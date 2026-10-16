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Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates for Week 6

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Tre Tucker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Kipp's fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, must-starts for Week 6 of 2026. You should target these emerging players with big upside and start them with confidence.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Week 6 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome to Week 6 of our fantasy football breakout candidate piece for the 2026 NFL season. Each week, we'll point you to emerging players who aren't just top pickups but could see their fantasy values surge by the end of the weekend.

All players listed in this article are rostered in less than 50% of fantasy football leagues, as I try to find players who are more widely available when I can. So some of the guys on this list may be lesser-known, but that doesn't mean they can't impact your squad in future weeks.

As this article is published each and every Friday, this list should be helpful for additions in the current week as well as ones to consider for the following week. Let's dive in!

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Week 6 Waiver Wire Running Backs

Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles - 37% rostered

Last week, we had Will Shipley in this spot with Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby injured, but of course Shipley also got injured early in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bigsby is still on IR, and Shipley and Barkley have yet to practice this week, so enter Dameon Pierce.

Last week, Pierce carried the ball 11 times for just 14 rushing yards and hauled in two of five targets for negative two receiving yards. To be fair, it was an ugly performance, but he was also not expected to step in, so perhaps we can forgive the performance? If the Eagles' backfield injuries hold, he should be able to have a better performance with more preparation.

The matchup against the Carolina Panthers is a solid one as well. Overall, they have allowed 120 rushing yards per game to the running back position, which ranks second-worst in the league. They also allow nearly 5.4 yards per carry, which ranks worst in the league.

They have not done much better in the passing game, either, as they have allowed 4.75 receptions for 37.5 receiving yards per game. Monitor the injury reports through the weekend, and if Pierce gets the nod once again, he should certainly outperform his Week 5 stat line.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints - 23% rostered

Kendre Miller has seen some solid work recently, as he has carried the ball 16 times over the previous two weeks for nearly 40 rushing yards and one touchdown. He has also seen six receiving targets over the previous three weeks. With Travis Etienne on IR, he could continue to work his way into the mix of the Saints' backfield.

The matchup this week is against the New York Giants, who have been struggling against the run thus far in 2026. Overall, they are allowing an average of over 100 rushing yards per game to running backs, which ranks in the bottom half of the league. They are also allowing nearly five yards per carry.

Additionally, they are giving up over three receptions and just under 20 receiving yards per game to running backs. With Alvin Kamara banged up with a back injury and listed as limited in practice thus far this week, Miller could see an expanded role and have success against this defense.

More RB Options:

 

Week 6 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers

Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders - 41% rostered

Tre Tucker has been mentioned in this article before, but this week, he might just be my favorite addition to rosters heading into the Raiders matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Tucker has been heavily involved in this Raiders offense, as he has seen 13 targets over the previous two weeks, hauling in eight receptions for 85 yards.

Tucker also leads the team in snaps, having seen 224 this season, with the next closest wide receiver being Jalen Nailor, who has seen 137 snaps. The matchup against Buffalo is also very intriguing this week. Overall, the Bills allow over 187 receiving yards per game to wide receivers, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

The Bills also allow over 15 receptions per game, which ranks dead last in the league. This game also has the highest total on the board, so we should expect to see some scoring and high-volume passing. I expect Tucker to have a big game, and he makes for an excellent streaming option in this spot.

Kalif Raymond, Chicago Bears - 18% rostered

Kalif Raymond is back in the article this week, and I still do not understand why he is rostered in just 18% of leagues. He has seen 13 targets over the previous three weeks, and while he has had lackluster performances the past two weeks, Caleb Williams is expected to be back, which should help his cause.

In Week 1, with Williams at the helm, Raymond hauled in eight of nine targets for 84 receiving yards. He also caught five of five targets in Week 2 for 40 receiving yards. Raymond was brought over from Detroit and clearly has been a solid piece of Ben Johnson's offense, and the matchup this week against Atlanta is solid as well.

Overall, the Falcons are allowing an average of 181 receiving yards per game to wide receivers, which ranks sixth-worst in the league. They are also allowing nearly 15 receptions per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league. This is another game with a high total, so we should expect to see plenty of passing, which of course will help Raymond's cause.

I do not like Raymond as much as Tucker above, but he does make for a nice addition if you need some depth with the bye weeks starting to take place.

Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals - 16% rostered

Kendrick Bourne laid an egg in Week 4, seeing zero targets across his 42 snaps, but he rebounded nicely in Week 5 when he caught five of eight targets for 70 receiving yards. He has now seen two games with eight targets this season and has a solid chance to perform well in this week's matchup against the Rams.

The Cardinals are a whopping 12.5-point underdogs this week, which is usually a good sign for the passing game. Arizona also averages 220 passing yards per game, so we are not talking about a completely inept offense here.

Bourne has also been on the field for 206 total snaps this season, which is the second-most of the Cardinals' receivers behind only Michael Wilson. Marvin Harrison Jr. has also been traded to the Houston Texans, which leaves Bourne as the definitive number two wide receiver on the depth chart.

The matchup against the Rams will be tough, as they rank at the top of the league in terms of receptions and receiving yards allowed to wide receivers, so I do not want to pretend like this is a sure-fire spot for him. That being said, he should be heavily targeted in this game, especially if the Cardinals get down early.

I would expect Bourne to find a lot of success during garbage time in this one if the score gets out of hand. Now, that may not be what you want to hear, but if you are in need of a waiver wire wide receiver this week, and guys like Tre Tucker and Kalif Raymond are not available in your league, Bourne may be the next best option.

More WR Options:

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