X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Fantasy Football Sunday Injury Report: Updates for Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Alvin Kamara, Jaylen Waddle, And More

3 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Injury News
In This Article hide
1. Patrick Mahomes - QB, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen - QB, Buffalo Bills
3. Alvin Kamara - RB, New Orleans Saints
4. Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles
5. Joe Mixon - RB, Houston Texans
6. Kyler Murray - QB, Arizona Cardinals
7. Geno Smith - QB, Seattle Seahawks
8. Zach Ertz - TE, Washington Commanders
9. Tony Pollard - RB, Tennessee Titans
10. A.J. Brown - WR, Philadelphia Eagles
11. Jaleel McLaughlin - RB, Denver Broncos
12. Jaylen Waddle - WR, Miami Dolphins
13. Malik Nabers - WR, New York Giants
14. Dalton Schultz - TE, Houston Texans
15. Xavier Legette - WR, Carolina Panthers
16. Nick Chubb - RB, Cleveland Browns
17. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hopefully, you are reading this article today knowing you have locked up a spot in the semi-finals. If your matchup is coming down to Monday Night Football, then I wish you the best of luck and hope you earn a spot in your league’s final four.

We had a reprieve for a few weeks, but the injury bug came back in a big way to start the fantasy playoffs. We had several stars suffer injuries and saw many others get dinged up. We have a lot to cover, so let’s get to work.

Make sure you follow RotoBaller on X and check out RotoBaller.com for all your fantasy football needs. Let’s dive into all the major injuries from Week 15.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Patrick Mahomes - QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in yesterday’s victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Andy Reid has stated Patrick Mahomes is day-to-day and his ankle is pretty sore, however, the team later declared Mahomes was considered week-to-week. The star quarterback was unable to finish the game following his injury. It’s unclear if this was due to the injury, or if the Chiefs were just playing it safe.

Either way, Mahomes is sure to undergo further testing later today to determine the full extent of the injury. Gamers should monitor the RotoBaller newsfeed for any news on his status. Should Mahomes miss any time, Carson Wentz would start in his place. Wentz would be a clear downgrade for all Chiefs’ skill players.

 

Josh Allen - QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a thrilling 48-42 victory over the Detroit Lions. He had a banner game as he threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 68 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.  However, we soon learned that Allen had X-rays taken shortly after Buffalo's win.

Fortunately, X-rays showed no broken bones, and Allen himself said he took a "funky fall" and just wanted to make sure. He should be fine for a Week 16 matchup with the New England Patriots.

 

Alvin Kamara - RB, New Orleans Saints

The Saints RB1 left Sunday’s contest against the Washington Commanders following a groin injury.

Alvin Kamara would never return to the game. He hadn’t done much damage on the ground before exiting but did catch four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. This was a tough one as many gamers were counting on a big game from Kamara. He salvaged his day with a receiving touchdown, but this wasn’t exactly what managers wanted to see.

New Orleans has since announced that Kamara is considered day-to-day, but it’s not good news he couldn’t return to the game. We will have to watch the Saints’ practice reports over the next few days to get a better gauge of his Week 16 status. Second-year back Kendre Miller would function as the Saints lead rusher if Kamara is out. Miller will be one of the most popular adds off waivers this week.

 

Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles RB1 Saquon Barkley left last night’s game against the Steelers late in the first half following an injury scare.

Fortunately, he would return to the game in the second half. Fantasy owners were pleased to see Barkley wasn’t seriously injured. However, they were less than happy with his final stat line as Barkley had one of his worst performances of the season.

After a fantastic regular season, Barkley’s Week 15 dud surely cost many gamers a spot in the semi-finals. The star running back gets a chance to bounce back in Week 16 with a date against the Washington Commanders.

 

Joe Mixon - RB, Houston Texans

Joe Mixon briefly left Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury.

Fortunately, Mixon would return to the field and finish the game. It appears the eighth-year back avoided a major injury and should be okay for Week 16. Houston does play on a short week as they face the Chiefs this Saturday, so games should still monitor the Texans’ practice reports just in case Mixon’s ankle gets worse over the week.

