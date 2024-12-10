X
When Will Kenneth Walker III Return and Be Back? Fantasy Football Injury Update for Week 15 (2024)

3 days ago by
Kenneth Walker III - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has been enjoying another successful season, averaging 16.7 PPR points per game as the lead running back in the Seattle offense. Through 10 games, Walker has averaged over 75.0 total yards per game and just under 20.0 total touches per game.

However, Walker was sidelined last weekend due to a calf injury and could be in danger of missing more time. With the fantasy playoffs underway, fantasy managers should continue to pay close attention to his status, as he is a high-end RB2 when healthy.

When will Walker return to action, and what is his fantasy football outlook when he does? Let's dive in.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Kenneth Walker III Injury Update

Following their Week 13 victory over the New York Jets, Walker was diagnosed with ankle and calf injuries. Leading up to Week 14, Walker could only participate in a limited capacity and was eventually ruled out, which paved the way for Zach Charbonnet to lead the backfield this past weekend.

However, on Monday, head coach Mike Macdonald expressed that the team is conducting more tests on Walker's calf which is not a promising sign.

Fantasy managers should pay close attention to his status during practices this week, as it will likely provide clarity on his availability for Week 15.

 

Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Outlook

In his absence, Zach Charbonnet was given the lead role in the backfield and did not disappoint. Charbonnet tallied an impressive 134 yards and two scores on 22 attempts and added 59 yards on seven receptions during their victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Given his success, the Seahawks may opt to lean on the side of caution with Walker, as Charbonnet is clearly capable of handling the lead role for a period of time. However, when Walker does return, fantasy managers should expect him to return to his No. 1 role and see the vast majority of attempts.

This weekend, the Seahawks will face the Green Bay Packers, who have allowed the 12th-most PPR points to opposing RBs this season. If Walker is active, fantasy managers should feel comfortable staring him in all formats. However, if he needs another week to recover, Charbonnet would be the consensus top-12 option.



More Fantasy Football Analysis

