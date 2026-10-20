Is Jadarian Price Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 7)

Is Jadarian Price out for the season? When is Jadarian Price coming back? The latest Jadarian Price injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 7 of 2026.
Seattle offered a better update on Jadarian Price's chest injury. The rookie running back remains on injured reserve, but coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that his absence might not stretch much beyond the required minimum.
That doesn't make Price a Week 7 option. The Seahawks still have one game left before he's eligible to return, and there's no confirmed date for his activation.
The harder question is his fantasy role. Seattle's replacement backs have had several games to settle in, and Zach Charbonnet is nearing a big return decision.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Is Jadarian Price Out for the 2026 Season?
No. On October 16, Macdonald said Price was "doing great" and pointed to a return sooner rather than later after the upcoming Kansas City game.
That's good news, but it's not a medical clearance or a promise that Price starts in Week 8.
Seattle put the 32nd overall pick in April's draft on injured reserve October 3. Price first hurt his chest against Arizona in Week 2 and played the next week at Washington.
He then aggravated the injury in practice before Week 4 and missed the Chargers, 49ers, and Broncos games. He'll sit out Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs too.
His first possible appearance is Monday, November 2, when Seattle hosts Chicago in Week 8.
Even then, he has to be healthy enough to practice, and the Seahawks have to activate him. Macdonald still had no return date Monday, saying Seattle would reassess after Kansas City.
Once Seattle designates him to return, a separate 21-day window starts.
The team can evaluate him in practice during that stretch before deciding whether to put him back on the active roster. That designation allows practice, not a return to game action.
Price should have a chance to contribute again this season. How quickly his chest tolerates full football activity, and whether Seattle eases him in, is still unknown.
Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook
Three games tell you what Price is and isn't. He opened all three before the injury and rushed 28 times for 119 yards, adding four catches for 21 yards.
He also lost two fumbles. His biggest game was 13 carries, so no workhorse role had formed before he hit injured reserve.
Jadarian Price's first NFL carry is a first down run 😤
NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yOYyNt2whh
NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026
Seattle hasn't found an obvious every-down replacement. Emanuel Wilson handled 14 carries for 52 yards in Thursday's 17-14 overtime loss to Denver.
George Holani added five rushes for 20 yards and scored from one yard out. Wilson has taken most of the ground work in Price's absence, but Holani got the goal-line score.
Charbonnet may matter more than either of them. He rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025 before tearing his ACL in January's playoffs.
Charbonnet powers his way into the endzone to extend @Seahawks lead 💪
SEAvsAZ on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8kMeEQnUi7
NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2025
Seattle opened his return-to-practice window on October 1 and faces an activation decision this week.
On October 19, Macdonald said Charbonnet would get a full week's worth of reps and could play against Kansas City.
That would give Charbonnet a chance to reclaim work before Price is even eligible to return.
Price's recovery and Seattle's eventual backfield distribution are separate questions, and neither is resolved by a positive injury update.
A healthy Charbonnet gives Seattle another credible early-down and goal-line option, which could cap Price even after he's back. The rookie's draft pedigree still points to real touches.
But the fumbles and the murky pecking order make an immediate RB2 projection a stretch.
In 12-team leagues, Price is a hold or IR stash if you have the roster space.
If you don't have an IR spot and need to cover Week 7 byes, it's fair to move on for someone with a role right now.
Don't start Price until Seattle shows how it plans to use him.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like RJ Harvey, Rico Dowdle, Alvin Kamara. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: RJ Harvey, Rico Dowdle, Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for RJ Harvey, Rico Dowdle, Alvin Kamara compared to others:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!