 

Kyler Murray - QB, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray briefly exited last night’s victory over the New England Patriots with an injury scare.

Despite the awkward-looking hit, Murray would return to the game. We don’t know exactly what ailed Murray, but we will keep our eyes peeled for any updates. He should be fine for Week 16 but keep an eye on Arizona’s practice reports just to be sure.

 

Geno Smith - QB, Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith was injured in last night's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He never returned to the game. The team is calling it a knee injury. The severity is currently unknown, but it's obviously not a great sign that he was unable to return to the game. Sam Howell took over at quarterback and struggled to get going. We should know more about Smith's injury later today or tomorrow.

Howell will be in line to start if Smith misses action. He did not play well last night after taking over and should be considered a downgrade for all of Seattle's skill players. Howell should only be added in two-quarterback and superflex leagues.

 

Zach Ertz - TE, Washington Commanders

Zach Ertz left yesterday’s game after getting injured on a play where he made a spectacular one-handed catch.

Unfortunately for Ertz, he suffered a concussion on the play and missed the rest of the game. We will need to follow the Commanders’ practice reports this week to be sure, but Ertz will likely miss Week 16. His absence would elevate rookie Ben Sinnott into the TE1 role. Sinnott hasn’t seen the field much in his debut season and won’t be a reliable streaming option in Week 16 if Ertz is forced out of action.

 

Tony Pollard - RB, Tennessee Titans

The Titans lead back briefly exited yesterday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury. This was concerning to see as Pollard came into the game nursing an ankle injury, so there was some initial concern this could be serious. Fortunately for his fantasy managers, he returned to the game. Pollard should be okay for a Week 16 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts, but gamers shouldn’t be surprised if he misses some practice time this week.

 

A.J. Brown - WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia’s WR1 was enjoying a fine game against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury.

A.J. Brown would not return to the game. There’s no word yet on the severity of this injury, but there is some concern for a high-ankle sprain. The mechanism of injury did not look good and Brown was in noticeable pain after the play. We should get an update on his status either today or tomorrow. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.

Should Brown miss any time, it would elevate fellow receiver DeVonta Smith into the WR1 role. He would become the clear top option in Philadelphia’s passing offense. However, the Eagles would likely lean more on Saquon Barkley and the ground game if Brown is forced out of action.

 

Jaleel McLaughlin - RB, Denver Broncos

Jaleel McLaughlin left last night’s game with a quad injury. His status is currently unknown, but we should be getting an update from Denver on the severity of his injury later today. McLaughlin hasn’t really been on the fantasy radar this year despite getting a lot of hype in the run-up to the season.

He looked like he had earned a larger role in the offense following a 15-touch outing in Week 13, but he disappointed yesterday even before getting injured. If McLaughlin is out for an extended period, it could mean Javonte Williams re-emerges as a viable volume-based flex play, but rookie Audric Estime will surely be involved as well.

 

Jaylen Waddle - WR, Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle exited Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans with a knee injury.

Ultimately, he couldn’t return to the game. Waddle has been a frustrating player for gamers to roster. He had finally started heating up the last few weeks but an injury struck at the worst time.

We should know more about the severity of Waddle’s most recent injury later today. Jonnu Smith and Tyreek Hill would likely see the majority of targets in the passing game if Waddle is out. Sophomore back De’Von Achane would also continue seeing a healthy amount of targets as well.

 

Malik Nabers - WR, New York Giants

New York’s star rookie receiver was injured in bizarre fashion when a teammate stepped on his foot.

Luckily for the Giants and fantasy gamers, Malik Nabers was fine and would shortly re-enter the game. It was good to see as this would have been a ridiculous way for fantasy managers to lose Nabers. He had a solid outing yesterday and posted a 10-82-1 line on 14 targets.

