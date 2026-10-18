👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Cowboys vs. Packers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Sunday Night Football - Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Javonte Williams, MarShawn Lloyd, CeeDee Lamb, Christian Watson, George Pickens, and more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Dak Prescott - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Cowboys vs. Packers on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 6 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

In This Article hide
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
Matchups We Love
Matchups We Hate
Other Notable Matchups
Dallas Cowboys Start/Sit Matchups
Green Bay Packers Start/Sit Matchups
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

A pair of uneven NFC squads are set to face off at Lambeau Field in Sunday night primetime action, as the Cowboys head north to face the Packers.

Dallas had had 10 days to think about their nasty Thursday night loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. For the first time in a long time, Green Bay appears to have some positive momentum following a 31-7 beatdown of the Chicago Bears last week.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 6 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, October 18, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries: 

 

Matchups We Love

QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will be airing it out on Sunday night. Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns against a Bears defense that ranked 31st in yards per completion allowed. This week, Love will go up against a Cowboys defense that ranks 27th in yards per completion allowed. Expect a big performance from the Packers signal caller in Week 6. He's a must-start QB1.

RB MarShawn Lloyd

MarShawn Lloyd had his best fantasy day of the season last week, thanks to two touchdowns. While there are still major concerns with Lloyd moving forward, he can be a viable flex option this week. The Cowboys have allowed the third-most rushing yards and fourth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing backs this season.

RB Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams has been a touchdown machine for fantasy managers across the first five weeks. Williams has already scored seven touchdowns and has three top-10 fantasy RB finishes during this stretch. In Week 6, the Cowboys running back will be an RB1 in all formats. The Packers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to the RB position.

Packers WRs

Christian Watson and Matthew Golden should be in for a nice fantasy day. The Cowboys rank 27th in yards allowed per completion, and that should benefit both Watson and Golden. Watson will be a solid WR1 play, while Golden comes in as a solid WR2 play. This Dallas secondary hasn't been able to stop many teams this season.

 

Matchups We Hate

TE Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson should not be in most lineups this week. He has totaled under 25 receiving yards in three straight games and has scored under five PPR fantasy points in back-to-back contests. Additionally, Ferguson will have to face a Packers defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest receptions and fourth-fewest receiving yards per game to opposing TEs. Sit him this week.

 

Other Notable Matchups

QB Dak Prescott

Prescott has been a slightly disappointing fantasy option to start the year. He has scored above 19 fantasy points just once and hasn't thrown multiple passing touchdowns in a game since Week 2. Still, Prescott comes in as a solid QB1 in a game that could feature a lot of scoring. The 52.5-point over/under is one of the highest of the week.

Cowboys WRs

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will enter the week with a clear opportunity in front of them. The Packers have allowed some solid fantasy performances to WRs like Jefferson (92 yards and two touchdowns), Wilson (57 yards and one touchdown), and London (194 yards) this season. That puts Lamb on the WR1 line, and Pickens on the high-end WR2 line.

TE Tucker Kraft

Tucker Kraft is starting to return to his pre-ACL form. He caught six passes for 42 yards and one touchdown against the Buccaneers in Week 4 and caught five passes for 64 yards against the Bears in Week 5. Kraft will look to carry that momentum into this matchup against the Cowboys in Week 6. He'll be a middle-of-the-pack TE1 on Sunday night.

 

Dallas Cowboys Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
CeeDee Lamb Start 118.8 WR DAL GB
George Pickens Start 113.8 WR DAL GB
Dak Prescott Start 112.9 QB DAL GB
Javonte Williams Start 111.5 RB DAL GB
Brandon Aubrey Start 105.1 K DAL GB
Jake Ferguson Risky Start 102.7 TE DAL GB
Ryan Flournoy Sit 101.4 WR DAL GB
Jonathan Mingo Sit 96.4 WR DAL GB
KaVontae Turpin Sit 96.4 WR DAL GB
Brevyn Spann-Ford Sit 96.1 TE DAL GB
Tyler Goodson Sit 95.2 RB DAL GB
Luke Schoonmaker Sit 94.4 TE DAL GB
Hunter Luepke Sit 92.5 RB DAL GB
Camden Brown Sit 91 WR DAL GB
Sam Howell Sit 90.2 QB DAL GB
Dallas Cowboys Sit 74.9 DEF DAL GB

