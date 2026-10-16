NFL Week 6 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters (2026)

NFL Week 6 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters. He ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of Week 6, from Patrick Mahomes to Cam Ward.
Week 5 featured a combination of both good and bad quarterback play. Some of our stars, such as Brock Purdy, Jared Goff, and Drake Maye, showed out. Malik Willis played a solid game despite another loss as well. However, some of the players near the bottom of these rankings, such as Cam Ward, Deshaun Watson, and Justin Herbert, struggled once again.
Now that we are nearing a third of the way through the season, the quarterback picture around the league is becoming clearer. The elite tier continues to show out, but there are several quarterbacks who may be staring down a replacement in 2026.
With Week 6 upon us, let's check out where everyone stands. There was definitely some movement in Week 5, so this will be a fun one. Buckle up.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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No. 32: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans
Ward seems to be getting worse as the season progresses. He is unable to help the Titans sustain drives, and he has looked lost at times. The infrastructure around him is still not fantastic, but at some point, Ward needs to put his talent on display consistently.
No. 31: Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins
Willis seemed like he may lead the Dolphins to their first win of the season in Week 5. In the fourth quarter, Willis made a handful of throws that were more than impressive. This team does not have enough talent to compete at a high level, but Willis himself has looked solid in the face of adversity.
No. 30: Tanner McKee - Philadelphia Eagles
Due to some unforeseen circumstances related to blood clotting, it sounds like Philadelphia may be turning to Tanner McKee for a while. The Eagles have loved McKee since making him a sixth-round pick in 2023. He has performed well in spurts and may be able to keep this offense afloat.
No. 29: Jalon Daniels - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jalon Daniels led the Buccaneers to a massive win over the Cowboys in Week 5. Daniels may not have to hold down the fort much longer, but he has not played terribly in his stint as the starter so far.
Jalon Daniels lowers the shoulder and picks up the 1st down 💪
@TBvsDAL on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/LG3l61JU0s
— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2026
No. 28: Geno Smith - New York Jets
Geno Smith and the Jets grabbed a win in Week 5. In what turned out to be a defensive slugfest in the rain, Smith played solid ball. He leaned on his running game as the Jets galloped to victory over the Browns.
No. 27: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns
Watson took a huge step back in Week 5. He completed just 15 of his 33 passes as the Jets' defense was in his face all day. The Browns fell to 3-2. It is still difficult to make anything of this team because of Watson's inconsistent play.
No. 26: Jacoby Brissett - Arizona Cardinals
Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals were blown out once again in Week 5. Brissett managed to put up respectable stats, but it did not matter. It feels like it may be a matter of time before we see Carson Beck in Arizona.
No. 25: Jameis Winston - New York Giants
Jameis Winston looked in control in Week 5 after shaking off early-game jitters. Winston managed to lead the Giants to a tie, and his leadership was on display on the sideline as he commanded this offense.
No. 24: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
At this point, it is difficult to define Herbert. He has not played well in what is clearly going to be a lost season for the Chargers. We all know the talent Herbert possesses, as he is a former 5,000-yard passer. However, he has not been that player for many years.
No. 23: Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings
Kyler Murray finally put together a solid game in Week 5. The Vikings' offense still seemed stagnant at times, but Murray did well to use his legs and push the ball down the field to Justin Jefferson. His touchdown pass to Jefferson was his most impressive throw of the day.
Kyler Murray connects with Justin Jefferson for the first down!
@MINvsNO on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/GFV66eyEFw
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
No. 22: Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones and co. fell in Week 5 to the Steelers, and Jones failed to throw a touchdown pass. With Jones continuing to struggle at times in games, the Colts have not found a full rhythm.
No. 21: Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr. appears to have escaped Sunday Night Football with a limited injury. Penix is tending to a rib injury, and his availability will define the rest of the Falcons' season.
No. 20: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough was smothered by the Vikings in Week 5. Shough also seemed bothered by his thumb injury to his non-throwing hand. The Saints' season is falling quickly, even though the offense has looked good in other matchups.