Next week, Nabers gets a date with an Atlanta Falcons defense that allows the second-most PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers per Fantasy Football Today. Hopefully, the rookie can give fantasy managers another strong performance in Week 16.

 

Dalton Schultz - TE, Houston Texans

Dalton Schultz briefly left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. After a short visit with trainers, Houston’s TE1 would re-enter the game. This doesn’t look like anything major and Schultz should be fine for Week 16. Gamers should still monitor Houston’s practice reports just to make sure. Schultz will be on the streaming radar this week as Houston takes on a Kansas City Chiefs defense that entered Week 15 22nd in DVOA against tight ends per FTN Fantasy.

 

Xavier Legette - WR, Carolina Panthers

Xavier Legette injured his groin in yesterday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and was unable to return to the game. Head coach Dave Canales has said the team is still gathering information on Legette’s injury, and they will know more once they run additional tests.

Legette has emerged as a viable streaming candidate in recent weeks, but he let managers down in a big way this game as he only caught two passes for seven yards before his exit. We should know more about Legette’s status later today. Rookie Jalen Coker had a strong performance with Legette sidelined and might be worth an add off waivers depending on the severity of Legette’s injury.

 

Nick Chubb - RB, Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb broke his foot in yesterday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

We are still waiting on an official timeline, but Chubb is likely looking at an extended absence. His season is most likely over. He struggled to return to form following a devastating knee injury last year and is a free agent after this season. His time in Cleveland may be coming to an end.

Jerome Ford handled the bulk of touches once Chubb exited the game. He will be in line for RB1 duties moving forward and will be a top add off waivers this week.

 



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

2024 NFL Week 18 Betting Picks (Premium Content)
Week 18 FanDuel NFL DFS Picks - Main Slate (2024): Baker Mayfield, Brian Thomas Jr., Sam LaPorta
NFL Inactives Week 18 (Updated): Which Teams Are Resting Starters? Who's Sitting or Playing in Week 18
Browns vs. Ravens Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, D'Onta Foreman, Jerry Jeudy, Mark Andrews, more
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Main Slate)
NFL Week 18 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Week 18 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Josh Jacobs, Josh Allen, Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 18: Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, Pat Freiermuth
Free Week 18 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 18 Matchups Analysis



POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Drake Maye21 mins ago

Questionable For Week 18
Darnell Mooney1 hour ago

Questionable For Week 18
Tony Pollard2 hours ago

A Game-Time Decision For Week 18
Will Levis2 hours ago

Starting In Week 18
Joe Flacco2 hours ago

Anthony Richardson Out, Joe Flacco Starting In Week 18
Brock Purdy3 hours ago

49ers Downplay Brock Purdy's Elbow Injury
Jack Eichel7 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers On Thursday
Alex DeBrincat7 hours ago

Tallies Three Points On Thursday
Jonathan Quick7 hours ago

Leads The Way On Thursday
Scott Wedgewood7 hours ago

Leaves Thursday's Game Early
Thatcher Demko8 hours ago

Dealing With Back Spasms
Victor Hedman8 hours ago

Departs Thursday's Game Early
Joel Embiid18 hours ago

Will Play On Thursday Night
Trae Young18 hours ago

Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion
Jaxson Hayes18 hours ago

Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers
Cody Martin18 hours ago

Might Miss Friday's Game
Brandon Miller18 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Johnson18 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Lakers
LaMelo Ball19 hours ago

Tagged As Questionable For Friday
Draymond Green19 hours ago

Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia
Stephen Curry19 hours ago

Probable Thursday Night
Zach Edey19 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Kings
Gabe Vincent19 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Night
Aaron Gordon19 hours ago

Listed As Out Friday Against San Antonio
Pete Alonso19 hours ago

Angels "Looking At" Pete Alonso
Anthony Davis19 hours ago

Ruled Out Against The Trail Blazers
Andrew Wiggins20 hours ago

Added To The Injury Report
Maxi Kleber20 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against Cleveland
P.J. Washington20 hours ago

