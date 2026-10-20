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Is Jadarian Price Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 7)

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Jadarian Price - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie Rankings

Is Jadarian Price out for the season? When is Jadarian Price coming back? The latest Jadarian Price injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 7 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Jadarian Price Out for the 2026 Season?
Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Seattle offered a better update on Jadarian Price's chest injury. The rookie running back remains on injured reserve, but coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that his absence might not stretch much beyond the required minimum.

That doesn't make Price a Week 7 option. The Seahawks still have one game left before he's eligible to return, and there's no confirmed date for his activation.

The harder question is his fantasy role. Seattle's replacement backs have had several games to settle in, and Zach Charbonnet is nearing a big return decision.

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Is Jadarian Price Out for the 2026 Season?

No. On October 16, Macdonald said Price was "doing great" and pointed to a return sooner rather than later after the upcoming Kansas City game.

That's good news, but it's not a medical clearance or a promise that Price starts in Week 8.

Seattle put the 32nd overall pick in April's draft on injured reserve October 3. Price first hurt his chest against Arizona in Week 2 and played the next week at Washington.

He then aggravated the injury in practice before Week 4 and missed the Chargers, 49ers, and Broncos games. He'll sit out Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs too.

His first possible appearance is Monday, November 2, when Seattle hosts Chicago in Week 8.

Even then, he has to be healthy enough to practice, and the Seahawks have to activate him. Macdonald still had no return date Monday, saying Seattle would reassess after Kansas City.

Once Seattle designates him to return, a separate 21-day window starts.

The team can evaluate him in practice during that stretch before deciding whether to put him back on the active roster. That designation allows practice, not a return to game action.

Price should have a chance to contribute again this season. How quickly his chest tolerates full football activity, and whether Seattle eases him in, is still unknown.

 

Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook

Three games tell you what Price is and isn't. He opened all three before the injury and rushed 28 times for 119 yards, adding four catches for 21 yards.

He also lost two fumbles. His biggest game was 13 carries, so no workhorse role had formed before he hit injured reserve.

Seattle hasn't found an obvious every-down replacement. Emanuel Wilson handled 14 carries for 52 yards in Thursday's 17-14 overtime loss to Denver.

George Holani added five rushes for 20 yards and scored from one yard out. Wilson has taken most of the ground work in Price's absence, but Holani got the goal-line score.

Charbonnet may matter more than either of them. He rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025 before tearing his ACL in January's playoffs.

Seattle opened his return-to-practice window on October 1 and faces an activation decision this week.

On October 19, Macdonald said Charbonnet would get a full week's worth of reps and could play against Kansas City.

That would give Charbonnet a chance to reclaim work before Price is even eligible to return.

Price's recovery and Seattle's eventual backfield distribution are separate questions, and neither is resolved by a positive injury update.

A healthy Charbonnet gives Seattle another credible early-down and goal-line option, which could cap Price even after he's back. The rookie's draft pedigree still points to real touches.

But the fumbles and the murky pecking order make an immediate RB2 projection a stretch.

In 12-team leagues, Price is a hold or IR stash if you have the roster space.

If you don't have an IR spot and need to cover Week 7 byes, it's fair to move on for someone with a role right now.

Don't start Price until Seattle shows how it plans to use him.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like RJ Harvey, Rico Dowdle, Alvin Kamara. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: RJ Harvey, Rico Dowdle, Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for RJ Harvey, Rico Dowdle, Alvin Kamara compared to others:

RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
RJ Harvey
vs
Demario Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Higbee
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Mayer
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Samaje Perine
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Mayer
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rico Dowdle
vs
RJ Harvey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rico Dowdle
vs
KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Demario Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Roschon Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demario Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
KC Concepcion
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alvin Kamara
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Alvin Kamara
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Saquon Barkley

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