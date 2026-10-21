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When Is Travis Etienne Jr. Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Travis Etienne - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Travis Etienne Jr. coming back? Will Travis Etienne Jr. play again this season? Read about Travis Etienne Jr.'s return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Travis Etienne Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Could New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) be ramping up for a return soon?

In 2025 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Etienne recorded 260 rushing attempts for 1,107 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, coupled with 36 receptions for 292 receiving yards and six additional scores. Following last year's strong performance, Etienne signed a four-year, $48 million contract with New Orleans in the offseason ahead of the 2026 campaign.

However, Etienne hasn't played since a Week 3 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hamstring injury. Etienne was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 1. He started each of the first three games for the Saints prior to the injury. When will Etienne come back, and what does his role look like once he returns to the lineup? Let's examine the situation.

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Travis Etienne Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football

In a 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, Etienne suffered a hamstring injury. He was initially ruled as questionable to return to that game, but he did not reenter the lineup. Etienne was dealing with hamstring issues before the Week 3 game against the Raiders, but he was cleared to play in that contest on Sept. 27.

Leading up to a Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, the Saints placed Etienne on the reserve/injured list on the aforementioned date of Oct. 1 with a left hamstring injury. Etienne's placement on IR automatically forced him to miss the next four games.

At the time Etienne was placed on IR, Saints head coach Kellen Moore mentioned that Etienne's injury did not require surgery, but said that the injury would take the running back at least four weeks to recover from. However, Moore also noted that it will "take a little while" for Etienne to recover and that the team will need to see "how this thing progresses."

Etienne has already missed three games: Week 4 against the Falcons, Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, and Week 6 at the New York Giants. The Saints went 1-2 in that stretch, defeating the Giants 34-27 this past Sunday. Etienne will be required to miss at least one more game, which will be a Week 7 game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Saints have a bye week in Week 8. That means the earliest that Etienne could return for New Orleans is Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8. While that is the soonest that Etienne could potentially play, it is not guaranteed. It will depend on the severity of the hamstring injury and how quickly the running back heals.

It will be interesting to see if the Saints open the 21-day practice window for Etienne during the bye week. There should be more clarity on where Etienne stands in his recovery around Week 8 or Week 9, but things remain a bit cloudy as of press time.

 

Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

Through three games, Etienne played 118 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He recorded 30 rushing attempts for 128 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 11 receptions for 51 yards (4.6 yards per carry).

According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Etienne totaled 25.4 fantasy points and 8.5 fantasy points per game before his injury. Etienne earned four red-zone carries, but he has not found the end zone in 2026 so far.

With Etienne out, the Saints have relied on fellow running backs Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson. Miller currently leads the Saints in rushing yards with 153 on 49 attempts, and he has scored two touchdowns, but he hasn't been efficient at just 3.1 yards per carry. Miller has added six catches for 15 yards (2.5 yards per reception).

Kamara has amassed 35 rushes for 120 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and 15 receptions for 76 yards (5.1 yards per catch) while scoring three total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Donaldson has carried the ball 17 times for 81 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and four catches for 10 yards (2.5 yards per reception).

Etienne and Donaldson currently have the most offensive snaps played in the backfield with 118 each. However, Etienne will likely be surpassed by Donaldson, Miller (105 snaps), and Kamara (103 snaps) after the Week 7 matchup with the Steelers concludes.

While Etienne's lack of rushing attempts through the first two weeks (17 carries combined) was concerning, he saw 13 rushes in Week 3 alone before leaving in the third quarter against the Raiders. Seven of Etienne's 11 receptions came in a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, showing that he has PPR or half-PPR appeal.

It feels likely that Etienne will immediately slot back into a fairly significant role once he returns healthy, but with a crowded backfield and the other running backs getting more comfortable, there will be plenty of competition.

Etienne was the team's starter before the injury, and with $28 million in guaranteed money with the Saints, expect him to remain involved with the offense when he returns. How exactly his snaps and touches will be split with the other running backs remains unclear, however.

 

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson:

