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Is Kyle Monangai The Starting Running Back For The Bears When He Returns? (Week 7 Update)

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Kyle Monangai - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Rankings

Will Kyle Monangai start for the Chicago Bears when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Kyle Monangai return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 7.

In This Article hide
Will Kyle Monangai Start For The Chicago Bears When He Returns?
Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) has already been ruled out of his team's Week 7 contest against the New England Patriots. That's unfortunate, though the good news is that he's not been placed on injured reserve.

We'll probably see him back by Week 8 or Week 9. The important question we should ask is about the role he'll have when he's back. He's been splitting reps with Bears running back D'Andre Swift, who's technically the RB1 on the team's depth chart.

But there have been games in which Monangai, a second-year pro, has handily out-touched Swift, begging the question -- will Monangai be the Bears starting RB when he returns and is healthy?

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Will Kyle Monangai Start For The Chicago Bears When He Returns?

Swift is still the lead back for this team for now, but how their touch distribution plays out seems to depend on game script. In Week 4, for example, the Bears crushed the New York Jets in a game that was never competitive.

Chicago built an early lead against an inept offense and cruised to a win, opting to grind down the clock heavily and not air out passes. The conservative play perhaps led to Bears head coach Ben Johnson to use Monangai in a workhorse role.

The Bears offense is good enough that both Swift and Monangai can have good fantasy performances in the same week... sometimes. But in more competitive games, like Week 2 and Week 3, the second-year man had single-digit PPR fantasy point finishes.

Swift has been dealing with a few injuries, which hasn't helped his workload, though he appears to be healthy again. He's been injury-prone throughout his career, and Monangai would be not only the clear starter but a fantasy RB1 if Swift were to go down.

For now, it's a situational committee, though Monangai is by no means the "starter".

 

Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Outlook

The workload distribution between the two backs, depending on game script, makes it difficult to predict Monangai's production on a week-to-week basis. Obviously, in games that are well out of hand against poor defenses, he can have a massive role.

But in Weeks 2-3, Swift out-touched him by 43 to 22, or nearly double. Those games were much more competitive than Week 1 and Week 4. When the game is on the line, the Bears look to their true No. 1 running back to lead the way.

It's not reasonable to think there will be a shake-up every time Monangai has more touches than Swift in a game. Johnson clearly uses his players situationally. And Monangai doesn't have high-end pass-catching upside to make up for his general lack of rushing volume.

This is Swift's job for now, and it will probably remain that way for the remainder of the season. He's the better athlete and pass-catcher, and despite being much smaller than Monangai, is still heavily utilized at the goal line. Swift's six rush TDs are evidence of this.

You could perhaps use Monangai as a spot starter in games where you think the Bears will win by blowout. That's a tough thing to predict in advance, though, even if they're facing a bad team with a bad defense. Aside from that, he's best thought of as a high-upside handcuff.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start for Week 7?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson compared to others:

