November 10, 2026

Mike's Week 2 college basketball rankings of the 2026-27 season. Where are perennial contenders like Duke, Houston, Arizona, and Gonzaga ranked at the early in the season?

We have seen some big games already in the college basketball season. There are two schools of thought on this. Michigan, Florida, and Nebraska didn't really schedule tough before conference season last year. All three of them made deep NCAA Tournament runs.

Meanwhile, teams like Kansas and Arizona took on all comers. Both still made the NCAA Tournament. Then you have Mississippi Valley State. The Delta Devils don't have a home game until January 9! They are going on the road and taking on the likes of UConn, Texas Tech, Michigan, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Washington, New Mexico, both Oregon schools, and anyone else with an open gym.

As with rankings in any sport this early in the season, a lot of this is still based on speculation. Consideration will be given to teams that are blowing inferior teams out, but ranked wins are going to matter a lot more in November and December. A few teams already have those. Naturally, they will be closer to the top of the list. I may think that Duke is still the best team, but they haven't had a chance to prove it yet. It doesn't mean that I've soured on them.

25. Boise State (2-0)

Last Week: NR

Results: W 132.53 vs. West Coast, W 100-81 vs. Butler

FINAL: Boise State sets a single-game scoring record with 132 points, tops West Coast Baptist 132-54. After losing to Hawaii Pacific to open last year, Broncos look really impressive from start to finish to start 1-0. This 3-pointer from Deang gave them the record at 128. https://t.co/FUHjKCq9hZ — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) November 5, 2026

This was the first time that Butler has allowed 100 points in a non-overtime game since the 2025 Crown Tournament, when Boise State beat them 100-93. All five Boise starters are averaging double figures so far. The sixth man is also averaging 10 points per game.

Boise is raining three-pointers all over the gym. They may live and die by the three, but that's not necessarily a deterrent for an NCAA Tournament bid. We've seen dozens of teams get to the dance and pull an upset because of great perimeter play.

24. Nebraska (2-0)

Last Week: 24 ⇔

Results: W 106-64 vs. LeMoyne, W 67-58 vs. Providence

Pryce Sandfort looks capable of carrying this team. The supporting cast is at least as good as last year. Don't sleep on Nebraska. Sam Hoiberg may be gone, but the guy who built these teams is still there piloting the ship.

23. Houston (2-0)

Last Week: 22 (⇓1)

Results: W 94-55 vs. La Salle, W 86-68 vs. California

Houston has won at least 30 games in five straight seasons. The only ranked team that Houston has to face between now and conference season is Alabama on December 8, so they may be able to keep the streak going.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is going to be a star for this team. The two wins this week put Houston's winning streak against unranked opponents at 49. It is the longest active streak in Division I.

22. Alabama (2-0)

Last Week: 18 (⇓4)

Results: W 96-74 vs. Sam Houston, W 101-86 vs. Arkansas State

We all know what Alabama is by now. They'll give up 80, but score 90. So far, it has been a winning formula, and it's fun to watch. Amari Allen messed around and got a triple-double against Arkansas State. It was just the fifth in school history, joining Aaron Estrada, Kyra Lewis Jr., and Roy Rodgers, who did it twice.

Projected first-round pick Amari Allen vs. Arkansas State ? @AlabamaMBB 16 PTS

11 AST

13 REB https://t.co/tUQmqRWEts — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 7, 2026

21. Kansas (2-0)

Last Week: 13 (⇓8)

Results: W 95-65 vs. Fordham, W 89-45 vs. Middle Tennessee State

Tyran Stokes has looked good, and the reinstatement of Trey Kaufman-Renn is going to be huge for Kansas. Melvin Council Jr. suffered a broken wrist and will likely be out until January.

The Kansas bench outscored Middle Tennessee State 46-45 in the win. That was the first time that the Kansas bench has outscored an opposing team since 2019 against Monmouth. That's a welcome development for Kansas. The bench has been a sore spot for the Jayhawks for the last three years.

