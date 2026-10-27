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Is De'Zhaun Stribling Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 8)

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De'Zhaun Stribling - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Is De'Zhaun Stribling out for the season? When is De'Zhaun Stribling coming back? The latest De'Zhaun Stribling injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 8 of 2026.

De'Zhaun Stribling is not ruled out for the season. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he still hopes the rookie wide receiver can return in December after ankle surgery.

Stribling has little immediate redraft appeal, though he has a chance to contribute late in 2026.

San Francisco is on its Week 8 bye, with four November games before a possible December return, so fantasy managers with limited bench space can pursue help elsewhere while keeping him in an IR spot when available.

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Is De'Zhaun Stribling Out for the 2026 Season?

The ankle injury came in San Francisco's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

Stribling underwent surgery on September 16, with Shanahan initially estimating an absence of close to 10 weeks, and the 49ers subsequently placed him on injured reserve.

Monday brought no change. Asked whether Stribling remained on schedule for a December return, Shanahan said the information he had received was unchanged, adding, "I'm hoping for some time in December."

The update is encouraging for his chances of playing again this season, but it does not pin down a game.

San Francisco's first December matchup is at the New York Giants on December 6 in Week 13, and Shanahan did not name that contest as Stribling's target.

Managers who have held Stribling since September face a long wait.

His absence has already extended through six games since the opener, and if the December projection holds, he would miss the 49ers' four November games following their bye.

San Francisco's receiving injuries run on different timelines, and Stribling is the outlier. Shanahan said Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Demarcus Robinson all have a chance to return after the bye.

Those three could have several games back in the offense before Stribling is available, not alongside him in December.

 

De'Zhaun Stribling Fantasy Football Outlook

Stash Stribling on IR in deeper redraft leagues and hold him in dynasty formats.

In a typical 10- or 12-team redraft league, I would not devote an ordinary bench spot to him while trying to cover November byes or replace an injured starter.

The 49ers selected him 33rd overall, and he finished his final college season at Mississippi with 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns after posting 882 yards and six scores at Oklahoma State the previous year.

San Francisco then gave him substantial early playing time in the opener.

Stribling led the team's receivers in snaps through its first three drives against the Rams.

He and Evans were consistently the receivers on the field when San Francisco used two backs and a tight end, with Samuel and Robinson joining the rotation in three-receiver formations.

He finished without a catch, but he had already earned work alongside Evans before the ankle injury.

Don't assume Stribling's opener role waits for him in December. Christian Kirk also returned against the Atlanta Falcons, and Shanahan praised his route running Monday. Jordan Watkins caught three passes for 56 yards against the Falcons.

Between them, San Francisco has more options to evaluate while waiting for its other injured receivers. The opener usage supports a dynasty hold, but projecting it onto December overlooks how much the group could change.

For immediate help, I'd prioritize available receivers such as Omar Cooper Jr. or KC Concepcion Jr., who have already delivered the regular-season production Stribling has yet to establish.

Cooper has 11 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games, while Concepcion caught eight passes for 129 yards Sunday.

Stribling earned a role alongside Mike Evans in the opener, but San Francisco has four November games to establish its receiver rotation before a possible December return. I’d keep him in an available IR slot in redraft, with his strongest appeal remaining in dynasty leagues.

Stribling is best suited to teams that already have their immediate needs covered.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tony Pollard, Ollie Gordon II, DK Metcalf, Quinshon Judkins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Mike Evans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tony Pollard, Ollie Gordon II, DK Metcalf, Quinshon Judkins compared to others:

Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
Devonta Smith
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
A.J. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
Germie Bernard
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Bowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake London
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tony Pollard
vs
Antonio Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Brenton Strange
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Keenan Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Trey McBride
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Braelon Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Samaje Perine
Tony Pollard
vs
Bam Knight
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tony Pollard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tony Pollard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Justice Hill
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Ty Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Corey Kiner
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Breece Hall
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devonta Smith
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
vs
A.J. Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashee Rice
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DJ Moore
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dallas Goedert
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rome Odunze
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jalen Coker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Michael Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Germie Bernard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
KC Concepcion
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Mason
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Travis Kelce
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Hunter Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Addison
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Antonio Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brock Bowers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brenton Strange
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Drake London
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keenan Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian Watson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Downs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
RJ Harvey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Samaje Perine
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bam Knight
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ollie Gordon II
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dameon Pierce
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justice Hill
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jadarian Price
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ty Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Stefon Diggs
DK Metcalf
vs
Breece Hall
DK Metcalf
vs
Saquon Barkley
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
A.J. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Tucker
DK Metcalf
vs
DJ Moore
DK Metcalf
vs
Jonah Coleman
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Rachaad White
DK Metcalf
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Blake Corum
DK Metcalf
vs
Chase Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Colston Loveland
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Mason
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Dallas Goedert
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
T.J. Hockenson
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Ladd McConkey
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DK Metcalf
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DK Metcalf
vs
D'Andre Swift
DK Metcalf
vs
Germie Bernard
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
KC Concepcion
DK Metcalf
vs
Brock Bowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Kelce
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
Hunter Henry
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Bucky Irving
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Jacobs
DK Metcalf
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DK Metcalf
vs
Antonio Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Caleb Douglas
DK Metcalf
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DK Metcalf
vs
Brenton Strange
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Keenan Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Trey McBride
DK Metcalf
vs
Rico Dowdle
DK Metcalf
vs
Jonathan Taylor
DK Metcalf
vs
Emanuel Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
James Cook III
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Kendrick Bourne
DK Metcalf
vs
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Khalil Shakir
DK Metcalf
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DK Metcalf
vs
Makai Lemon
DK Metcalf
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Worthy
DK Metcalf
vs
Demario Douglas
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
DK Metcalf
vs
Keon Coleman
DK Metcalf
vs
Cooper Kupp
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DK Metcalf
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Hunter
DK Metcalf
vs
Jauan Jennings
DK Metcalf
vs
Treylon Burks
DK Metcalf
vs
Quentin Johnston
DK Metcalf
vs
Elic Ayomanor
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Bell
DK Metcalf
vs
Jahan Dotson
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashod Bateman
DK Metcalf
vs
Ted Hurst
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tre Tucker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Denzel Boston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Breece Hall
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devonta Smith
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
A.J. Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dallas Goedert
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Quinshon Judkins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Carnell Tate
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DJ Moore
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Germie Bernard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
KC Concepcion
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rachaad White
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Kelce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Coker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Hunter Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Addison
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Mason
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Antonio Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Pickens
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Caleb Douglas
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brenton Strange
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Keenan Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Parker Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Bowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake London
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian Watson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Braelon Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
RJ Harvey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Samaje Perine
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bam Knight
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dylan Sampson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kimani Vidal
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Quinshon Judkins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dameon Pierce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justice Hill
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jadarian Price

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Quenton Nelson

Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Saquon Barkley

Not Worried About his Back Injury
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Maxime Raynaud

Out at Least Two More Weeks
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Keegan Murray

to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Sergio de Larrea

Exits Monday's Win with Knee Strain
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Alex Caruso

Leaves Game Early with Ankle Injury
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Exits Monday's Loss with Right-Knee Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Lauri Markkanen

Exits with Right-Wrist Injury
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
James Conner

Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Deebo Samuel Sr.

has a Chance to Return in Week 9
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Jalen Suggs

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Cason Wallace

Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Jalen Williams

Likely Out for the Season
De'Zhaun Stribling

De'Zhaun Stribling on Track to Return in December
T.J. McConnell

Out Again Monday
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Andrew Nembhard

to Miss First Game of the Season
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Aaron Nesmith

Good to Go Monday
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Ivica Zubac

Ruled Out Monday Against Bucks
Cooper Flagg

Upgraded to Available Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn on the Hot Seat in Washington
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Ladd McConkey

Present at Monday's Practice
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Undecided on if Terrance Ferguson Will Practice This Week
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Sticking With Kirk Cousins at QB Going into Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Dealing With Ankle Injury
Alec Pierce

Unlikely to Return to Practice This Week
Stefon Diggs

Won't See a Workload Change with Teammate's Injury
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Ryan O'Reilly Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
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