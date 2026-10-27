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When Is Rashee Rice Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Rashee Rice - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is Rashee Rice coming back? Will Rashee Rice play again this season? Read about Rashee Rice's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Rashee Rice can't return soon enough for the Kansas City Chiefs, whose passing game stalled in Seattle. The wide receiver missed Sunday's 20-3 loss with a hamstring injury, leaving fantasy managers waiting another week.

Rice has not been cleared for Kansas City's Week 8 visit to the Denver Broncos on November 1, and his latest completed practice week offered little encouragement: he missed all three sessions before being ruled out against the Seattle Seahawks.

When will Rice return and what is the latest update? Let's dive in!

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Rashee Rice Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Kansas City's Week 5 bye did not fix the problem. Rice injured his hamstring in the Week 4 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on October 4.

The extra time was still not enough for him to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 or Seattle in Week 7.

Rice never advanced to even a limited practice in Week 7, even though Andy Reid reported progress ahead of the Seattle game.

The Chiefs listed both hamstring and knee issues on his injury report, and he did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

A Week 8 return is in question. Denver is Rice's next opportunity, but Kansas City has not announced a comeback date, and he was absent from every practice before Seattle.

Kansas City has played twice since its bye without Rice, and a third straight absence would push his next chance to return to November 8 at home against the New York Jets.

 

Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Outlook

Rice is a hold in all standard redraft formats, and his modest season total is partly a playing-time problem: his catches rose in each of the first three games before the hamstring injury cut off that improvement.

Rice can produce without a touchdown, which is why he is worth keeping through the missed games.

He caught four passes for 83 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, then seven for 88 against the Miami Dolphins, and those games produced 12.3 and 15.8 PPR points without a score.

Across Kansas City's first three games, Rice totaled 13 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown, following 53 catches for 571 yards and five receiving touchdowns in eight games in 2025.

Rice's case for targets in a Week 8 return is strong, with the group around him depleted. Tyquan Thornton is on injured reserve after dislocating his ankle in the same Raiders game.

If Rice returns against Denver, he would rejoin a group still missing Thornton, with Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce carrying much of the receiving responsibility.

Rice's return would hand Patrick Mahomes another established receiving option after a difficult night.

Worthy's results during Rice's absence show why he is a volatile substitute: he caught seven passes for 73 yards against the Chargers, then managed three for 11 in Seattle.

Kelce added four catches for 44 yards Sunday, but neither player reached the end zone.

Don't project a huge return game just because the Chiefs need him.

Denver also kept Rice's receiving yardage down in the opener, when he finished with two catches for 19 yards and salvaged his fantasy day with a touchdown in Kansas City's 31-10 win.

I'd treat Rice as a WR2 only if he returns to full practice and enters Sunday without a restriction.

A limited week followed by a questionable designation makes him a riskier flex, particularly for a manager choosing between him and a healthy receiver with steady targets.

His 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff also means an early-game replacement may lock before his availability is settled.

 

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce:

Xavier Worthy
vs
AJ Barner
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Xavier Worthy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Makai Lemon
Xavier Worthy
vs
Demario Douglas
Xavier Worthy
vs
Colby Parkinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Bam Knight
Xavier Worthy
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Samaje Perine
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Monangai
Xavier Worthy
vs
Darren Waller
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mark Andrews
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mason Taylor
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kimani Vidal
Xavier Worthy
vs
Omarion Hampton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Xavier Worthy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jake Ferguson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Higbee
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Mayer
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Gesicki
Xavier Worthy
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Washington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Keon Coleman
Xavier Worthy
vs
RJ Harvey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Cooper Kupp
Xavier Worthy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Xavier Worthy
vs
Braelon Allen
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Christian Watson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Drake London
Xavier Worthy
vs
Parker Washington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tee Higgins
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Pickens
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Golden
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashee Rice
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashee Rice
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rashee Rice
vs
DJ Moore
Rashee Rice
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rashee Rice
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashee Rice
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashee Rice
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashee Rice
vs
Rachaad White
Rashee Rice
vs
Tony Pollard
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashee Rice
vs
Breece Hall
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rashee Rice
vs
Chase Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordan Mason
Rashee Rice
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rashee Rice
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashee Rice
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashee Rice
vs
George Pickens
Rashee Rice
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rashee Rice
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashee Rice
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rashee Rice
vs
Sam Laporta
Rashee Rice
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rashee Rice
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rashee Rice
vs
Parker Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Brock Bowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashee Rice
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashee Rice
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian Watson
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake London
Rashee Rice
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashee Rice
vs
Rome Odunze
Rashee Rice
vs
Germie Bernard
Rashee Rice
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordan Addison
Rashee Rice
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Travis Kelce
vs
KC Concepcion
Travis Kelce
vs
Hunter Henry
Travis Kelce
vs
Germie Bernard
Travis Kelce
vs
Jordan Addison
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Travis Kelce
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Travis Kelce
vs
Rome Odunze
Travis Kelce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Travis Kelce
vs
Ladd McConkey
Travis Kelce
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Antonio Williams
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
Caleb Douglas
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Kelce
vs
Brenton Strange
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Keenan Allen
Travis Kelce
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Kelce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Travis Kelce
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Travis Kelce
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Travis Kelce
vs
Josh Downs
Travis Kelce
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Kelce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Travis Kelce
vs
Denzel Boston
Travis Kelce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Jonah Coleman
Travis Kelce
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Travis Kelce
vs
Tre Tucker
Travis Kelce
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Travis Kelce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Travis Kelce
vs
Jameson Williams
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Kelce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Mike Gesicki
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Travis Kelce
vs
Mason Taylor
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
Darren Waller
Travis Kelce
vs
Colby Parkinson
Travis Kelce
vs
AJ Barner
Travis Kelce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Mayer
Travis Kelce
vs
Greg Dulcich
Travis Kelce
vs
Cade Otton

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Rui Hachimura

Sidelined for Wednesday
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Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Jaren Jackson Jr.

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Kawhi Leonard

Could Miss Multiple Weeks
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Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
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Not Worried About his Back Injury
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Maxime Raynaud

Out at Least Two More Weeks
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Keegan Murray

to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Sergio de Larrea

Exits Monday's Win with Knee Strain
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Alex Caruso

Leaves Game Early with Ankle Injury
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Exits Monday's Loss with Right-Knee Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Lauri Markkanen

Exits with Right-Wrist Injury
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
James Conner

Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Deebo Samuel Sr.

has a Chance to Return in Week 9
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Jalen Suggs

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Cason Wallace

Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Jalen Williams

Likely Out for the Season
De'Zhaun Stribling

on Track to Return in December
T.J. McConnell

Out Again Monday
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn on the Hot Seat in Washington
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Ladd McConkey

Present at Monday's Practice
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Undecided on if Terrance Ferguson Will Practice This Week
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Sticking With Kirk Cousins at QB Going into Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Dealing With Ankle Injury
Alec Pierce

Unlikely to Return to Practice This Week
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
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