D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Jefferson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Woody Marks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Braelon Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Kittle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Matthew Golden
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Coker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
DK Metcalf
D'Andre Swift
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sam Laporta
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Puka Nacua
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Michael Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Germie Bernard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emeka Egbuka
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dameon Pierce
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Carnell Tate
D'Andre Swift
vs
Isaiah Likely
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tucker Kraft
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devaughn Vele
D'Andre Swift
vs
Denzel Boston
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ollie Gordon II
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dallas Goedert
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tre Tucker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Kelce
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colston Loveland
D'Andre Swift
vs
Keenan Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Mason
D'Andre Swift
vs
Demario Douglas
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rome Odunze
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kendre Miller
D'Andre Swift
vs
Samaje Perine
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Higbee
D'Andre Swift
vs
T.J. Hockenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
D'Andre Swift
vs
Hunter Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Blake Corum
D'Andre Swift
vs
Juwan Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Xavier Worthy
D'Andre Swift
vs
Alvin Kamara
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kendrick Bourne
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Downs
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Addison
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylin Noel
D'Andre Swift
vs
Roschon Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Michael Mayer
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Pat Freiermuth
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emanuel Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
KC Concepcion
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Allgeier
D'Andre Swift
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
Mark Andrews
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colby Parkinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Courtland Sutton
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bam Knight
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Gesicki
D'Andre Swift
vs
Darren Waller
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dalton Schultz
D'Andre Swift
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cade Otton
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brandin Cooks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ryan Flournoy
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
Darnell Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kalif Raymond
D'Andre Swift
vs
Konata Mumpfield
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devin Singletary
D'Andre Swift
vs
Makai Lemon
D'Andre Swift
vs
Caleb Douglas
D'Andre Swift
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jake Ferguson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Watkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyjae Spears
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashid Shaheed
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malachi Fields
D'Andre Swift
vs
AJ Barner
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Kirk
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Evan Engram
D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahan Dotson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cooper Kupp
D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
George Holani
D'Andre Swift
vs
Gunnar Helm
D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Nailor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Efton Chism III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ted Hurst
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justice Hill
D'Andre Swift
vs
Savion Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyle Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Adonai Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jauan Jennings
D'Andre Swift
vs
Troy Franklin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Laquon Treadwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Noah Fant
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kayshon Boutte
D'Andre Swift
vs
Elic Ayomanor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jerry Jeudy
D'Andre Swift
vs
Noah Gray
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cody White
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jacob Cowing
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zachariah Branch
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dylan Sampson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kaelon Black
D'Andre Swift
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Bell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tez Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cole Kmet
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emmett Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dohnte Meyers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bryce Lance
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Goodson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mason Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Brooks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Darnell Mooney
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tommy Tremble
D'Andre Swift
vs
Seth McGowan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Corey Kiner
D'Andre Swift
vs
CJ Donaldson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Wright
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sean Tucker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Isaiah Davis
D'Andre Swift
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Badie
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sione Vaki
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Audric Estime
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dylan Laube
D'Andre Swift
vs
Hunter Luepke
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Dillon
D'Andre Swift
vs
Julius Chestnut
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trevor Etienne
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brashard Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rasheen Ali
D'Andre Swift
vs
Demond Claiborne
D'Andre Swift
vs
Elijah Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zavier Scott
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jordan Addison
Roschon Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Roschon Johnson
vs
RJ Harvey
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Roschon Johnson
vs
Josh Downs
Roschon Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rashee Rice
Roschon Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Roschon Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Roschon Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Roschon Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Roschon Johnson
vs
Blake Corum
Roschon Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Roschon Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Roschon Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Roschon Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Roschon Johnson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Roschon Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Roschon Johnson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kendre Miller
Roschon Johnson
vs
Bam Knight
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rome Odunze
Roschon Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Roschon Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Roschon Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jordan Mason
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Roschon Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Roschon Johnson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Roschon Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Roschon Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Roschon Johnson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Roschon Johnson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Roschon Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Roschon Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Roschon Johnson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Roschon Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Roschon Johnson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Roschon Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Roschon Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Roschon Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Roschon Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Roschon Johnson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Roschon Johnson
vs
Carnell Tate
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tony Pollard
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Roschon Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Roschon Johnson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Roschon Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Roschon Johnson
vs
Germie Bernard
Roschon Johnson
vs
Christian Kirk
Roschon Johnson
vs
Michael Wilson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Roschon Johnson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Roschon Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jameson Williams
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Roschon Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Roschon Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Roschon Johnson
vs
Chase Brown
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Roschon Johnson
vs
A.J. Brown
Roschon Johnson
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Kenyon Sadiq
Roschon Johnson
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Luther Burden III
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George Holani
Roschon Johnson
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DK Metcalf
Roschon Johnson
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Gunnar Helm
Roschon Johnson
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Ashton Jeanty
Roschon Johnson
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Jalen Royals
Roschon Johnson
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Jalen Coker
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Eli Raridon
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tee Higgins
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Jalen Nailor
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vs
Devonta Smith
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Efton Chism III
Roschon Johnson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Roschon Johnson
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Ted Hurst
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George Pickens
Roschon Johnson
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Justice Hill
Roschon Johnson
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George Kittle
Roschon Johnson
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Savion Williams
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Jaylen Warren
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Kyle Williams
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Braelon Allen
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Adonai Mitchell
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Woody Marks
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Bucky Irving
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Elic Ayomanor
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D'Andre Swift
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Jerry Jeudy
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vs
Saquon Barkley
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vs
Noah Gray
Roschon Johnson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Cody White
Roschon Johnson
vs
Chris Olave
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jacob Cowing
Roschon Johnson
vs
Drake London
Roschon Johnson
vs
Zachariah Branch
Roschon Johnson
vs
Nico Collins
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Roschon Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Roschon Johnson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Roschon Johnson
vs
Malik Nabers
Roschon Johnson
vs
Chris Bell
Roschon Johnson
vs
Christian Watson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tez Johnson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Javonte Williams
Roschon Johnson
vs
Cole Kmet
Roschon Johnson
vs
Matthew Golden
Roschon Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Derrick Henry
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Roschon Johnson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Roschon Johnson
vs
Bryce Lance
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Roschon Johnson
vs
Mason Taylor
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kyren Williams
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jalen Brooks
Roschon Johnson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Roschon Johnson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Roschon Johnson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Roschon Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Roschon Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Roschon Johnson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tank Dell
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Roschon Johnson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Roschon Johnson
vs
Sean Tucker
Roschon Johnson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Roschon Johnson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Badie
Roschon Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Roschon Johnson
vs
Audric Estime
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dylan Laube
Roschon Johnson
vs
Hunter Luepke
Roschon Johnson
vs
A.J. Dillon
Roschon Johnson
vs
Julius Chestnut
Roschon Johnson
vs
Trevor Etienne
Roschon Johnson
vs
Brashard Smith
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rasheen Ali
Roschon Johnson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Roschon Johnson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Roschon Johnson
vs
Zavier Scott

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Updated Week 7 RB Rankings
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Updated Week 7 WR Rankings
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 7



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Matthew Golden

Should be Fine Despite Dealing With Shoulder Injury
Christian Watson

Packers Not Concerned About Christian Watson's Ankle Issue
Emeka Egbuka

Trending Toward Missing Week 7
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Saquon Barkley

Expected to Practice Thursday, In Line to Play in Week 7
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Brandon Ingram

Remains Sidelined This Week
Jarrett Allen

Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

Available Against Suns
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Stephen Curry

Good to Go Wednesday
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Brock Bowers

Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Chest Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Jordan Love

has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Zach Charbonnet

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Davante Adams

Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Justin Jefferson

Still Dealing With Ankle Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Tank Dell

Practicing in Full on Wednesday
Jonah Coleman

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Baker Mayfield

Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
Mike Evans

Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Sam LaPorta

Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Emeka Egbuka

Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
A.J. Brown

Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Josh Jacobs

Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Lamar Jackson

Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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Updated Week 7 RB Rankings
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Updated Week 7 WR Rankings
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 7