20. St. John's (2-0)

Last Week: 16 (⇓4)

Results: W 78-63 vs. Monmouth, W 104-65 vs. Iona

Transfers Keyshawn Hall (UCF) and Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor) looked great in the first week. The Johnnies won't really be tested until December, but judging by what we've seen early, it may not matter. Arizona and Alabama are going to have their hands full.

19. Notre Dame (2-0)

Last Week: NR

Results: W 74-72 vs. Villanova, W 83-56 vs. Mercyhurst

The Irish got a win over perennial contender Villanova in Rome to open the season. Strong guard play carried the Irish, led by the coach's son, Braeden Shrewsberry. Brady Koehler is looking like he will have a strong sophomore season after playing 16 minutes per game as a freshman last year.

18. Arizona (1-1)

Last Week: 8 (⇓9)

Results: L 84-75 vs. UCLA, W 104-84 vs. Cal Poly

Arizona became the third top-5 team to lose its season opener in the last four years. The Wildcats upset No. 3 Florida to open the season last year. James Madison knocked off No. 4 Michigan State in the 2023 opener.

17. Tennessee (1-0)

Last Week: 8 (⇓9)

Results: W 90-59 vs. Wofford

The team full of mercenaries looked good in the opener. Tennessee faces Michigan State next weekend, so we'll find out a lot more about them very soon. Tennessee has won 45 straight home games out of conference. The last team not from the SEC to beat them in Knoxville was Wisconsin in 2019.

16. Texas (2-0)

Last Week: 14 (⇓2)

Results: W 109-59 vs. Chicago State, W 98-50 vs. Gardner-Webb

Texas is taking it easy until December. The Longhorns haven't lost a home opener since 2001 against Arizona. Scheduling teams like Chicago State has something to do with that. So does the newfound fad of big games in neutral locations.

15. Vanderbilt (2-0)

Last Week: 12 (⇓3)

Results: W 93-47 vs. Bellarmine, W 74-51 vs. Wake Forest

Vanderbilt had a really easy schedule last year before conference play, but they are testing themselves this year with Memphis, Notre Dame, and Ohio State still on the schedule. They aced the test against Wake Forest.

Vanderbilt has won 21 straight regular-season games against non-conference opponents. That's the longest current streak in Division I.

14. Louisville (2-0)

Last Week: 6 (⇓8)

Results: W 84-70 vs. Chattanooga, W 107-57 vs. Morehead State

This isn't as fast of a start as last year's version of the Cardinals, but this team may be better overall. The Cardinals ripped off 33 straight points in the second half against Morehead State. That is the longest recorded run for Louisville this century. They never kept track before that.

With the left??? #GoCards | ? ACCNX https://t.co/E1Rz5IbFik — Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) November 7, 2026

13. Michigan (1-1)

Last Week: 23 (⇑10)

Results: W 84-68 vs. Oakland, L 85-77 vs. (2) Connecticut

Yes, a quality loss still counts at this time of the year. Michigan hung around with a strong Connecticut team. That was only the second loss to a top-10 team since the beginning of last year, which says something thanks to the run through the NCAA Tournament. Michigan lost to Duke in February.

12. Miami (1-1)

Last Week: 17 (⇑5)

Results: L 77-67 vs. (1) Florida, W 83-57 vs. Wagner

Hanging around with the top-ranked team should move Miami up the list. Miami has not lost a game allowing 60 or fewer points since 2020 against Virginia.

11. Texas Tech (2-0)

Last Week: 7 (⇓4)

Results: W 76-42 vs. Jackson State, W 76-58 vs. Bethune-Cookman

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Cruz Davis had a strong first week in Lubbock. Darrion Williams is still trying to shake the rust off. Texas Tech is 25-0 in nonconference home games under Grant McCasland. In fact, the only non-conference home loss for Tech since 2014 was Kentucky in 2020.

10. Gonzaga (2-0)

Last Week: 15 (⇑5)

Results: W 78-72 vs. Purdue, W 109-68 vs. New Mexico State

Some publications still had Purdue ranked, so we'll count that as a good win. Gonzaga hasn't lost a season opener since 2003, and got its first-ever win against Purdue in six tries.