Could Play Friday Against The Cavaliers
Cam Thomas20 hours ago

Active On Thursday
Miles McBride20 hours ago

Questionable For Friday's Matchup In Oklahoma City
Jalen Brunson20 hours ago

Questionable For Friday Against The Thunder
AJ Green20 hours ago

Skips Thursday's Game
Noah Clowney20 hours ago

Unavailable On Thursday
George Kittle21 hours ago

Upgrades To Full Practice On Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.21 hours ago

Misses Thursday's Practice
Clayton Keller21 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Thursday
Brock Purdy21 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Anton Forsberg21 hours ago

Rejoins Senators Lineup
Artem Zub21 hours ago

Back In Senators Lineup Thursday
Alvin Kamara22 hours ago

Kendre Miller Miss Another Practice
Marc-Edouard Vlasic22 hours ago

Ready For Season Debut On Thursday
A.J. Brown22 hours ago

DeVonta Smith Listed As DNPs Again On Thursday
Jared Spurgeon22 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Martin Fehervary22 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday
Zachary L'Heureux22 hours ago

Suspended For Three Games
Jalen Hurts22 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Chris Olave22 hours ago

Practices In Full Again On Thursday
Justice Hill23 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 18
Darnell Mooney23 hours ago

Drake London, Darnell Mooney Added To Injury Report
Ladd McConkey23 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
Josh Jacobs23 hours ago

Practices In Limited Capacity On Thursday
Hunter Henry23 hours ago

Remains In Limited Status On Thursday
Malik Nabers24 hours ago

Logs Limited Session On Thursday
Bailey Zappe1 day ago

Starting On Saturday
Tee Higgins1 day ago

Officially Questionable For Week 18
William Eklund1 day ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jake Walman1 day ago

To Remain Out For Fifth Consecutive Game
Samuel Ersson1 day ago

Labeled As Day-To-Day
Valeri Nichushkin1 day ago

Out On Thursday
Kirill Kaprizov1 day ago

Likely Out For At Least Two More Games
Auston Matthews1 day ago

Remains Out On Thursday
Darcy Kuemper1 day ago

Logs 33-Save Shutout Against Devils
Xander Schauffele2 days ago

Hoping To Find Success Again At Majors In 2025
Chris Kirk2 days ago

Starts 2025 Defending The Sentry Title
Max Homa2 days ago

Hopes To Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season
Nick Dunlap2 days ago

Looks To Build On Impressive Rookie Season
Collin Morikawa2 days ago

Heads To The Sentry After Excellent 2024 Season
PGA2 days ago

Sungjae Im Hoping To Start 2025 Season Strongly At The Sentry
Russell Henley2 days ago

Closes Out 2024 Season Strong
Jason Day2 days ago

Looks Ahead To 2025 Season At The Sentry
Akshay Bhatia2 days ago

To Repeat Last Year’s Sentry Performance?
Ludvig Aberg2 days ago

Returns To The Sentry
Jesús Luzardo2 days ago

Jesus Luzardo Feeling 100 Percent
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Making First Career Start At Kapalua
Corey Conners2 days ago

Making Third Consecutive Start At Kapalua
Viktor Hovland2 days ago

A Gametime Decision For Year's First Event
Tony Finau2 days ago

Making Sixth Start At Kapalua After Rumor-Filled Offseason
Justin Thomas2 days ago

Looks To Get Off To Fast Start In 2025 At Kapalua
Jason Robertson2 days ago

Tallies Three Points In Victory
Patrick Cantlay3 days ago

Looks For Hot Start In 2025
Sam Burns3 days ago

In Top Form Ahead of Kapalua
Cameron Young3 days ago

Needs To Avoid Bad Rounds In Hawaii
Sahith Theegala3 days ago

Looking For Big 2025 Start In Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama3 days ago

