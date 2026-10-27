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When Is DJ Moore Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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DJ Moore - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is DJ Moore coming back? Will DJ Moore play again this season? Read about DJ Moore's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore was one of the biggest offseason acquisitions by teams looking to make a playoff run. The Bills acquired Moore in a trade from the Bears, hoping he would be a new No. 1 target for Josh Allen. Moore has flashed huge potential when available, but has been limited by injury.

Moore sustained a shoulder injury in Week 2 and was forced to leave the Bills' game against the Lions. He played in Week 3, but in Week 4, he aggravated the injury and was forced to leave early again. He missed Week 5 and Week 6 before the team's Week 7 bye.

When is Moore coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

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DJ Moore Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Moore's shoulder injury initially occurred while trying to catch a pass in the end zone against the Lions. He came down directly on his left shoulder, and the Lions' defender then landed on top of him. Moore was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain and was considered day-to-day after the injury.

He was able to play in Week 3 and caught six of his 10 targets for 67 yards against the Chargers. He was limited at practice in the buildup for Week 4 against the Patriots, but then aggravated the injury while trying to make a catch along the sideline on a pass attempt in the second quarter.

Moore missed two practices before a limited practice on the Friday before Week 5 and was questionable before being ruled out. He followed the exact same pattern before Week 6, when he did not play against the Raiders.

Part of the team's strategy in having him sit those two games was to give him the Week 7 bye to recover as well. Coach Joe Brady indicated that Moore has a good chance to return in Week 8 when the Bills welcome in the Ravens.

Keep a close eye on the Bills' injury report this week, but if Moore returns to practice early in the week he should be on track to be back on the field with the shoulder injury hopefully behind him.

 

DJ Moore Fantasy Football Outlook

Moore was very involved when available and showed the potential to be a strong top-20 receiver as the top option in a very effective offense. In Week 1, he had five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Texans.

So far, that Week 1 score is his only touchdown as a Bill, but his only other full game was Week 3's 10-target game against the Chargers. In just those two glimpses, he has shown enough upside to be a starter in all formats once he's healthy.

If you can still buy low on him, he's a great addition, and he has been fairly durable in his career aside from this shoulder issue, which hopefully the bye week puts behind him.

Moore's return will take away some of the fantasy upside of Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid since he will likely regain a large target share in Buffalo's passing game. His return will also give Josh Allen even more of a boost, although Allen has looked very strong as a QB1 even in Moore's absence.

 

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir:

DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Rachaad White
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Mason
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Bowers
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Jonah Coleman
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Jacobs
DJ Moore
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Blake Corum
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Dallas Goedert
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
T.J. Hockenson
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathan Taylor
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
James Cook III
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Derrick Henry
DJ Moore
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Germie Bernard
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Kelce
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Hunter Henry
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Kenneth Walker III
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Antonio Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Keenan Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Kendrick Bourne
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
Demario Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
DJ Moore
vs
Cooper Kupp
DJ Moore
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DJ Moore
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Hunter
DJ Moore
vs
Jauan Jennings
DJ Moore
vs
Treylon Burks
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Elic Ayomanor
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Bell
DJ Moore
vs
Jahan Dotson
DJ Moore
vs
Rashod Bateman
DJ Moore
vs
Ted Hurst
DJ Moore
vs
Savion Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keon Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Keon Coleman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Mayer
Keon Coleman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Keon Coleman
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keon Coleman
vs
Greg Dulcich
Keon Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Keon Coleman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Dameon Pierce
Keon Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Keon Coleman
vs
Travis Hunter
Keon Coleman
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Keon Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Kyle Monangai
Keon Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Keon Coleman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Keon Coleman
vs
Cade Otton
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Keon Coleman
vs
Darnell Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Demario Douglas
Keon Coleman
vs
Jauan Jennings
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Treylon Burks
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keon Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Keon Coleman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keon Coleman
vs
Quentin Johnston
Keon Coleman
vs
AJ Barner
Keon Coleman
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Ty Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Keon Coleman
vs
Colby Parkinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Bell
Keon Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Keon Coleman
vs
Jahan Dotson
Keon Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Keon Coleman
vs
Rashod Bateman
Keon Coleman
vs
Darren Waller
Keon Coleman
vs
Ted Hurst
Keon Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keon Coleman
vs
Eli Raridon
Keon Coleman
vs
Mark Andrews
Keon Coleman
vs
Savion Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Mason Taylor
Keon Coleman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keon Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keon Coleman
vs
Evan Engram
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Corey Kiner
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keon Coleman
vs
Jalen Brooks
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keon Coleman
vs
Kyle Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Efton Chism III
Keon Coleman
vs
RJ Harvey
Keon Coleman
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Keon Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keon Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
Tommy Tremble
Keon Coleman
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Charlie Kolar
Keon Coleman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keon Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keon Coleman
vs
Puka Nacua
Keon Coleman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keon Coleman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keon Coleman
vs
Zay Flowers
Keon Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keon Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keon Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Keon Coleman
vs
Drake London
Keon Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Keon Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Keon Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Keon Coleman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Keon Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Keon Coleman
vs
Carnell Tate
Keon Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Keon Coleman
vs
A.J. Brown
Keon Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Keon Coleman
vs
Devonta Smith
Keon Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Keon Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Keon Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keon Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Higbee
Khalil Shakir
vs
Omarion Hampton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mike Gesicki
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mason Taylor
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malik Washington
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mark Andrews
Khalil Shakir
vs
RJ Harvey
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Courtland Sutton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Darren Waller
Khalil Shakir
vs
Braelon Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Samaje Perine
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Bam Knight
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Khalil Shakir
vs
Colby Parkinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Khalil Shakir
vs
Makai Lemon
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Khalil Shakir
vs
AJ Barner
Khalil Shakir
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Xavier Worthy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Khalil Shakir
vs
Josh Downs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Demario Douglas
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rico Dowdle
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keenan Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brenton Strange
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kyle Monangai
Khalil Shakir
vs
Caleb Douglas
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Khalil Shakir
vs
Antonio Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dylan Sampson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kimani Vidal
Khalil Shakir
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Khalil Shakir
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordan Addison
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jake Ferguson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Hunter Henry
Khalil Shakir
vs
Michael Mayer
Khalil Shakir
vs
Travis Kelce
Khalil Shakir
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Khalil Shakir
vs
KC Concepcion
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keon Coleman
Khalil Shakir
vs
Germie Bernard
Khalil Shakir
vs
Cooper Kupp
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rome Odunze
Khalil Shakir
vs
Greg Dulcich
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ladd McConkey
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyjae Spears
Khalil Shakir
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dallas Goedert
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dameon Pierce
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Warren
Khalil Shakir
vs
Travis Hunter
Khalil Shakir
vs
Colston Loveland
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Khalil Shakir
vs
Puka Nacua
Khalil Shakir
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Khalil Shakir
vs
Zay Flowers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Khalil Shakir
vs
Justin Jefferson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Christian Watson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Drake London
Khalil Shakir
vs
Parker Washington
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tee Higgins
Khalil Shakir
vs
George Pickens
Khalil Shakir
vs
Matthew Golden
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Khalil Shakir
vs
Michael Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jalen Coker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Garrett Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Luther Burden III
Khalil Shakir
vs
Carnell Tate
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rashee Rice
Khalil Shakir
vs
A.J. Brown
Khalil Shakir
vs
Stefon Diggs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devonta Smith
Khalil Shakir
vs
DK Metcalf
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jameson Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tre Tucker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Denzel Boston
Khalil Shakir
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jauan Jennings
Khalil Shakir
vs
Treylon Burks

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