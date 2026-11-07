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Bengals vs. Falcons Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Madrid International Game - Joe Burrow, Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Drake London, Kyle Pitts Sr., Chase Brown

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Tee Higgins - Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football start em, sit em lineups advice for Bengals vs. Falcons in the Madrid International Game in Week 9 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and Madrid starts/sits.

Welcome RotoBallers! After not having an early game last Sunday, the NFL is back with another international contest to kick off the Week 9 slate. On Sunday morning, the Bengals and Falcons will face off in Madrid in what could be a high-scoring affair.

The Bengals enter this game with one of the league's top offenses, led by Joe Burrow, while the Falcons enter off a loss but have shown steady improvement on offense with Michael Penix Jr. under center.

We will bring you International Game analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 9, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, November 8, 9:30 AM ET (Bernabéu Stadium)

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

 

Matchups We Love:

RB Chase Brown

Chase Brown's usage in the passing game has kept him as a top-20 running back this season. Brown ranks second among all running backs in receptions per game and just totaled eight catches for 46 yards in last week's win. The good news for the Bengals playmaker is that the Falcons have given up the fourth-most receptions and third-most receiving touchdowns to RBs this season. Brown will be a solid RB2 play.

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. 

Kyle Pitts has been a much better fantasy option in recent weeks. Although he scored only 2.6 PPR fantasy points in a rain game last week, Pitts has finished as a top-12 fantasy TE in three of his last four games. This week, the Falcons TE will be a low-end TE1 in all formats. The Bengals have given up the second-most receptions and second-most receiving yards to opposing TEs in 2026.

 

Matchups We Hate:

None

 

Other Matchups:

QB Michael Penix Jr. 

Michael Penix Jr. will come in as a middle-of-the-pack QB2 in Superflex formats in Week 9. He has finished outside the top 16 at the QB position in four of his six starts and threw four interceptions against the Buccaneers last week. There is some potential for Penix in this game, though, as the Bengals rank 27th in pass yards allowed per game this season.

QB Joe Burrow 

Joe Burrow is on a roll right now. He has scored above 22 fantasy points in five straight games and has finished as the overall QB1 in back-to-back weeks. Last week, Burrow threw for 462 yards, five touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown en route to a 42.5 fantasy-point day. You're starting the Bengals signal-caller in all formats.

RB Bijan Robinson 

Bijan Robinson has been a bit quiet in recent weeks. He has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in two of the last three weeks and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4 against the Saints. Still, Robinson is a must-start RB1.

Bengals WRs 

Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should be in all lineups this week. Chase is always a must-start regardless of matchup. He has scored over 17 PPR fantasy points in five of his last six weeks. Higgins will come in as a must-start WR1 after back-to-back elite performances. He has finished as the WR3 and WR1 in consecutive weeks. Both are WR1s this weekend.

WR Drake London

Drake London didn't do much in the rain last week, catching only one pass for eight yards. However, London should get back on track in this matchup against the Bengals. The Falcons playmaker has over a 32% target share in six games with Penix under center, and Cincinnati let both Wan'Dale Robinson and Chimere Dike finish inside the top-16 at the position last week.

TE Mike Gesicki 

Mike Gesicki has been a touchdown machine for the Bengals this season. He has scored a touchdown in five straight games and is coming off a four-catch, 76-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Titans last week. Although his 9.2% target share is a bit worrisome, Gesicki's touchdown upside makes him a potential TE1 start in deeper leagues. Tennessee has given up four TE touchdowns this season.

