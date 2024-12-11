The San Francisco 49ers running back room is currently decimated by injuries. Superstar Christian McCaffrey (knee) sustained a PCL sprain in Week 13 and was placed on the injured reserve. No. 2 option Jordan Mason (ankle) also suffered a high-ankle sprain in this same game and was eventually placed on the injured reserve.
This past weekend, rookie Isaac Guerendo was given the starting nod and performed quite well, tallying 78 yards and two scores on the ground. However, he sustained a foot injury during this game and faces an uphill battle to suit up on Thursday.
Now, the 49ers could turn to Patrick Taylor Jr. on Thursday evening in a crucial divisional tilt against the Los Angeles Rams. Will Guerendo be able to turn the corner and suit up? Or will Taylor earn his first career start? Let's dive in.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Is Isaac Guerendo Playing In Week 15?
Guerendo opened the week as a non-participant during Monday's initial practice session. Head coach Kyle Shanahan deemed the fourth-round selection "day-to-day." However, on Tuesday, Guerendo was also unable to participate in practice.
#49ers will have a walkthrough again tonight. Anticipated participation:
DNP: RB Isaac Guerendo (foot), DE Nick Bosa (oblique), OT Trent Williams (ankle), OP Ben Bartch (ankle)
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 10, 2024
This leaves Guerendo just one more opportunity on Wednesday to practice in some fashion.
Even if Guerendo returns on Wednesday in a limited capacity, he will likely still face an uphill battle to suit up on Thursday, given that he was unable to participate at all earlier in the week. As a result, fantasy managers should expect some clarity on Wednesday's injury report, but the Louisville product may end up being a game-time decision.
Should I Start Patrick Taylor Jr. For Fantasy Football Week 15?
After Guerendo left last weekend's game, Patrick Taylor replaced him and performed quite well in his limited role. The 26-year-old tallied 25 yards and a score on seven rush attempts and was unable to bring in his lone target.
Patrick Taylor joins the TD party in San Francisco
📺: #CHIvsSF on FOX
📺: #CHIvsSF on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/d5yb5ucoN1
— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2025
Seeing how Guerendo tallied two scores in last weekend's victory should set Taylor up well for a productive showing on Thursday evening despite his lack of NFL experience. During this game, Guerendo saw four attempts within the 10-yard line, which would all likely go to Taylor if he cannot suit up.
Facing a Los Angeles Rams defense that has allowed the 14th-most PPR points to opposing RBs should make Taylor a high-floor RB2 if he is given the starting nod. However, if Guerendo can make a quick turnaround, he should be viewed as a high-end RB2, while Taylor is no more than a desperation flex in 14+ team formats.
