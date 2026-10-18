October 18, 2026

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Cowboys vs. Packers on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 6 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

A pair of uneven NFC squads are set to face off at Lambeau Field in Sunday night primetime action, as the Cowboys head north to face the Packers.

Dallas had had 10 days to think about their nasty Thursday night loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. For the first time in a long time, Green Bay appears to have some positive momentum following a 31-7 beatdown of the Chicago Bears last week.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 6 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

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Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, October 18, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

Josh Jacobs - Out (Commissioner's Exempt List)

Matchups We Love

QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will be airing it out on Sunday night. Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns against a Bears defense that ranked 31st in yards per completion allowed. This week, Love will go up against a Cowboys defense that ranks 27th in yards per completion allowed. Expect a big performance from the Packers signal caller in Week 6. He's a must-start QB1.

RB MarShawn Lloyd

MarShawn Lloyd had his best fantasy day of the season last week, thanks to two touchdowns. While there are still major concerns with Lloyd moving forward, he can be a viable flex option this week. The Cowboys have allowed the third-most rushing yards and fourth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing backs this season.

RB Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams has been a touchdown machine for fantasy managers across the first five weeks. Williams has already scored seven touchdowns and has three top-10 fantasy RB finishes during this stretch. In Week 6, the Cowboys running back will be an RB1 in all formats. The Packers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to the RB position.

Packers WRs

Christian Watson and Matthew Golden should be in for a nice fantasy day. The Cowboys rank 27th in yards allowed per completion, and that should benefit both Watson and Golden. Watson will be a solid WR1 play, while Golden comes in as a solid WR2 play. This Dallas secondary hasn't been able to stop many teams this season.

CHRISTIAN WATSON WHAT A CATCH @CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/z0TbC7WaQe — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Matchups We Hate

TE Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson should not be in most lineups this week. He has totaled under 25 receiving yards in three straight games and has scored under five PPR fantasy points in back-to-back contests. Additionally, Ferguson will have to face a Packers defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest receptions and fourth-fewest receiving yards per game to opposing TEs. Sit him this week.

Other Notable Matchups

QB Dak Prescott

Prescott has been a slightly disappointing fantasy option to start the year. He has scored above 19 fantasy points just once and hasn't thrown multiple passing touchdowns in a game since Week 2. Still, Prescott comes in as a solid QB1 in a game that could feature a lot of scoring. The 52.5-point over/under is one of the highest of the week.

Cowboys WRs

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will enter the week with a clear opportunity in front of them. The Packers have allowed some solid fantasy performances to WRs like Jefferson (92 yards and two touchdowns), Wilson (57 yards and one touchdown), and London (194 yards) this season. That puts Lamb on the WR1 line, and Pickens on the high-end WR2 line.

TE Tucker Kraft

Tucker Kraft is starting to return to his pre-ACL form. He caught six passes for 42 yards and one touchdown against the Buccaneers in Week 4 and caught five passes for 64 yards against the Bears in Week 5. Kraft will look to carry that momentum into this matchup against the Cowboys in Week 6. He'll be a middle-of-the-pack TE1 on Sunday night.

Dallas Cowboys Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Green Bay Packers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 6? PPR Half-PPR STD Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Start? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall QB RB WR TE K DST Rookies 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall QB RB WR TE K DST Rookies vs Derrick Henry Rachaad White vs Najee Harris Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs Jalen Coker Emeka Egbuka vs Rhamondre Stevenson Braelon Allen vs James Cook III J.K. Dobbins vs Terry McLaurin Josh Downs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Derrick Henry Rachaad White vs Najee Harris Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs Rhamondre Stevenson Braelon Allen vs James Cook III J.K. Dobbins vs vs vs vs vs vs Jalen Coker Emeka Egbuka vs Terry McLaurin Josh Downs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Matthew Golden, MarShawn Lloyd, Christian Watson, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

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