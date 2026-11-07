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Best Week 9 Kicker Streamers - Fantasy Football Kickers to Pickup and Start

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Andre Szmyt - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Starts, Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

The top Week 9 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 9 matchups.

Hey RotoBallers! It's almost time to set our next round of fantasy lineups. With the fantasy season past the halfway point, it's even more important to win your matchups and secure a postseason spot. One way to gain an edge in your matchup is to target a kicker in a favorable matchup.

In this piece, we will look at some sneaky kicker options you could pick up who could greatly outperform their projection.

Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 9? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Kicker Streamers for Week 9

Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Andre Szmyt (CLE) @ New Orleans Saints
2% Rostered 

Andre Szmyt has enjoyed a strong first half in his second NFL season and has a top matchup this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. Through eight weeks, the second-year kicker has gone 16-for-18 while knocking in 11 of his 12 extra points. He has been perfect from 50+, hitting both attempts, and has been given a decent volume, attempting at least three fields in three games.

This weekend, the Browns face the Saints in a weather-free matchup in a dome, giving him an even greater opportunity to convert. In addition, the Saints are going into Week 9, allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to the position, which gives Szmyt not only a high floor but also a clear path to finish in the top 12.

Drew Stevens (WAS) vs. Los Angeles Rams
11% Rostered

The 22-year-old is coming off the best effort of his debut season and remained widely available heading into Week 9. During this victory over the Eagles, Stevens went 4-for-5 on field goals, including one from 50+ yards out. Prior to this contest, Stevens attempted only three or more field goals in one game and averaged a modest 6.7 FPTS per game.

However, with Jayden Daniels back under center, this Washington offense should continue to gradually improve as the season progresses. This weekend, the Commanders face the Los Angeles Rams, a top matchup for opposing kickers. Through eight weeks, they have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. Washington will need points to stay in this game, so managers should expect them to lean on Stevens, even in longer ranges.

Matt Gay (LV) @ San Francisco 49ers
38% Rostered

The veteran kicker enjoyed a hot start to the 2026 season but has hit a bit of a skid. In the first six games, Gay went 14-for-15 and converted all 14 extra points. During this stretch, he averaged a strong 9.3 FPTS per game and attempted at least three field goals in three games.

However, over his last two games, Gay has averaged just 8.5 FPTS per game and is coming off a contest in which he attempted just one field goal. Despite this, Gay should be in a prime position to rebound as the Raiders punched in five touchdowns last week against a struggling Jets defense.

Facing a much tougher 49ers defense, which has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers, should provide him with a much more favorable game script.

Dominic Zvada @ Philadelphia Eagles
2% Rostered

The final name we will discuss is also a rookie like Stevens. Zvada enjoyed a great start to his career, going 9-for-9 over the first four weeks while hitting three field goals from 50+ yards out. However, he then hit a brief skid, going 4-for-9 over his last three contests, with three of the misses coming from longer ranges.

Despite this, managers should feel confident turning back to the rookie in this plus matchup. This weekend, the Giants will face an Eagles defense that just surrendered double-digit fantasy points to Stevens last Sunday night and enters Week 9 allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing kickers.

Streaming him carries risk, as he enters this game on a skid. However, those looking for an upside play should consider taking the risk, as he has a path to being a borderline top-10 kicker on Sunday.

 

Week 9 Kicker Rankings

Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 9

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Brandon Aubrey DAL @IND
2 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU @LAC
3 Evan McPherson CIN @ATL
4 Will Reichard MIN BUF
5 Cam Little JAX @BAL
6 Jake Bates DET @MIA
7 Cairo Santos CHI TB
8 Tyler Bass BUF @MIN
9 Chase McLaughlin TB @CHI
10 Jason Myers SEA ARI
11 Eddy Pineiro SF LV
12 Wil Lutz DEN @CAR
13 Drew Stevens WAS LAR
14 Brandon McManus LAR @WAS
15 Matt Gay LV @SF
16 Spencer Shrader IND DAL
17 Charlie Smyth NO CLE
18 Dominic Zvada NYG @PHI
19 Harrison Butker KC NYJ
20 Trey Smack GB @NE
21 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR DEN
22 Nick Folk ATL CIN
23 Andre Szmyt CLE @NO
24 Jason Sanders NYJ @KC
25 Andy Borregales NE GB
26 Zane Gonzalez MIA DET
27 Cameron Dicker LAC HOU
28 Chad Ryland ARI @SEA
29 Jake Elliott PHI NYG
30 Jake Moody BAL JAX

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 9 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Andre Szmyt, Matt Gay, Dominic Zvada, Drew Stevens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Andre Szmyt, Matt Gay, Dominic Zvada, Drew Stevens:

