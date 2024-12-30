Hopefully, you are reading this article after securing your league's fantasy football championship. If so, congratulations on your achievement. If your matchup is coming down to Monday Night Football, then I wish you the best of luck.
The majority of injuries this weekend were to running backs. It’s not too shocking given the nature of the position, but this year has seen relatively few major injuries to running backs. Still, a few injuries undoubtedly hurt managers in their championship games, so let’s get you caught up on who went down.
Make sure you follow RotoBaller on X and check out RotoBaller.com for all your fantasy football needs. Let's dive into all the major injuries from Week 17.
Chase Brown - RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Chase Brown was once again heavily involved in Saturday’s victory over the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, he also suffered an ankle injury.
Chase Brown -
Could have been knee or ankle, and could have been significantly worse.
But looks like a high ankle mechanism as his cleat sticks and ankle rolls into eversion. Likely stiffens up post game and could give him problems into week 18 practices. pic.twitter.com/iCLzZ4wn6C
— Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 29, 2024
The Bengals initially described Brown’s injury as not being too serious, but it was later diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain. This puts his status for Week 18 in doubt. High-ankle sprains are notoriously difficult injuries for players to play through. Even if he does suit up, his play could be affected.
Gamers should monitor the RotoBaller newsfeed throughout the week to better grasp his status. Should Brown miss Week 18, Khalil Herbert would move into the RB1 role for Cincinnati. Herbert will be one of this week's top waiver claims for leagues still playing in Week 18.
James Conner - RB, Arizona Cardinals
James Conner came into Week 17 nursing a knee injury. He attempted to play through the pain, but ultimately left the game after he re-aggravated it.
Cardinals RB James Conner is questionable to return tonight due to a knee injury.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2024
Conner would never return to the field. It was a tough blow for gamers in their title game as Conner left in the second quarter and was largely ineffective even before leaving. This performance undoubtedly cost some managers their league title.
With Arizona’s season officially over, there is now little reason for the team to have Conner play hurt. Don’t be surprised if we see him shut down for the season similar to what the Cowboys and Panthers did with CeeDee Lamb and Chuba Hubbard.
With Trey Benson also sidelined Saturday, Michael Carter took over as the Cardinals lead back. If both Benson and Conner are out for Week 18, then Carter would serve as the team’s RB1.
Jerome Ford - RB, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland’s lead back briefly left Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury. Luckily, it was nothing too serious, and Ford would return to the game. He didn’t make much of an impact as he only ran for 22 yards.
Ford should be fine going forward, but gamers should still monitor his practice status to be safe. However, with Cleveland’s offense stuck in neutral with Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center, it’s unlikely Ford makes much of an impact. He is not a recommended fantasy option for Week 18.
Tyjae Spears - RB, Tennessee Titans
Tyjae Spears had a career-high 95 rushing yards yesterday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, he also suffered a concussion.
Tyjae Spears is in the blue tent being evaluated for a concussion per Ramon Foster's #Titans radio sideline report. One of the NFL officials went in with Spears.
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 29, 2024
This is Spears’ second concussion of the season. It seems unlikely he will suit up in Week 18. That would make Tony Pollard the Titans bellcow back assuming he plays next Sunday. Pollard missed yesterday’s game battling the flu and a knee injury. Hopefully, he can play in a divisional battle against the Houston Texans. If he does, he will be a volume-based RB2.
Ameer Abdullah - RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Ameer Abdullah made the most of his chance to lead the Raiders backfield. He ran for 115 yards on 20 carries and caught three passes for 32 yards. Sadly, he would also leave the game with a foot injury.
#LVvsNO Injury Update: RB Ameer Abdullah (foot) is questionable to return.
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2024
The severity of this injury is currently unknown. We should get an update later today or tomorrow. If Abdullah is cleared to play, he will get another chance to lead the Las Vegas backfield in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. If Abdullah can’t go then Alexander Mattison would take over RB1 duties.
Amari Cooper - WR, Buffalo Bills
Amari Cooper briefly left Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets to be evaluated for a head injury. Fortunately, he cleared the concussion protocol and returned to the field.
Outside of a few games, Cooper has largely been ineffective since being traded to Buffalo. With the Bills officially locked into the AFC's No. 2 seed, he may not see much action in Week 18. Gamers should monitor the RotoBaller newsfeed to get a better understanding of the Bills' plans, but it’s probably wise to expect that Cooper won’t play the whole game.
Kendre Miller - RB, New Orleans Saints
Kendre Miller suffered a concussion in yesterday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Given the nature of the injury, fantasy managers should consider him unlikely to play in Week 18.
It’s been a battle for Miller to stay on the field in his brief NFL career. With the Saints likely facing major changes this offseason, New Orleans may draft another young running back to be the successor to current RB1 Alvin Kamara. That would leave Miller with little value in redraft and dynasty football leagues.
Kenny Pickett - QB, Philadelphia Eagles
With Jalen Hurts sidelined due to a concussion, Kenny Pickett took over as the Philadelphia starting quarterback. Pickett played well as he threw for 143 yards and a touchdown. He would later score on the ground as well. However, he was forced to leave the game with a rib injury.
Kenny Pickett took a shot from Micah Parsons here and had to come out of the game. He has a pre-existing rib injury and is wearing a flak jacket today.
Update: Pickett is heading to the locker room. Tanner McKee is the backup for the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/2sUlMQUJBy
— Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 29, 2024
It was later reported that Pickett was playing through broken ribs that he sustained in Week 16. Tanner McKee would take over at quarterback as Pickett never returned to the game.
With the Eagles locked into the NFC's No. 2 seed, they might choose to sit Hurts for one more game. That would put Pickett in line for another start assuming he can play. If he can’t suit up, then McKee would get the nod. Both players should only be started in superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
DeVonta Smith - WR, Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith had one of his best games of the season yesterday in a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys. He posted a 6-120-2 line on a team-high seven targets.
📁 Things We Love To See
📁 Tanner McKee & DeVonta Smith
📁 Touchdown vs. the Cowboys (Kelly Green) pic.twitter.com/kG2zCubj17
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 29, 2024
He would also briefly leave the game with a wrist injury. Fortunately, he didn’t miss much time and would soon return to the game. His fantasy managers were certainly pleased with this as Smith delivered a league-winning performance. Hopefully, his fantasy owners stuck with him despite Philadelphia starting quarterback Jalen Hurts missing the game.
Aaron Jones - RB, Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones was largely ineffective in Sunday's victory over the Green Bay Packers. After the game, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Jones suffered a quad contusion.
#Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that RB Aaron Jones suffered a quad contusion and was working through it on the sidelines. Sounds like they decided to pull him as a precaution.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2024
This could explain some of Jones’ ineffectiveness on the ground. He was in and out of the lineup in the second half and was seen talking with trainers on the sideline. Jones was also noticeably off the field when Minnesota was trying to close out the victory late in the game, so this injury is one to monitor.
We should have an update on his status later today. It’s not a good sign that Jones couldn’t re-enter the game, but we would expect him to do everything he can to get on the field for Minnesota’s huge Week 18 showdown with the Detroit Lions. Gamers should monitor Minnesota’s practice reports throughout the week. If Jones can’t go then Cam Akers and Ty Chandler would likely form some kind of committee at running back.