9. BYU (2-0)

Last Week: 19 (⇑10)

Results: W 94-83 vs. Ohio State, W 108-67 vs. Omaha

Robert Wright III put up 35 points on a good Ohio State team in the opener. That was the most for a BYU player in an opener since Lee Cummard scored 36 against Long Beach State in 2008. Doing that against Ohio State just hits differently.

ROBERT WRIGHT III - GAME HIGHLIGHTS 33 PTS | 5 AST https://t.co/JepbBpbfUu — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) November 3, 2026

8. Michigan State (2-0)

Last Week: 4 (⇓4)

Results: W 96-59 vs. Quinnipiac, W 91-61 vs. Toledo

Tom Izzo is the last man standing in the new era of college basketball. All of his old rivals have gone, and he's still putting together top-10 teams. The Spartans looked the part in the first week of the season.

7. Duke (2-0)

Last Week: 3 (⇓4)

Results: W 84-50 vs. Army, W 113-52 vs. Coastal Carolina

Don't panic, Duke fans. You'll be back at the top soon enough. Duke has never shied away from scheduling top teams before conference season. This year is no different. Duke will face the other four teams currently in the top 5 of the AP Poll, starting with Michigan State tonight.

6. Illinois (2-0)

Last Week: 5 (⇓1)

Results: W 120-45 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, W 112-70 vs. Penn

That's 19 treys. 19 3-pointers sets the program record for treys in a game. ?: @BigTenNetwork https://t.co/7V3aNO76AZ — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 3, 2026

At this point in the season, it's not enough that you win against inferior teams. You have to look good doing it. Illinois has two wins by a combined 117 points. Penn is the favorite to win the Ivy League, by the way.

The 232 points scored is the most ever by a Big Ten team through two games and the third-most by an AP top-5 team to open the season. So far, Illinois has passed the eye test. They are the best team I've seen so far this year, but I guess it's easy to look good against teams with far less talent.

5. Memphis (2-0)

Last Week: NR

Results: W 80-76 vs. (25) Iowa State, W 89-88 vs. Virginia Commonwealth

That's two strong wins to open the season for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers. Memphis takes on Vanderbilt and Louisville this week. They are testing themselves early and could wind up at the top of my rankings with a sweep of ranked teams this week.

4. Connecticut (2-0)

Last Week: 2 (⇓2)

Results: W 86-46 vs. Gardner-Webb, W 85-77 vs. (23) Michigan

The win over Michigan was the 33rd against AP Top 25 opponents in the last four years. No other team has more in that span. UConn has averaged 26 wins per season since 1999. We know there have been a few lean years in there. They should easily hit that mark again this year.

3. Florida (2-0)

Last Week: 1 (⇓2)

Results: W 77-67 vs. (17) Miami (FL), W 88-57 vs. Jacksonville

Todd Golden is starting his fifth season at Florida. With the win over Jacksonville, Golden picked up his 105th win at the school. That is already the fifth most among Florida head coaches.

Only Sam McAllister (119 wins in five seasons), Mike White (142 wins in seven seasons), Norm Sloan (232 wins in 15 seasons), and Billy Donovan (467 wins in 19 seasons) have more.

Golden should pass McAllister this year. If the Gators make a deep tournament run, he has an outside chance at catching Mike White this year.

2. Virginia (3-0)

Last Week: 11 (⇑9)

Results: W 89-60 vs. Drexel, W 97-72 vs. Northeastern, W 91-72 vs. (10) Arkansas

The win over Arkansas was the first for Virginia over a top-15 team since November of 2023, when they beat No. 14 Texas A&M. The 19-point victory was the largest against a ranked opponent since a 35-point smashing of No. 7 Clemson in January of 2021.

1. UCLA (2-0)

Last Week: NR

Results: W 84-75 vs. (9) Arizona, W 114-63 vs. North Florida

With UCLA's win over Arizona to open the season, Mick Cronin picked up his 11th win over a top-10 team as the UCLA coach. Four of those are against Arizona. Only John Wooden (26) has more at UCLA.

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