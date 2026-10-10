Nathan's wide receiver start 'em, sit 'em picks for fantasy football Week 5 lineups (2026). Read his expert WR start/sit advice for Michael Wilson, Antonio Williams, Khalil Shakir, and others.
The first quarter of the season has officially ended, and fantasy managers are looking to attack the next 12 weeks. Bye weeks and injuries are factors heading into Week 5, and starting the right wide receiver is crucial.
Last week, we had some misses, starting Josh Downs and Jordan Addison, but we also had some success, starting Jameson Williams and sitting Emeka Egbuka and Ladd McConkey.
As we look to bounce back, here are three receivers to start and three to sit in Week 5:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 5 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
After an unassuming start to the 2026 season, Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson has come alive over the past two weeks. He’s caught 18 of 30 targets for 184 yards and a touchdown in Weeks 3 and 4 and is currently the WR18 on the season.
Michael Wilson absorbs the contact and finds the end zone!
@AZvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0mq464UpaO
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Wilson ranks fourth in the NFL in snaps (90.9%), first in route participation rate (93.9%), and first in first-read targets (39). His usage is as elite as any receiver in the NFL, and with former Top-5 pick Marvin Harrison Jr. struggling to contribute, Wilson has remained the team's WR1.
Now, he faces the Detroit Lions in Week 5, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. They’ve allowed 10+ receptions and over 100 yards to Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Tetairoa McMillan.
No Week 5 game has a higher O/U than Detroit vs. Arizona, and given Wilson’s recent success and Detroit’s secondary struggles, he is a must-start this week.
Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) is off the injury report and appears ready to go for Week 5. The Eagles are falling apart due to injuries over the last few weeks, which should open things up for wide receiver Wicks.
Heading into Week 5, running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (core), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Hollywood Brown (ankle), and several offensive linemen are unlikely to play against the Jaguars. While Dallas Goedert (knee) appears on track to return, Wicks is likely Philadelphia's best offensive option heading into this week.
Some good news for the Eagles:
No injury designation for Dontayvion Wicks. It seems he will play. https://t.co/SS9JhgwbnD
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 9, 2026
While he had an ample opportunity in Week 4 with Smith out, he faced a tough matchup against Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie, who has already shut down Malik Nabers, Jaylen Waddle, and Courtland Sutton this season. Now he faces a Jacksonville secondary that has allowed the most receiving yards to wideouts this season.
Jacksonville is also a significant favorite over the Eagles in Week 5, and with Barkley and Bigsby out and the Jaguars' stout run defense, Jalen Hurts could be forced to air it out. With them shorthanded, Wicks is a solid FLEX option against the Jaguars as he looks to break out.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams could see a heavy workload in Week 5. In four games this season, Williams has caught 12 of 19 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown, serving as a rotational option behind starters Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.
However, Diggs has been ruled out, and McLaurin is questionable with a hamstring injury, which could make Williams the team’s lead receiver this week. While McLaurin was out last week and Williams struggled on paper, he had an 87-yard touchdown wiped out by an illegal shift penalty.
ANTONIO WILLIAMS TAKES THE DEEP BALL TO THE HOUSE 😳
A huge touchdown for Washington gets wiped out by an illegal shift.
Brutal penalty. https://t.co/GuSUEwHfLF
— Aggregate (@AggregateSports) October 4, 2026
He faces a New York Giants secondary that has already allowed solid fantasy outings for CeeDee Lamb, Davante Adams, and Michael Wilson this season. The Commanders also get starting quarterback Jayden Daniels back this week. He seemed to have a strong connection with Williams in Week 1, when Williams had 64 yards and a touchdown.
Williams’ value as a starting piece would be solidified if McLaurin sits this week. With Daniels back and an ideal matchup against the Giants, fantasy managers should feel comfortable starting the rookie receiver even if McLaurin is active in Week 5.
Week 5 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
With D.J. Moore's shoulder injury, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir should see an increased workload. In four games, Shakir has caught 15 of 23 targets for 176 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 6.3 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
Moore suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 and has not practiced ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. While fantasy managers are jumping at the bait, this Bills situation is no different from what Shakir has faced over the past two seasons.
In 2024 and 2025, Shakir served as the Bills' WR1 but never surpassed 850 yards and four touchdowns in a season. While this Monday Night matchup against the Rams should be a high-scoring affair, the Rams' secondary is really good.
Khalil Shakir gives it back to the Patriots right before halftime https://t.co/Aq1GWFKgHv
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2026
They’ve allowed the second-fewest receiving yards to wideouts this season, and Trent McDuffie has been among the best in the NFL. While it’s smart to target high-scoring games in fantasy, Shakir seems like a risky option despite Moore trending toward missing Week 5’s matchup.
Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints
It’s been a hot start for the New Orleans Saints offense, including wide receiver Devaughn Vele. In four games, Vele has caught 21 of 31 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, ranking as the WR20 on a per-game basis.
Vele’s usage has been elite, ranking second in routes run (174), sixth in snaps share (89.8%), and leading the NFL in slot snaps (121). A big part of this is the Saints’ high-paced offense, which ranks second in plays per game (72.8) and first in pass attempts per game (45.0).
However, in Vele’s three best games this season, he’s faced defenses that rank 32nd, 28th, and 26th against wide receivers, and in his only bad outing, he faced a Las Vegas defense that ranked eighth.
Now he faces a Minnesota Vikings defense that, aside from an ugly outing in Week 1, hasn’t allowed a wide receiver to reach double-digit fantasy points since. They blitz on 67% of plays (the NFL leader), and quarterback Tyler Shough has struggled against the blitz this season.
Olave should remain a high-volume option in Week 5, but the tough matchup against Minnesota should keep Vele out of lineups this week.
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
It’s been a rollercoaster start for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers has caught 13 of 15 targets for 165 yards and two touchdowns. In Weeks 1 and 3, he had 40+ yards and a touchdown, and in the other two games, he’s had under 33 yards.
The Jaguars’ offense has been weird this season. They rank 24th in pass rate over expected, 30th in pass attempts, and 30th in plays per game. With Trevor Lawrence having played in four games, there’s not yet enough volume for Meyers, Parker Washington, and Brian Thomas Jr. to eat in this offense.
Jaguars rank 30th in pass attempts per game - with four capable receiving options
just keep that in mind if there's a bit of variance, or lack of ceiling, for Parker Washington some weeks
Saints are throwing it 20 times more per game than Jacksonville
— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 6, 2026
Now they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 and one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell has held wideouts Adams, Rome Odunze, Carnell Tate, and McLaurin to under 45 yards in all four games. The Jaguars are 7.5-point favorites over a depleted Eagles team, so they may continue to focus on the run game and limit their pass attempts against a solid Eagles secondary.
It’s going to come down to whether Meyers can sneak into the end zone this week; otherwise, the veteran receiver should struggle against Mitchell.
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