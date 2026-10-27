Is De'Zhaun Stribling Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 8)

Is De'Zhaun Stribling out for the season? When is De'Zhaun Stribling coming back? The latest De'Zhaun Stribling injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 8 of 2026.
De'Zhaun Stribling is not ruled out for the season. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he still hopes the rookie wide receiver can return in December after ankle surgery.
Stribling has little immediate redraft appeal, though he has a chance to contribute late in 2026.
San Francisco is on its Week 8 bye, with four November games before a possible December return, so fantasy managers with limited bench space can pursue help elsewhere while keeping him in an IR spot when available.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Is De'Zhaun Stribling Out for the 2026 Season?
The ankle injury came in San Francisco's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.
Stribling underwent surgery on September 16, with Shanahan initially estimating an absence of close to 10 weeks, and the 49ers subsequently placed him on injured reserve.
Monday brought no change. Asked whether Stribling remained on schedule for a December return, Shanahan said the information he had received was unchanged, adding, "I'm hoping for some time in December."
The update is encouraging for his chances of playing again this season, but it does not pin down a game.
San Francisco's first December matchup is at the New York Giants on December 6 in Week 13, and Shanahan did not name that contest as Stribling's target.
Managers who have held Stribling since September face a long wait.
His absence has already extended through six games since the opener, and if the December projection holds, he would miss the 49ers' four November games following their bye.
San Francisco's receiving injuries run on different timelines, and Stribling is the outlier. Shanahan said Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Demarcus Robinson all have a chance to return after the bye.
Those three could have several games back in the offense before Stribling is available, not alongside him in December.
De'Zhaun Stribling Fantasy Football Outlook
Stash Stribling on IR in deeper redraft leagues and hold him in dynasty formats.
In a typical 10- or 12-team redraft league, I would not devote an ordinary bench spot to him while trying to cover November byes or replace an injured starter.
The 49ers selected him 33rd overall, and he finished his final college season at Mississippi with 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns after posting 882 yards and six scores at Oklahoma State the previous year.
San Francisco then gave him substantial early playing time in the opener.
Stribling led the team's receivers in snaps through its first three drives against the Rams.
He and Evans were consistently the receivers on the field when San Francisco used two backs and a tight end, with Samuel and Robinson joining the rotation in three-receiver formations.
He finished without a catch, but he had already earned work alongside Evans before the ankle injury.
An impressive preseason debut for @49ers' second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling:
7 catches
63 yards
All in the first half 🙌
TENvsSF on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VxhMoyrhFb
NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
Don't assume Stribling's opener role waits for him in December. Christian Kirk also returned against the Atlanta Falcons, and Shanahan praised his route running Monday. Jordan Watkins caught three passes for 56 yards against the Falcons.
Between them, San Francisco has more options to evaluate while waiting for its other injured receivers. The opener usage supports a dynasty hold, but projecting it onto December overlooks how much the group could change.
For immediate help, I'd prioritize available receivers such as Omar Cooper Jr. or KC Concepcion Jr., who have already delivered the regular-season production Stribling has yet to establish.
Cooper has 11 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games, while Concepcion caught eight passes for 129 yards Sunday.
The rookie Omar Cooper Jr. makes the 48-yard touchdown catch!
NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/y88N5gruHa
NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Stribling earned a role alongside Mike Evans in the opener, but San Francisco has four November games to establish its receiver rotation before a possible December return. I’d keep him in an available IR slot in redraft, with his strongest appeal remaining in dynasty leagues.
Stribling is best suited to teams that already have their immediate needs covered.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tony Pollard, Ollie Gordon II, DK Metcalf, Quinshon Judkins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Mike Evans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
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Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tony Pollard, Ollie Gordon II, DK Metcalf, Quinshon Judkins compared to others:
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