vs
Antonio Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Dylan Sampson
DJ Moore
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Braelon Allen
DJ Moore
vs
James Cook III
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Kelce
DJ Moore
vs
Jonah Coleman
DJ Moore
vs
Dallas Goedert
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Gesicki
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Bowers
DJ Moore
vs
Brenton Strange
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathan Taylor
DJ Moore
vs
Greg Dulcich
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Alvin Kamara
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Chig Okonkwo
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Hunter Henry
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Higbee
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Demario Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Dalton Schultz
DJ Moore
vs
Christian McCaffrey
DJ Moore
vs
Devaughn Vele
DJ Moore
vs
Bijan Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DJ Moore
vs
Kenneth Walker III
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Juwan Johnson
DJ Moore
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
DJ Moore
vs
Demarcus Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Austin Ekeler
DJ Moore
vs
Eli Raridon
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Mayer
DJ Moore
vs
Jordyn Tyson
DJ Moore
vs
Efton Chism III
DJ Moore
vs
Cade Otton
DJ Moore
vs
Kaelon Black
DJ Moore
vs
Kyle Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Keon Coleman
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Bell
DJ Moore
vs
Cooper Kupp
DJ Moore
vs
Kalif Raymond
DJ Moore
vs
Malachi Fields
DJ Moore
vs
Brandin Cooks
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Darius Cooper
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Savion Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Harris
DJ Moore
vs
Jahan Dotson
DJ Moore
vs
Konata Mumpfield
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Watkins
DJ Moore
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
DJ Moore
vs
Reggie Virgil
DJ Moore
vs
Laquon Treadwell
DJ Moore
vs
Rashod Bateman
DJ Moore
vs
Jerry Jeudy
DJ Moore
vs
Dohnte Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Tank Dell
DJ Moore
vs
Pat Bryant
DJ Moore
vs
Ted Hurst
DJ Moore
vs
Tory Horton
DJ Moore
vs
Mack Hollins
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Nailor
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Cameron
DJ Moore
vs
Isaiah Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Darnell Mooney
DJ Moore
vs
Kayshon Boutte
DJ Moore
vs
Devin DuVernay
DJ Moore
vs
Tez Johnson
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Hunter
DJ Moore
vs
Jack Bech
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Whittington
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jauan Jennings
DJ Moore
vs
Simi Fehoko
DJ Moore
vs
Tutu Atwell
DJ Moore
vs
Tim Patrick
DJ Moore
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
DJ Moore
vs
Zavion Thomas
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Legette
DJ Moore
vs
Jacob Cowing
DJ Moore
vs
Cyrus Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Makai Lemon
Khalil Shakir
vs
Demario Douglas
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Higbee
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dalton Schultz
Khalil Shakir
vs
Hunter Henry
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devaughn Vele
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Khalil Shakir
vs
Xavier Worthy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Alvin Kamara
Khalil Shakir
vs
Juwan Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Greg Dulcich
Khalil Shakir
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Austin Ekeler
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brenton Strange
Khalil Shakir
vs
Eli Raridon
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mike Gesicki
Khalil Shakir
vs
Courtland Sutton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Michael Mayer
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Efton Chism III
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dallas Goedert
Khalil Shakir
vs
Cade Otton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Travis Kelce
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kaelon Black
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kendre Miller
Khalil Shakir
vs
Josh Downs
Khalil Shakir
vs
AJ Barner
Khalil Shakir
vs
Braelon Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Cam Skattebo
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordan Addison
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mason Taylor
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dylan Sampson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kimani Vidal
Khalil Shakir
vs
Antonio Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kyle Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Samaje Perine
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keenan Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Darren Waller
Khalil Shakir
vs
KC Concepcion
Khalil Shakir
vs
Justice Hill
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordan Mason
Khalil Shakir
vs
Emmett Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keon Coleman
Khalil Shakir
vs
Omarion Hampton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Bell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Caleb Douglas
Khalil Shakir
vs
Cooper Kupp
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rome Odunze
Khalil Shakir
vs
Roschon Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Khalil Shakir
vs
Seth McGowan
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mark Andrews
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Warren
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kalif Raymond
Khalil Shakir
vs
Breece Hall
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malachi Fields
Khalil Shakir
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brandin Cooks
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Khalil Shakir
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Khalil Shakir
vs
Quentin Johnston
Khalil Shakir
vs
Zay Flowers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Goodson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Denzel Boston
Khalil Shakir
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Khalil Shakir
vs
Blake Corum
Khalil Shakir
vs
Darius Cooper
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tucker Kraft
Khalil Shakir
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malik Washington
Khalil Shakir
vs
Savion Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tre Harris
Khalil Shakir
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jahan Dotson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tre Tucker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rachaad White
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ty Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
DJ Moore
Khalil Shakir
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ladd McConkey
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Khalil Shakir
vs
Derrick Henry
Khalil Shakir
vs
Corey Kiner
Khalil Shakir
vs
Isaiah Likely
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordan Watkins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Michael Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devin Singletary
Khalil Shakir
vs
Evan Engram
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Khalil Shakir
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Khalil Shakir
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jadarian Price
Khalil Shakir
vs
Davis Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Colby Parkinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jalen Coker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Noah Fant
Khalil Shakir
vs
Trey McBride
Khalil Shakir
vs
Reggie Virgil
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Khalil Shakir
vs
Puka Nacua
Khalil Shakir
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Khalil Shakir
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malik Nabers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Justin Jefferson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Olave
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tee Higgins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Drake London
Khalil Shakir
vs
Luther Burden III
Khalil Shakir
vs
Nico Collins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Christian Watson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Matthew Golden
Khalil Shakir
vs
George Pickens
Khalil Shakir
vs
Parker Washington
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rashee Rice
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jameson Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Khalil Shakir
vs
Stefon Diggs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rashod Bateman
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tank Dell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Pat Bryant
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ted Hurst
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tory Horton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mack Hollins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jalen Nailor
Khalil Shakir
vs
Josh Cameron
Khalil Shakir
vs
Isaiah Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Darnell Mooney
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devin DuVernay
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tez Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Travis Hunter
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jack Bech
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordan Whittington
Khalil Shakir
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jauan Jennings
Khalil Shakir
vs
Simi Fehoko
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tutu Atwell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tim Patrick
Khalil Shakir
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Khalil Shakir
vs
Zavion Thomas
Khalil Shakir
vs
Xavier Legette
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jacob Cowing

