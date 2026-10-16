Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 6 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.
Although Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Justin Jefferson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Ja’Marr Chase are all on a bye, we can rejoice that Bryce Young is back in our player pool. How did we ever survive a week without the chosen one? My son is a massive Panthers fan, so I may have written this paragraph just to troll him. In all seriousness, a lot of stud players are unavailable this weekend.
This is especially true with Jacksonville, San Francisco, Dallas, and Green Bay on island games, plus the four byes (though I doubt any of us are missing the Malik Willis experience). These teams missing on the slate open up opportunities for others to make the roster, but they also put a big emphasis on paying up for production when we can. Which players are worth it? Where is the value? Read on to find out.
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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 6 DFS Picks
Top Play: Josh Allen, BUF at LV ($7,500)
We haven't seen what Josh Allen is doing in the NFL yet, which makes him the single greatest fantasy player in 2026. Allen leads the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns, scoring at least one in every game and reaching the end zone multiple times in three games. His 21.5 DraftKings points on the ground Monday night make him an acceptable cash-game option at this week’s $7,500 price point, and he also gets all his passing stats, making him an incredible tournament option.
Josh Allen is so fast 😮💨
@BUFvsLAR on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/PTuSss6gbB
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2026
Speaking of that price point, what’s the deal? How is Allen $500 cheaper than he was in Week 3? What has he done that tricked the algorithm into thinking he shouldn’t cost more? I’m more than happy with the discount, which makes Allen one of the best point-per-dollar plays at the position.
The Raiders have allowed at least 27 real-life points in each of their past three games, getting torched by Tyler Shough, Patrick Mahomes II, and Drake Maye in the process. Buffalo’s defense is just bad enough to keep Vegas in the game, so Allen will have to keep his foot on the gas all four quarters. He’s an easy cash game option and is a player you can run naked in a tournament to get unique.
VALUE PLAY: Deshaun Watson, CLE vs BAL ($4,900)
I completely understand if you feel gross clicking DeShaun Watson’s name, and I’m not suggesting you have to like the guy, but he’s playing somewhat decently this year, and his situation warrants consideration. The Browns running back room is a mess; Quinshon Judkins is banged up, Raheim Sanders was placed on IR, Dylan Sampson isn’t quite ready to play yet, and Jaleel McLaughlin is just a guy.
That leaves Watson to carry the offense against a Ravens defense that can be thrown on. Baltimore has given up at least 212 passing yards in each of its past four games, and although it's 4-1, it has allowed at least 23 real-life points in four of five games. I’m not saying the Browns will be the second coming of the 2000 Rams, but at just $4900, Watson has room to deliver a strong return on his price. He’s been running a lot this year, averaging 7.4 attempts and 33.4 rushing yards per game, and he hasn't run the ball fewer than six times in a game.
While Watson hasn’t been great through the air, he does have just two interceptions against seven touchdowns, and he’s scored at least 13.2 DraftKings points in every game. With KC Concepcion Jr. looking like he could miss the game, it’s very inexpensive to stack Watson with Denzel Boston and Harold Fannin Jr. as his main pass catchers, and Isaiah Bond and Jerry Jeudy as potential punts.
Bond is particularly interesting, with seven targets in Concepcion’s absence last week and consistently getting open downfield for big plays. If he can just hold onto the ball, a Browns stack with Derrick Henry or Zay Flowers as a bring-back might pay off, especially if you’re playing the early-only slate.
Other options - Jameis Winston, Matthew Stafford, Bryce Young, Drake Maye
DraftKings Running Backs - Week 6 DFS Picks
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