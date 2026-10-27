When Is DJ Moore Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is DJ Moore coming back? Will DJ Moore play again this season? Read about DJ Moore's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore was one of the biggest offseason acquisitions by teams looking to make a playoff run. The Bills acquired Moore in a trade from the Bears, hoping he would be a new No. 1 target for Josh Allen. Moore has flashed huge potential when available, but has been limited by injury.
Moore sustained a shoulder injury in Week 2 and was forced to leave the Bills' game against the Lions. He played in Week 3, but in Week 4, he aggravated the injury and was forced to leave early again. He missed Week 5 and Week 6 before the team's Week 7 bye.
When is Moore coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
DJ Moore Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Moore's shoulder injury initially occurred while trying to catch a pass in the end zone against the Lions. He came down directly on his left shoulder, and the Lions' defender then landed on top of him. Moore was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain and was considered day-to-day after the injury.
He was able to play in Week 3 and caught six of his 10 targets for 67 yards against the Chargers. He was limited at practice in the buildup for Week 4 against the Patriots, but then aggravated the injury while trying to make a catch along the sideline on a pass attempt in the second quarter.
Moore missed two practices before a limited practice on the Friday before Week 5 and was questionable before being ruled out. He followed the exact same pattern before Week 6, when he did not play against the Raiders.
Part of the team's strategy in having him sit those two games was to give him the Week 7 bye to recover as well. Coach Joe Brady indicated that Moore has a good chance to return in Week 8 when the Bills welcome in the Ravens.
Joe Brady says the “hope and intent” is for Ed Oliver and DJ Moore to return from injury after the Bills’ bye week
“We’ll see I like to think that they’re close.” https://t.co/4CCNhrISPv
— alex brasky (@alexbrasky) October 19, 2026
Keep a close eye on the Bills' injury report this week, but if Moore returns to practice early in the week he should be on track to be back on the field with the shoulder injury hopefully behind him.
DJ Moore Fantasy Football Outlook
Moore was very involved when available and showed the potential to be a strong top-20 receiver as the top option in a very effective offense. In Week 1, he had five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Texans.
DJ MOORE'S FIRST TD AS A BILL 🚨
BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+ https://t.co/CiM8LpAQEc
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
So far, that Week 1 score is his only touchdown as a Bill, but his only other full game was Week 3's 10-target game against the Chargers. In just those two glimpses, he has shown enough upside to be a starter in all formats once he's healthy.
If you can still buy low on him, he's a great addition, and he has been fairly durable in his career aside from this shoulder issue, which hopefully the bye week puts behind him.
Moore's return will take away some of the fantasy upside of Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid since he will likely regain a large target share in Buffalo's passing game. His return will also give Josh Allen even more of a boost, although Allen has looked very strong as a QB1 even in Moore's absence.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir:
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