No. 19: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels returned in a big way in Week 5. He was dynamic as a rusher even if a bit rusty as a passer. Daniels' late-game blunder to waste the clock will be infamous for a while, but his play will certainly give the Commanders a chance to win week in and week out.
No. 18: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Bo Nix continues to play average football. The Broncos are lucky to be sitting at 3-2, but they will need more from their third-year quarterback moving forward.
No. 17: Kirk Cousins - Las Vegas Raiders
Kirk Cousins and the Raiders' offense fell back down to Earth in Week 5. Cousins did not play extraordinarily poorly, but the game against the Patriots got out of hand enough that we saw Fernando Mendoza for a significant amount of time.
No. 16: Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold continues to turn the ball over at an alarming rate. His two interceptions on Sunday are a huge reason why the Seahawks lost to the 49ers. Seattle will need more consistency out of Darnold if it is to reach substantial heights.
No. 15: Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers continues to turn back the clock. The elder statesman is making big-time throws and moving the Steelers' offense. Even though he is still not pushing the ball down the field, Rodgers is accumulating big numbers in the same way Tom Brady did towards the end of his career. It is death by a thousand paper cuts.
Aaron Rodgers showing off the elusiveness
@INDvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bUqpkTsr6H
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
No. 14: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
All signs point towards Caleb Williams jumping back into the lineup in Week 6. Williams has been nursing a hamstring injury and watched as the Bears' offense descended into nothing by Week 5. This team needs his dynamic play.
No. 13: Drake Maye - New England Patriots
Maye has found his groove and is riding high. After accounting for five total touchdowns in Week 5, it is safe to say that Maye is back. He looks far more confident and seems to have found some chemistry with his ragtag group of wideouts.
No. 12: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud has played like a man looking for a contract extension so far this season. He should receive an upgrade at wide receiver with the impending return of Tank Dell and the addition of college teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. Stroud will look to lead the Texans on a second-half surge.
This throw by C.J. Stroud and catch by Kayshon Boutte 👏
@HOUvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ivlTYQE2fM
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
No. 11: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is coming out of the bye week riding high. Now that there is a lot of tape on his 2026 performance, we will get a good look at what he is made of with defensive adjustments imminent.
No. 10: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow enters the bye week without having taken flight yet this season. The breakout feels imminent, but the Bengals' offense has been relatively stalled thus far this season.
No. 9: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love delivered another huge game for the Packers in Week 5. The Packers are finally leaning into Love as their whole identity. It will be necessary to lean on his arm while the running game is still sorting itself out.
No. 8: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott beat himself in Week 5. He made inexplicable mistakes while struggling with accuracy in what should have been an easy win. Prescott will look to bounce back with the Cowboys still knocking on the door of the NFC East lead.
No. 7: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Goff was in his bag in Week 5. The matchup against the Cardinals was a great get-right opportunity for Goff and the Lions' offense. He should come out of his Week 6 bye ready to go on a tear.
Jared Goff goes deep for Jameson Williams' second TD of the day 👏
@DETvsARI on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ktwS7Ijkob
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
No. 6: Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson has a chance to return to the starting lineup in Week 6. The Ravens still scored 30 points without Jackson in Week 5, but this team cannot count on Tyler Huntley to consistently deliver that kind of success.
No. 5: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford was nearly flawless in Week 5, but the Rams still fell to the Bills. It would appear that Stafford may have to carry this team if the defense does not start stepping up against quality offenses.
No. 4: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence was a bit stifled by the Eagles' defense in Week 5, but he was able to lead the Jaguars to a win nonetheless. Lawrence continues to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. He is putting this team on the map.
No. 3: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen put on the cape in Week 5 and delivered for the Bills after two down weeks in a row. The Bills need Allen to play like this consistently with a defense that cannot stop anyone.
No. 2: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Purdy was slowed but not stopped by a relentless Seahawks defense in Week 5. His efforts resulted in a big win. Huge connections with Mike Evans certainly paved the way to a big day and an even bigger win.
No. 1: Patrick Mahomes II - Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes comes out of the bye after having claimed the top spot on this list in Week 4. Mahomes has been fantastic this season. He is fully reminding everyone that he is a force to be reckoned with.
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