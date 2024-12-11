When Will Breece Hall Return and Be Back? Fantasy Football Injury Update for Week 15 (2024)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (knee) wasn't able to play in his team's Week 14 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn't a fun development for his fantasy managers, who nearly universally drafted him in the first two rounds of fantasy drafts this season. Right before the playoffs isn't a great time to lose one of your best RBs.
It now becomes important to stay updated on his status ahead of Week 15. While you should already have someone to replace him with, it's worth knowing the details of his ailment, as it can help you make more informed start-sit decisions if you have someone of similar talent you're considering starting instead.
So when will Hall return to play, and what's his fantasy football outlook when he gets back?Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Breece Hall Injury Update
The details of his injury haven't been publicly revealed, but he's dealing with a knee problem. It's not reportedly serious, so we can obviously scratch off a major injury. But he attempted to play through the problem in Week 13, only to be seen limping on the sidelines eventually.
Breece Hall -
Struggled to get through the whole game in Wk13. Hyperextension sprain could take ~2 weeks, but the MCL will vary:
Mild 1-2 weeks
Moderate 3-4 weeks
If he doesn’t land on IR today, we could see him return Wk16-17
(barring Jets’ record factor) https://t.co/fdfc7Uqjt2
— Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 7, 2024
What's potentially more concerning is that his play has clearly not been the same as it was in 2022 and 2023. He was held back massively by the team's offensive line struggles in 2023, but this year, he's not been nearly as fast or as good of an accelerator as he was just a season prior.
Breece Hall only has 4 broken tackles this year.
He hasn’t been the same player since coming back from injury.
He’s a good running back he’s just not what he used to be.
— Jets Lag (@TheJetsLag) November 12, 2024
It's hard not to believe some injury has been nagging him all season, and it could be that his knee has been giving him trouble persistently.
Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook
It's hard to get a gauge on his outlook with how little we know about his malady. PPR fantasy production can be hard to predict for running backs like Hall, because it's so dependent on his receiving volume. He could total 40 yards, but with 8 catches and a touchdown that becomes an elite fantasy performance in PPR leagues.
Running Backs
Best: Breece Hall & co. - remaining schedule is worth a +3.1 boost to their FPG average
Worst: Najee Harris & Jaylen Warren - remaining schedule is worth a -3.5 knock to their FPG average pic.twitter.com/lIJvQNcEtX
— Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) December 10, 2024
He's best viewed as an RB2 with a slight production boost due to the team's he's facing. The problem is that he downgrades to an RB3/FLEX if the team decides to limit his workload and make this a three-way committee with rookie backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. And that's not a crazy idea.
Davis and Allen split touches in Week 14 and were reasonably productive, and in a lost season, the Jets could opt to evaluate their freshmen talents and give them a chance to get valuable game reps heading into next season. It may also be the case that the team drafted both players knowing that their lead back wouldn't be 100%.
BREECE HALL 62-YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🏠😱
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/hkPh5QaF2G
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 23, 2022
Maybe next season we'll get back to the days of him being nearly as fast as Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (seriously, Hall ran 21.87 MPH in 2022 and Achane's fastest speed was 21.93), but it probably won't happen this season.