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jordyn Tyson

Should be "Good to Go" to Face Browns
A.J. Brown

Patriots Optimistic A.J. Brown Will Return After Week 11 Bye
Breece Hall

Jets Have No Intention of Trading Breece Hall
Daniel Jones

Colts Have Told Teams They Aren't Trading Daniel Jones
Jonathan Taylor

Unlikely to be Traded by Colts
Kyler Murray

Has Grade 2 Hamstring Strain
Drake Powell

Recalled from G League
Noah Clowney

Questionable vs. Hawks
Jase Richardson

Enters Magic's Starting Lineup
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Joonas Korpisalo

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kevin Bahl

Exits Lineup With Lower-Body Injury
Ladd McConkey

Chargers Not Inclined to Trade Ladd McConkey
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Inclined to Trade Justin Herbert
Michael McCarron

Makes Early Exit Against Sharks
Dmitri Voronkov

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Friday
Sean Monahan

Exits Loss With Lower-Body Injury
Derrick Henry

Expected to Remain in Baltimore Through the Trade Deadline
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Could Miss Another Game Saturday
T.J. McConnell

Could Make Season Debut Versus Denver
Draymond Green

Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Josh Hart

Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
DeMar DeRozan

Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Brandon Aiyuk

is Not Reinstated on Transaction Report
Dalton Kincaid

Practices in Full on Friday
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Pat Bryant

Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Missing Another Game
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jalen Johnson

(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

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Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
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Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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