Always A Threat In Hawaii
Billy Horschel3 days ago

Seeks To Build Off Great 2024 Campaign
Jack Flaherty4 days ago

Orioles Interested In Reunion With Jack Flaherty
Alex Bregman4 days ago

Tigers "All-In" On Alex Bregman
Trevor Williams4 days ago

Returning To Washington On Two-Year Deal
Josh Bell5 days ago

Returning To Washington
Pete Alonso5 days ago

Giants Have Pete Alonso "On Their Radar"
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
RotoBaller NFL Betting Picks Stock

2024 NFL Week 18 Betting Picks (Premium Content)

All other Premium Tools and Content can be accessed on the premium dashboard. To see ALL of Jamie's bets (and others from RotoBaller experts), head over to the RotoBaller Discord. You'll find every bet and prop in the #NFL-BETTING-PROPS channel there!   Background My name is Jamie Calandro (@jac3600 on X), and I have been a high-volume […]

Kenneth Gainwell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Week 18 FanDuel NFL DFS Picks - Main Slate (2024): Baker Mayfield, Brian Thomas Jr., Sam LaPorta

In this article, I will be providing you with my Week 18 daily fantasy football lineup picks for FanDuel and the 2024 NFL season. These lineups can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks on FanDuel. Be sure to also check out our weekly DraftKings DFS lineup picks and other […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Inactives Week 18 (Updated): Which Teams Are Resting Starters? Who's Sitting or Playing in Week 18

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, you either forgot to change that setting, or you love living on the edge. The final week of the NFL regular season is always tricky to navigate, as several teams either do not play their key starters or pull them early. Many teams have already clinched […]

Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Browns vs. Ravens Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, D'Onta Foreman, Jerry Jeudy, Mark Andrews, more

If your fantasy league plays on to Week 18 or you are simply looking to build DFS lineups, you have come to the right place. Below you can read our matchups analysis article for the Browns vs. Ravens game to help make any fantasy lineup decisions for both season-long and DFS. The Ravens are massive […]

Baker Mayfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 18 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and into the playoff push, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners […]

Calvin Ridley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks, Draft Sleepers

NFL Week 18 Fantasy Football Weather Report

Welcome to Week 18. Not everyone is done playing fantasy football and there are also lots of DFS contests going on this week. The purpose of this article is to help you make informed lineup decisions based on the weather forecast. Yes, in some cases, the weather can have a major impact on player production. […]

Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

Week 18 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Josh Jacobs, Josh Allen, Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 18 fantasy football busts, or players who may disappoint. For those fantasy leagues still chugging along into the final week of the regular season, some key players won't be on the field. The Chiefs, Eagles, Rams, and Bills (for the most part) have stated that starters will not suit […]

Terry McLaurin - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 18: Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, Pat Freiermuth

Week 18 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, and Pat Freiermuth. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Jahmyr Gibbs - Fantasy Football, Rankings, Draft, Sleeper, DFS, Running Back

Free Week 18 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

Man, we are white hot as we reach the NFL playoffs. The Lions and Chargers both covered for us last week, and that propelled us to another 2-0 outing. We are now 10-2 for +8.7 units since Week 12. Hopefully, you’ve been riding the wave and made some cash. The card this week is a […]

Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Bucs, Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 18 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 18! This Week 18 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the final week of the regular season.  Whether you play in a Week 18 fantasy football championship or are looking for some DFS […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived. As time goes on, injury reports get longer and longer (in general) due to the nature of the game and the piling on of more tackles, hits, and falls to the ground from players at every position. At least many fantasy football managers won't have […]

Cameron Dicker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Kickers, Streamers

Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, it's worth noting that kickers are not directly affected by teams sitting starters. However, their opportunities to score could take a hit, so that is factored into the rankings. Use our Week 18 fantasy football kicker rankings for 2024 to guide you in setting optimal lineups. […]

Jayden Reed - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall

If you're nervous about your lineups heading into fantasy football championship action, use our Week 18 fantasy football overall rankings for 2024 to guide your close calls and start-or-sit decisions. It's not time to overthink your start 'em, sit 'em calls. Let's navigate the overall rankings below to see where key fantasy options like Jameson […]