Andre Szmyt
vs
Nick Folk
Andre Szmyt
vs
Jason Sanders
Andre Szmyt
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Andre Szmyt
vs
Andy Borregales
Andre Szmyt
vs
Trey Smack
Andre Szmyt
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Andre Szmyt
vs
Harrison Butker
Andre Szmyt
vs
Cameron Dicker
Andre Szmyt
vs
Dominic Zvada
Andre Szmyt
vs
Chad Ryland
Andre Szmyt
vs
Charlie Smyth
Andre Szmyt
vs
Jake Elliott
Andre Szmyt
vs
Spencer Shrader
Andre Szmyt
vs
Matt Gay
Andre Szmyt
vs
Brandon McManus
Andre Szmyt
vs
Drew Stevens
Andre Szmyt
vs
Wil Lutz
Andre Szmyt
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Andre Szmyt
vs
Jason Myers
Andre Szmyt
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Andre Szmyt
vs
Tyler Bass
Andre Szmyt
vs
Cairo Santos
Andre Szmyt
vs
Jake Bates
Andre Szmyt
vs
Cam Little
Andre Szmyt
vs
Will Reichard
Andre Szmyt
vs
Evan McPherson
Andre Szmyt
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Andre Szmyt
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Andre Szmyt
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Andre Szmyt
vs
Miami Dolphins
Andre Szmyt
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Andre Szmyt
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Andre Szmyt
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Andre Szmyt
vs
New York Jets
Andre Szmyt
vs
Washington Commanders
Andre Szmyt
vs
Ben Sinnott
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon McManus
Matt Gay
vs
Spencer Shrader
Matt Gay
vs
Drew Stevens
Matt Gay
vs
Charlie Smyth
Matt Gay
vs
Wil Lutz
Matt Gay
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Matt Gay
vs
Harrison Butker
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Myers
Matt Gay
vs
Trey Smack
Matt Gay
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Matt Gay
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Bass
Matt Gay
vs
Nick Folk
Matt Gay
vs
Cairo Santos
Matt Gay
vs
Andre Szmyt
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Bates
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Sanders
Matt Gay
vs
Cam Little
Matt Gay
vs
Andy Borregales
Matt Gay
vs
Will Reichard
Matt Gay
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Matt Gay
vs
Evan McPherson
Matt Gay
vs
Cameron Dicker
Matt Gay
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Matt Gay
vs
Chad Ryland
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Elliott
Matt Gay
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Matt Gay
vs
Miami Dolphins
Matt Gay
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Matt Gay
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Matt Gay
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Matt Gay
vs
New York Jets
Matt Gay
vs
Washington Commanders
Matt Gay
vs
Dylan Laube
Dominic Zvada
vs
Charlie Smyth
Dominic Zvada
vs
Harrison Butker
Dominic Zvada
vs
Spencer Shrader
Dominic Zvada
vs
Trey Smack
Dominic Zvada
vs
Matt Gay
Dominic Zvada
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Dominic Zvada
vs
Brandon McManus
Dominic Zvada
vs
Nick Folk
Dominic Zvada
vs
Drew Stevens
Dominic Zvada
vs
Andre Szmyt
Dominic Zvada
vs
Wil Lutz
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jason Sanders
Dominic Zvada
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Dominic Zvada
vs
Andy Borregales
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jason Myers
Dominic Zvada
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Dominic Zvada
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Dominic Zvada
vs
Cameron Dicker
Dominic Zvada
vs
Tyler Bass
Dominic Zvada
vs
Chad Ryland
Dominic Zvada
vs
Cairo Santos
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jake Elliott
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jake Bates
Dominic Zvada
vs
Cam Little
Dominic Zvada
vs
Will Reichard
Dominic Zvada
vs
Evan McPherson
Dominic Zvada
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Dominic Zvada
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Dominic Zvada
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Dominic Zvada
vs
Miami Dolphins
Dominic Zvada
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Dominic Zvada
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Dominic Zvada
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Dominic Zvada
vs
New York Jets
Dominic Zvada
vs
Washington Commanders
Dominic Zvada
vs
Lan Larison
Drew Stevens
vs
Wil Lutz
Drew Stevens
vs
Brandon McManus
Drew Stevens
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Drew Stevens
vs
Matt Gay
Drew Stevens
vs
Jason Myers
Drew Stevens
vs
Spencer Shrader
Drew Stevens
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Drew Stevens
vs
Charlie Smyth
Drew Stevens
vs
Tyler Bass
Drew Stevens
vs
Dominic Zvada
Drew Stevens
vs
Cairo Santos
Drew Stevens
vs
Harrison Butker
Drew Stevens
vs
Jake Bates
Drew Stevens
vs
Trey Smack
Drew Stevens
vs
Cam Little
Drew Stevens
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Drew Stevens
vs
Will Reichard
Drew Stevens
vs
Nick Folk
Drew Stevens
vs
Evan McPherson
Drew Stevens
vs
Andre Szmyt
Drew Stevens
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Drew Stevens
vs
Jason Sanders
Drew Stevens
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Drew Stevens
vs
Andy Borregales
Drew Stevens
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Drew Stevens
vs
Cameron Dicker
Drew Stevens
vs
Chad Ryland
Drew Stevens
vs
Jake Elliott
Drew Stevens
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Drew Stevens
vs
Miami Dolphins
Drew Stevens
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Drew Stevens
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Drew Stevens
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Drew Stevens
vs
New York Jets
Drew Stevens
vs
Washington Commanders
Drew Stevens
vs
Luke McCaffrey

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Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
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