Kendre Miller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kendre Miller
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendre Miller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Blake Corum
Kendre Miller
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Downs
Kendre Miller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Colston Loveland
Kendre Miller
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Rome Odunze
Kendre Miller
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kendre Miller
vs
KC Concepcion
Kendre Miller
vs
Travis Kelce
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Addison
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Mason
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kendre Miller
vs
RJ Harvey
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kendre Miller
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kendre Miller
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kendre Miller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendre Miller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kendre Miller
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendre Miller
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kendre Miller
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kendre Miller
vs
Michael Mayer
Kendre Miller
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Tony Pollard
Kendre Miller
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kendre Miller
vs
Denzel Boston
Kendre Miller
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendre Miller
vs
Jameson Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kendre Miller
vs
Carnell Tate
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashee Rice
Kendre Miller
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Warren
Kendre Miller
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Kendre Miller
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kendre Miller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendre Miller
vs
Luther Burden III
Kendre Miller
vs
Malik Washington
Kendre Miller
vs
Chase Brown
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Sam Laporta
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
A.J. Brown
Kendre Miller
vs
Darren Waller
Kendre Miller
vs
Woody Marks
Kendre Miller
vs
Cade Otton
Kendre Miller
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kendre Miller
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyren Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kendre Miller
vs
Derrick Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Javonte Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kendre Miller
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kendre Miller
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kendre Miller
vs
Bucky Irving
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kendre Miller
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kendre Miller
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kendre Miller
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kendre Miller
vs
George Holani
Kendre Miller
vs
Justice Hill
Kendre Miller
vs
Bam Knight
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Goodson
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kendre Miller
vs
Seth McGowan
Kendre Miller
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Corey Kiner
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Wright
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demario Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
KC Concepcion
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alvin Kamara
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Alvin Kamara
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Mayer
Alvin Kamara
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colston Loveland
Alvin Kamara
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rome Odunze
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Travis Kelce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Schultz
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Mason
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
Roschon Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Germie Bernard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cade Otton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colby Parkinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tony Pollard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Gesicki
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dameon Pierce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brandin Cooks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jameson Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylin Noel
Alvin Kamara
vs
Carnell Tate
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darnell Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashee Rice
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kalif Raymond
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara
vs
D'Andre Swift
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bucky Irving
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Jacobs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Woody Marks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chase Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Holani
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justice Hill
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bam Knight
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Goodson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Seth McGowan
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tory Horton
CJ Donaldson
vs
Mason Taylor
CJ Donaldson
vs
Cyrus Allen
CJ Donaldson
vs
Darius Cooper
CJ Donaldson
vs
Seth McGowan
CJ Donaldson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jalen Brooks
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tommy Tremble
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jordan Whittington
CJ Donaldson
vs
Darnell Mooney
CJ Donaldson
vs
Corey Kiner
CJ Donaldson
vs
Cole Kmet
CJ Donaldson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
CJ Donaldson
vs
Savion Williams
CJ Donaldson
vs
Bryce Lance
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jaylen Wright
CJ Donaldson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
CJ Donaldson
vs
Calvin Ridley
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tyler Goodson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Bo Melton
CJ Donaldson
vs
Noah Gray
CJ Donaldson
vs
Brycen Tremayne
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tez Johnson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
CJ Donaldson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
CJ Donaldson
vs
Isaiah Williams
CJ Donaldson
vs
Chris Bell
CJ Donaldson
vs
Greg Dulcich
CJ Donaldson
vs
Zachariah Branch
CJ Donaldson
vs
Devontez Walker
CJ Donaldson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
CJ Donaldson
vs
Devin Singletary
CJ Donaldson
vs
Noah Fant
CJ Donaldson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jacob Cowing
CJ Donaldson
vs
Charlie Jones
CJ Donaldson
vs
Cody White
CJ Donaldson
vs
John Metchie III
CJ Donaldson
vs
Emmett Johnson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Audric Estime
CJ Donaldson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tyler Badie
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jordan Watkins
CJ Donaldson
vs
Isaiah Bond
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
CJ Donaldson
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
CJ Donaldson
vs
Ted Hurst
CJ Donaldson
vs
Sione Vaki
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kaelon Black
CJ Donaldson
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
CJ Donaldson
vs
Troy Franklin
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tim Patrick
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kyle Williams
CJ Donaldson
vs
Trevor Etienne
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jauan Jennings
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
CJ Donaldson
vs
Eli Raridon
CJ Donaldson
vs
Josh Cuevas
CJ Donaldson
vs
Gunnar Helm
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jahdae Walker
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jalen Nailor
CJ Donaldson
vs
Mitch Tinsley
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
CJ Donaldson
vs
KaVontae Turpin
CJ Donaldson
vs
Efton Chism III
CJ Donaldson
vs
Sean Tucker
CJ Donaldson
vs
Bam Knight
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jonnu Smith
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
CJ Donaldson
vs
Bijan Robinson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
CJ Donaldson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kyren Williams
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
CJ Donaldson
vs
Derrick Henry
CJ Donaldson
vs
Javonte Williams
CJ Donaldson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
CJ Donaldson
vs
Saquon Barkley
CJ Donaldson
vs
D'Andre Swift
CJ Donaldson
vs
Bucky Irving
CJ Donaldson
vs
Josh Jacobs
CJ Donaldson
vs
Braelon Allen
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jaylen Warren
CJ Donaldson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
CJ Donaldson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Woody Marks
CJ Donaldson
vs
Chase Brown
CJ Donaldson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
CJ Donaldson
vs
Dameon Pierce
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tony Pollard
CJ Donaldson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
CJ Donaldson
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Ollie Gordon II
CJ Donaldson
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Emanuel Wilson
CJ Donaldson
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Jordan Mason
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vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
CJ Donaldson
vs
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CJ Donaldson
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CJ Donaldson
vs
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William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
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