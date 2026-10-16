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DraftKings NFL DFS Picks - Week 6 Main Slate (Premium)

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Brock Bowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 6 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.

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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 6 DFS Picks
DraftKings Running Backs - Week 6 DFS Picks

Although Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Justin Jefferson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Ja’Marr Chase are all on a bye, we can rejoice that Bryce Young is back in our player pool. How did we ever survive a week without the chosen one? My son is a massive Panthers fan, so I may have written this paragraph just to troll him. In all seriousness, a lot of stud players are unavailable this weekend. 

This is especially true with Jacksonville, San Francisco, Dallas, and Green Bay on island games, plus the four byes (though I doubt any of us are missing the Malik Willis experience). These teams missing on the slate open up opportunities for others to make the roster, but they also put a big emphasis on paying up for production when we can. Which players are worth it? Where is the value? Read on to find out.

Be sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have so many different channels devoted to whatever you're playing in fantasy football. We also have plenty of great NFL DFS articles and tools to help you win MORE this season! Good luck with your DraftKings DFS lineups -- let's dominate this Week 4 slate together!

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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 6 DFS Picks

Top Play: Josh Allen, BUF at LV ($7,500)

We haven't seen what Josh Allen is doing in the NFL yet, which makes him the single greatest fantasy player in 2026. Allen leads the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns, scoring at least one in every game and reaching the end zone multiple times in three games. His 21.5 DraftKings points on the ground Monday night make him an acceptable cash-game option at this week’s $7,500 price point, and he also gets all his passing stats, making him an incredible tournament option. 

 

Speaking of that price point, what’s the deal? How is Allen $500 cheaper than he was in Week 3? What has he done that tricked the algorithm into thinking he shouldn’t cost more? I’m more than happy with the discount, which makes Allen one of the best point-per-dollar plays at the position. 

The Raiders have allowed at least 27 real-life points in each of their past three games, getting torched by Tyler Shough, Patrick Mahomes II, and Drake Maye in the process. Buffalo’s defense is just bad enough to keep Vegas in the game, so Allen will have to keep his foot on the gas all four quarters. He’s an easy cash game option and is a player you can run naked in a tournament to get unique. 

VALUE PLAY: Deshaun Watson, CLE vs BAL ($4,900)

I completely understand if you feel gross clicking DeShaun Watson’s name, and I’m not suggesting you have to like the guy, but he’s playing somewhat decently this year, and his situation warrants consideration. The Browns running back room is a mess; Quinshon Judkins is banged up, Raheim Sanders was placed on IR, Dylan Sampson isn’t quite ready to play yet, and Jaleel McLaughlin is just a guy. 

That leaves Watson to carry the offense against a Ravens defense that can be thrown on. Baltimore has given up at least 212 passing yards in each of its past four games, and although it's 4-1, it has allowed at least 23 real-life points in four of five games. I’m not saying the Browns will be the second coming of the 2000 Rams, but at just $4900, Watson has room to deliver a strong return on his price. He’s been running a lot this year, averaging 7.4 attempts and 33.4 rushing yards per game, and he hasn't run the ball fewer than six times in a game. 

While Watson hasn’t been great through the air, he does have just two interceptions against seven touchdowns, and he’s scored at least 13.2 DraftKings points in every game. With KC Concepcion Jr. looking like he could miss the game, it’s very inexpensive to stack Watson with Denzel Boston and Harold Fannin Jr. as his main pass catchers, and Isaiah Bond and Jerry Jeudy as potential punts. 

Bond is particularly interesting, with seven targets in Concepcion’s absence last week and consistently getting open downfield for big plays. If he can just hold onto the ball, a Browns stack with Derrick Henry or Zay Flowers as a bring-back might pay off, especially if you’re playing the early-only slate.  

Other options - Jameis Winston, Matthew Stafford, Bryce Young, Drake Maye

 

DraftKings Running Backs - Week 6 DFS Picks


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Houston Rockets

Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
New Orleans Pelicans

Hunter Dickinson Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
DJ Moore

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jalen Hurts

Facing 6-12 Week Recovery Period?
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Artem Zub

Making Season Debut Against Islanders
DeVonta Smith

Devonta Smith Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Ridly Greig

Set to Play Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Officially Misses Another Practice
Bowen Byram

Out Against Jets With Upper-Body Injury
Filip Chytil

Available for Season Debut Thursday
Luke Evangelista

Misses Second Straight Game Thursday
Pavel Buchnevich

Won't Play Thursday
David Montgomery

Officially Out in Week 6
CeeDee Lamb

Not Expected to Have Any Limitations in Week 6
Rasmus Dahlin

Unavailable Against Maple Leafs
Lamar Jackson

Still Not Practicing on Thursday
Zay Flowers

Added to Week 6 Injury Report With Toe Injury
Chris Olave

Misses Second Straight Practice on Thursday
Jeremiyah Love

Remains Sidelined from Practice on Thursday
Rico Dowdle

Logs Full Practice on Thursday, Poised for Week 6 Return?
Malik Nabers

Believes He Still Has Another Level to Reach
Caleb Williams

' Week 6 Status Uncertain
Ashton Jeanty

Feeling His Best Ahead of Week 6
Mike Evans

Missing Practice on Thursday with Achilles Soreness
Caleb Williams

Logs Another Full Practice Ahead of Week 6
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing Again on Thursday
Jalen Hurts

"Out Indefinitely" With Blood Clot
DeVonta Smith

Still Not Practicing
Saquon Barkley

Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Lamar Jackson

Not Present for Start of Thursday's Practice
Nazem Kadri

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Lane Hutson

Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Alex Tuch

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Canadiens
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Nicolas Roy

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Simon Edvinsson

Red Wings Determined to Keep Simon Edvinsson
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
Cale Makar

Expected to Play Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
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