 

Green Bay Packers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Christian Watson Start 119.2 WR GB DAL
Jordan Love Start 115.2 QB GB DAL
Matthew Golden Start 112.7 WR GB DAL
Tucker Kraft Start 112.3 TE GB DAL
MarShawn Lloyd Risky Start 103.9 RB GB DAL
Bo Melton Sit 101.3 WR GB DAL
Green Bay Packers Sit 101 DEF GB DAL
J. Michael Sturdivant Sit 99.8 WR GB DAL
Mark Redman Sit 99.7 TE GB DAL
Kaleb Johnson Sit 99.3 RB GB DAL
Pierre Strong Jr. Sit 99.2 RB GB DAL
Trey Smack Sit 98.7 K GB DAL
Jonnu Smith Sit 96.3 TE GB DAL
Josh Whyle Sit 95.9 TE GB DAL
Skyy Moore Sit 95.6 WR GB DAL
Tyrod Taylor Sit 91 QB GB DAL

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Matthew Golden, MarShawn Lloyd, Christian Watson, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Matthew Golden
vs
Trey McBride
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Brock Bowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Davante Adams
Matthew Golden
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Matthew Golden
vs
Bucky Irving
Matthew Golden
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Matthew Golden
vs
Garrett Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
D'Andre Swift
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Matthew Golden
vs
Zay Flowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Nabers
Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Warren
Matthew Golden
vs
Braelon Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
Mike Evans
Matthew Golden
vs
Parker Washington
Matthew Golden
vs
Nico Collins
Matthew Golden
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
Cam Skattebo
Matthew Golden
vs
James Cook III
Matthew Golden
vs
DK Metcalf
Matthew Golden
vs
Javonte Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
vs
Luther Burden III
Matthew Golden
vs
Derrick Henry
Matthew Golden
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
A.J. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyren Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Coker
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Travis Kelce
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Devonta Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Matthew Golden
vs
Tucker Kraft
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Matthew Golden
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Matthew Golden
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyler Warren
Matthew Golden
vs
Bijan Robinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Isaiah Likely
Matthew Golden
vs
Rachaad White
Matthew Golden
vs
Woody Marks
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Matthew Golden
vs
Xavier Worthy
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Golden
vs
Juwan Johnson
Matthew Golden
vs
DJ Moore
Matthew Golden
vs
Devaughn Vele
Matthew Golden
vs
Carnell Tate
Matthew Golden
vs
Denzel Boston
Matthew Golden
vs
Tre Tucker
Matthew Golden
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Matthew Golden
vs
Rome Odunze
Matthew Golden
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Germie Bernard
Matthew Golden
vs
Stefon Diggs
Matthew Golden
vs
Keenan Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Matthew Golden
vs
Ladd McConkey
Matthew Golden
vs
Khalil Shakir
Matthew Golden
vs
Courtland Sutton
Matthew Golden
vs
KC Concepcion
Matthew Golden
vs
Keon Coleman
Matthew Golden
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Matthew Golden
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Matthew Golden
vs
Quentin Johnston
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Romeo Doubs
Matthew Golden
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Matthew Golden
vs
Brandin Cooks
Matthew Golden
vs
Antonio Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Kalif Raymond
Matthew Golden
vs
Malachi Fields
Matthew Golden
vs
Laquon Treadwell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Luther Burden III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emanuel Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
A.J. Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Coker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Skattebo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Kelce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Devonta Smith
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Parker Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Braelon Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terry Mclaurin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Kittle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zay Flowers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Isaiah Likely
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rachaad White
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Garrett Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bucky Irving
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Kincaid
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Davante Adams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Waddle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Pickens
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Worthy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Golden
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Downs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Trey McBride
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Juwan Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brock Bowers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DJ Moore
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Devaughn Vele
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Carnell Tate
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Denzel Boston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chuba Hubbard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malik Nabers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emeka Egbuka
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Evans
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Nico Collins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dallas Goedert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Olave
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Colston Loveland
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Germie Bernard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian Watson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Stefon Diggs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dameon Pierce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Alvin Kamara
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kendre Miller
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
RJ Harvey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Najee Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Roschon Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Holani
Christian Watson
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
James Cook III
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian Watson
vs
Brock Bowers
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
George Kittle
Christian Watson
vs
Braelon Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Christian Watson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Kelce
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Christian Watson
vs
Rachaad White
Christian Watson
vs
Woody Marks
Christian Watson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
Denzel Boston
Christian Watson
vs
Tre Tucker
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Germie Bernard
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Keenan Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Keon Coleman
Christian Watson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Christian Watson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Christian Watson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Christian Watson
vs
Antonio Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Christian Watson
vs
Malachi Fields
Christian Watson
vs
Laquon Treadwell

