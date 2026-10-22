Is Kyle Monangai The Starting Running Back For The Bears When He Returns? (Week 7 Update)

Will Kyle Monangai start for the Chicago Bears when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Kyle Monangai return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 7.
Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) has already been ruled out of his team's Week 7 contest against the New England Patriots. That's unfortunate, though the good news is that he's not been placed on injured reserve.
We'll probably see him back by Week 8 or Week 9. The important question we should ask is about the role he'll have when he's back. He's been splitting reps with Bears running back D'Andre Swift, who's technically the RB1 on the team's depth chart.
But there have been games in which Monangai, a second-year pro, has handily out-touched Swift, begging the question -- will Monangai be the Bears starting RB when he returns and is healthy?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Will Kyle Monangai Start For The Chicago Bears When He Returns?
Swift is still the lead back for this team for now, but how their touch distribution plays out seems to depend on game script. In Week 4, for example, the Bears crushed the New York Jets in a game that was never competitive.
Chicago built an early lead against an inept offense and cruised to a win, opting to grind down the clock heavily and not air out passes. The conservative play perhaps led to Bears head coach Ben Johnson to use Monangai in a workhorse role.
KYLE. MONANGAI. 😤
📺: FOX https://t.co/tWBiE54YCW
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 21, 2025
The Bears offense is good enough that both Swift and Monangai can have good fantasy performances in the same week... sometimes. But in more competitive games, like Week 2 and Week 3, the second-year man had single-digit PPR fantasy point finishes.
Swift has been dealing with a few injuries, which hasn't helped his workload, though he appears to be healthy again. He's been injury-prone throughout his career, and Monangai would be not only the clear starter but a fantasy RB1 if Swift were to go down.
For now, it's a situational committee, though Monangai is by no means the "starter".
Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Outlook
The workload distribution between the two backs, depending on game script, makes it difficult to predict Monangai's production on a week-to-week basis. Obviously, in games that are well out of hand against poor defenses, he can have a massive role.
But in Weeks 2-3, Swift out-touched him by 43 to 22, or nearly double. Those games were much more competitive than Week 1 and Week 4. When the game is on the line, the Bears look to their true No. 1 running back to lead the way.
D'Andre Swift is in for another Bears TD
CHIvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Y5x72ecH9a
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
It's not reasonable to think there will be a shake-up every time Monangai has more touches than Swift in a game. Johnson clearly uses his players situationally. And Monangai doesn't have high-end pass-catching upside to make up for his general lack of rushing volume.
This is Swift's job for now, and it will probably remain that way for the remainder of the season. He's the better athlete and pass-catcher, and despite being much smaller than Monangai, is still heavily utilized at the goal line. Swift's six rush TDs are evidence of this.
You could perhaps use Monangai as a spot starter in games where you think the Bears will win by blowout. That's a tough thing to predict in advance, though, even if they're facing a bad team with a bad defense. Aside from that, he's best thought of as a high-upside handcuff.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
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Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson compared to others:
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