The top Week 9 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 9 matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! It's almost time to set our next round of fantasy lineups. With the fantasy season past the halfway point, it's even more important to win your matchups and secure a postseason spot. One way to gain an edge in your matchup is to target a kicker in a favorable matchup.
In this piece, we will look at some sneaky kicker options you could pick up who could greatly outperform their projection.
Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 9? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Kicker Streamers for Week 9
Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Andre Szmyt (CLE) @ New Orleans Saints
2% Rostered
Andre Szmyt has enjoyed a strong first half in his second NFL season and has a top matchup this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. Through eight weeks, the second-year kicker has gone 16-for-18 while knocking in 11 of his 12 extra points. He has been perfect from 50+, hitting both attempts, and has been given a decent volume, attempting at least three fields in three games.
ANDRE SZMYT FROM 56 YARDS FOR THE WIN! https://t.co/64qGSekF7q
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026
This weekend, the Browns face the Saints in a weather-free matchup in a dome, giving him an even greater opportunity to convert. In addition, the Saints are going into Week 9, allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to the position, which gives Szmyt not only a high floor but also a clear path to finish in the top 12.
Drew Stevens (WAS) vs. Los Angeles Rams
11% Rostered
The 22-year-old is coming off the best effort of his debut season and remained widely available heading into Week 9. During this victory over the Eagles, Stevens went 4-for-5 on field goals, including one from 50+ yards out. Prior to this contest, Stevens attempted only three or more field goals in one game and averaged a modest 6.7 FPTS per game.
However, with Jayden Daniels back under center, this Washington offense should continue to gradually improve as the season progresses. This weekend, the Commanders face the Los Angeles Rams, a top matchup for opposing kickers. Through eight weeks, they have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. Washington will need points to stay in this game, so managers should expect them to lean on Stevens, even in longer ranges.
Matt Gay (LV) @ San Francisco 49ers
38% Rostered
The veteran kicker enjoyed a hot start to the 2026 season but has hit a bit of a skid. In the first six games, Gay went 14-for-15 and converted all 14 extra points. During this stretch, he averaged a strong 9.3 FPTS per game and attempted at least three field goals in three games.
However, over his last two games, Gay has averaged just 8.5 FPTS per game and is coming off a contest in which he attempted just one field goal. Despite this, Gay should be in a prime position to rebound as the Raiders punched in five touchdowns last week against a struggling Jets defense.
Facing a much tougher 49ers defense, which has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers, should provide him with a much more favorable game script.
Dominic Zvada @ Philadelphia Eagles
2% Rostered
The final name we will discuss is also a rookie like Stevens. Zvada enjoyed a great start to his career, going 9-for-9 over the first four weeks while hitting three field goals from 50+ yards out. However, he then hit a brief skid, going 4-for-9 over his last three contests, with three of the misses coming from longer ranges.
Despite this, managers should feel confident turning back to the rookie in this plus matchup. This weekend, the Giants will face an Eagles defense that just surrendered double-digit fantasy points to Stevens last Sunday night and enters Week 9 allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing kickers.
Streaming him carries risk, as he enters this game on a skid. However, those looking for an upside play should consider taking the risk, as he has a path to being a borderline top-10 kicker on Sunday.
Week 9 Kicker Rankings
Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 9
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|@IND
|2
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|@LAC
|3
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|@ATL
|4
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|BUF
|5
|Cam Little
|JAX
|@BAL
|6
|Jake Bates
|DET
|@MIA
|7
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|TB
|8
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|@MIN
|9
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|@CHI
|10
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|ARI
|11
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|LV
|12
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|@CAR
|13
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|LAR
|14
|Brandon McManus
|LAR
|@WAS
|15
|Matt Gay
|LV
|@SF
|16
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|DAL
|17
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|CLE
|18
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|@PHI
|19
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|NYJ
|20
|Trey Smack
|GB
|@NE
|21
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|DEN
|22
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|CIN
|23
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|@NO
|24
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|@KC
|25
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|GB
|26
|Zane Gonzalez
|MIA
|DET
|27
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|HOU
|28
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|@SEA
|29
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|NYG
|30
|Jake Moody
|BAL
|JAX
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 9 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Andre Szmyt, Matt Gay, Dominic Zvada, Drew Stevens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Andre Szmyt, Matt Gay, Dominic Zvada, Drew Stevens:
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