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Texans vs. Jaguars: London Game Matchups
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 6 MNF Matchups
Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 6
Top QB Matchups: Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 Streamers


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
James Wiseman

Secures Knicks' Final Roster Spot
Jase Richardson

Considered Day-to-Day with Back Soreness
Franz Wagner

Dealing with Right-Shoulder Soreness
Mike Evans

is in Danger of Missing Week 6
Noah Penda

Expected to Miss Significant Time with Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Jackson

Named Clippers' Starting Center for Week 1
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Oliver Kapanen

Making Season Debut Against Sabres
Brandon Montour

Out Saturday
Wyatt Johnston

Back in Action Saturday
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Jacob Markstrom

Returns to Panthers Crease Saturday
John Tavares

Out Week-to-Week
Caleb Williams

in Line to Return in Week 6
Ja'Kobi Lane

Officially Activated from Injured Reserve for Week 6 Return
A.J. Brown

Officially Activated from Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 6
Jalen Hurts

Set to Be Placed on Injured Reserve
Stefon Diggs

Questionable in Week 6
Roman Wilson

Placed on Injured Reserve
Tyreek Hill

Reunion With Chiefs Not Imminent
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
Pat Freiermuth

Now Questionable With Calf Injury
DK Metcalf

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Expected to be Out for Week 6
Micah Parsons

Not Ready to Practice, Unlikely to Play before Week 9
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Vladislav Namestnikov

Deemed Week-to-Week
Jamal Murray

Leads Nuggets with 21 Points in Preseason Finale
Taylor Hall

Week-to-Week With Upper Body Injury
Seth Jarvis

Could Be an Option This Weekend
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Nearly Perfect From the Field in Preseason Finale
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Optimistic that Baker Mayfield Will Return in Week 7
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Remains Unavailable Saturday
Pavel Zacha

Exits Early Friday
Domantas Sabonis

Logs 30 Minutes in Preseason Finale
Josh Jacobs

Immediately Returning as Packers Starting Running Back
Egor Chinakhov

Without Timeline for Return
Ben Simmons

Fills the Box Score in Preseason Finale
Jalen Hurts

Eagles Not Planning to Place Jalen Hurts on Injured Reserve
Tyrese Maxey

Wraps Up Preseason with 22 Points
Joel Embiid

Pours in 27 Points in Preseason Finale
TreVeyon Henderson

Hoping to Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Likely to Be Active in Week 6
Josh Jacobs

NFL Could Step in and Create a Longer Suspension for Josh Jacobs
AJ Dybantsa

Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
Cam Christie

Returns to Clippers on Two-Way Deal
Aday Mara

NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
Mikel Brown Jr.

to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Julian Strawther

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Rasmus Dahlin

to Remain Out Saturday
Jake Walman

Probable for Saturday's Action
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

on Track to Return Next Week
DJ Moore

Questionable to Play in Week 6 Against Raiders
Zach Hyman

Set to Return Saturday
Nicolas Roy

Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Texans vs. Jaguars: London Game Matchups
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 6 MNF Matchups
Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 6
Top QB Matchups: Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 Streamers