 

Cincinnati Bengals Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Joe Burrow Start 119.2 QB CIN ATL
Tee Higgins Start 117.9 WR CIN ATL
Ja'Marr Chase Start 116.8 WR CIN ATL
Chase Brown Start 114.6 RB CIN ATL
Evan McPherson Risky Start 103.7 K CIN ATL
Mike Gesicki Risky Start 102.7 TE CIN ATL
Mitch Tinsley Sit 100.7 WR CIN ATL
Dohnte Meyers Sit 100.3 WR CIN ATL
Samaje Perine Sit 99.3 RB CIN ATL
Cincinnati Bengals Sit 98.2 DEF CIN ATL
Drew Sample Sit 97.2 TE CIN ATL
Colbie Young Sit 94.9 WR CIN ATL
Jack Endries Sit 93.9 TE CIN ATL
Tahj Brooks Sit 91.5 RB CIN ATL
Joe Flacco Sit 90 QB CIN ATL

 

Atlanta Falcons Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Bijan Robinson Start 119.7 RB ATL CIN
Drake London Start 115.3 WR ATL CIN
Kyle Pitts Sr. Risky Start 103.9 TE ATL CIN
Michael Penix Jr. Sit 101.7 QB ATL CIN
Jahan Dotson Sit 101.3 WR ATL CIN
Nick Folk Sit 98.5 K ATL CIN
Olamide Zaccheaus Sit 98.1 WR ATL CIN
Austin Hooper Sit 97.7 TE ATL CIN
Zachariah Branch Sit 97.6 WR ATL CIN
Charlie Woerner Sit 97 TE ATL CIN
Chris Blair Sit 95.1 WR ATL CIN
Nick Muse Sit 92.9 TE ATL CIN
Jack Strand Sit 91.8 QB ATL CIN
Tua Tagovailoa Sit 90.6 QB ATL CIN
Andy Dalton Sit 89.2 QB ATL CIN
Atlanta Falcons Sit 89.1 DEF ATL CIN

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 9 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tee Higgins, Chase Brown, Drake London, Kyle Pitts Sr., Mike Gesicki. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 9.

Week 9 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 9 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Tee Higgins
vs
Chase Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake London
Tee Higgins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tee Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Tee Higgins
vs
Brock Bowers
Tee Higgins
vs
James Cook III
Tee Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tee Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Tee Higgins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tee Higgins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tee Higgins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian Watson
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tee Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Tee Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tee Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Olave
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
Nico Collins
Chase Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
Chase Brown
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Drake London
vs
Jonah Coleman
Drake London
vs
Luther Burden III
Drake London
vs
Tee Higgins
Drake London
vs
James Cook III
Drake London
vs
Chase Brown
Drake London
vs
Nico Collins
Drake London
vs
Chris Olave
Drake London
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Drake London
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Drake London
vs
Christian Watson
Drake London
vs
Brock Bowers
Drake London
vs
Josh Jacobs
Drake London
vs
Justin Jefferson
Drake London
vs
George Kittle
Drake London
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
vs
Puka Nacua
Drake London
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Drake London
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mike Gesicki
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
George Kittle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.

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Best Week 9 Kicker Streamers to Start
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jordyn Tyson

Should be "Good to Go" to Face Browns
A.J. Brown

Patriots Optimistic A.J. Brown Will Return After Week 11 Bye
Breece Hall

Jets Have No Intention of Trading Breece Hall
Daniel Jones

Colts Have Told Teams They Aren't Trading Daniel Jones
Jonathan Taylor

Unlikely to be Traded by Colts
Kyler Murray

Has Grade 2 Hamstring Strain
Drake Powell

Recalled from G League
Noah Clowney

Questionable vs. Hawks
Jase Richardson

Enters Magic's Starting Lineup
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Joonas Korpisalo

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kevin Bahl

Exits Lineup With Lower-Body Injury
Ladd McConkey

Chargers Not Inclined to Trade Ladd McConkey
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Inclined to Trade Justin Herbert
Michael McCarron

Makes Early Exit Against Sharks
Dmitri Voronkov

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Friday
Sean Monahan

Exits Loss With Lower-Body Injury
Derrick Henry

Expected to Remain in Baltimore Through the Trade Deadline
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Could Miss Another Game Saturday
T.J. McConnell

Could Make Season Debut Versus Denver
Draymond Green

Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Josh Hart

Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
DeMar DeRozan

Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Brandon Aiyuk

is Not Reinstated on Transaction Report
Dalton Kincaid

Practices in Full on Friday
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Pat Bryant

Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Missing Another Game
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jalen Johnson

(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
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MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
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Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

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Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
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Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
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Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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