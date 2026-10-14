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When Is DeVonta Smith Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is DeVonta Smith coming back? Will DeVonta Smith play again this season? Read about DeVonta Smith return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
DeVonta Smith Injury Update for Fantasy Football
DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles made the decision to move on from veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown this offseason, a move that signaled that they believed that DeVonta Smith was their WR1 of the present and future. Fantasy managers responded by using a top 36 pick on the Eagles’ pass catcher, hoping for an expanded role in a new offense.

Smith had highs and lows over the first three weeks of the 2026 NFL season, but unfortunately suffered a hamstring injury before Week 4. That injury has sidelined him for the last two games, leaving fantasy managers without a player they expected to be a fixture in their starting lineups.

When will DeVonta Smith be healthy? Can he return in Week 6? Read below to find out.

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DeVonta Smith Injury Update for Fantasy Football

DeVonta Smith became the unquestioned WR1 for the Philadelphia Eagles when the team traded veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots before the 2026 season.

Smith was productive in both real life and fantasy football as a complement to Brown in the Eagles’ offense, but the presence of Brown also capped his ceiling significantly. From 2022 to 2025 (Brown’s four seasons with the team), Smith never finished with more than 15.3 PPR points per game or higher than the WR14 in PPR scoring.

Smith suffered a hamstring injury during training camp that forced him to miss time. Thankfully, the injury occurred early enough that Smith was able to (seemingly) fully recover and be on the field for the team’s first game.

The veteran wide receiver made it three weeks before suffering another hamstring injury. He has not played or practiced in Weeks 4 or 5. The Eagles did not place Smith on injured reserve despite initially reporting he would have a multi-week absence, which suggests he should return to the field before he misses four games.

There also seems to be optimism that Smith is close to returning to practice and playing in Week 6. However, fantasy managers need to practice caution given the nature of soft tissue injuries. It is essential to monitor practice reports to see if Smith can log full practices or if the team keeps him out to avoid another hamstring injury.

 

DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Outlook

Over the first three weeks of the season, Smith looked up to the challenge of operating as the WR1 for the Eagles and a potential top-12 fantasy wide receiver in 2026. The departure of Brown combined with a new offensive coordinator (Sean Mannion) gave fantasy managers hope everywhere.

Smith was the WR4 in target share (29.5%), but was just the WR9 in targets (26) and WR10 in receiving yards (235) the first three weeks. The result was a WR13 finish over the first three games of the season (16.2 PPR points per game).

The lack of passing volume (87 attempts, 19th among NFL teams) and the struggles of Jalen Hurts in a more traditional passing attack were apparent. Despite that, Smith was able to produce a WR5 finish in PPR scoring in Week 2 (27.7 PPR points) thanks to 13 targets, 10 receptions, 117 yards, and a touchdown. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, this week’s production is greater than his other two games combined (14 targets, nine receptions, 118 yards).


Unsurprisingly, the Eagles' passing offense has struggled with their best wide receiver sidelined over the last two weeks. However, Smith has shown that he can put together big games given the lack of target competition in Philadelphia.

There are plenty of reasons to be concerned about this passing offense given the downgrades at offensive line due to injuries (Landon Dickerson and Drew Kendall), trades (Cam Jurgens), and retirements (Lane Johnson) and Hurts’ unwillingness to throw to the middle of the field. But Smith can overcome those issues if he can stay healthy and maintain his 29% target share.

At worst, a healthy Smith is a high-end WR2 who will frequently finish among the top 12 wide receivers when he’s on the field this season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks:

Devonta Smith
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Devonta Smith
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyler Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
Isaiah Likely
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Devonta Smith
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
Braelon Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Kelce
Devonta Smith
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devonta Smith
vs
Denzel Boston
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devonta Smith
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Tony Pollard
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devonta Smith
vs
George Kittle
Devonta Smith
vs
Woody Marks
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Tucker
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devonta Smith
vs
Cam Skattebo
Devonta Smith
vs
Devaughn Vele
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devonta Smith
vs
Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Devonta Smith
vs
Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
vs
Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Devonta Smith
vs
Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
vs
D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
vs
James Cook III
Devonta Smith
vs
Germie Bernard
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
Keenan Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
Hunter Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devonta Smith
vs
Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
vs
Kendre Miller
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
vs
Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Devonta Smith
vs
Keon Coleman
Devonta Smith
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devonta Smith
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Kalif Raymond
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devonta Smith
vs
Brandin Cooks
Devonta Smith
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devonta Smith
vs
Malachi Fields
Devonta Smith
vs
Demario Douglas
Devonta Smith
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Devonta Smith
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Darius Cooper
Devonta Smith
vs
Cody White
Devonta Smith
vs
Cooper Kupp
Devonta Smith
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Antonio Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Efton Chism III
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylin Noel
Devonta Smith
vs
Isaiah Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Ted Hurst
Devonta Smith
vs
Troy Franklin
Makai Lemon
vs
Cooper Kupp
Makai Lemon
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Makai Lemon
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
George Holani
Makai Lemon
vs
Noah Fant
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Cody White
Makai Lemon
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Emmett Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Antonio Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Darius Cooper
Makai Lemon
vs
Evan Engram
Makai Lemon
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Efton Chism III
Makai Lemon
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Makai Lemon
vs
Kimani Vidal
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
vs
Demario Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylin Noel
Makai Lemon
vs
Justice Hill
Makai Lemon
vs
Austin Ekeler
Makai Lemon
vs
Malachi Fields
Makai Lemon
vs
Colby Parkinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Mayer
Makai Lemon
vs
Mason Taylor
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Eli Raridon
Makai Lemon
vs
Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaiah Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Rachaad White
Makai Lemon
vs
Gunnar Helm
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Ty Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Darnell Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Cole Kmet
Makai Lemon
vs
Brandin Cooks
Makai Lemon
vs
Ted Hurst
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyjae Spears
Makai Lemon
vs
Charlie Kolar
Makai Lemon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Troy Franklin
Makai Lemon
vs
Cade Otton
Makai Lemon
vs
Roschon Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Makai Lemon
vs
Sean Tucker
Makai Lemon
vs
AJ Barner
Makai Lemon
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashod Bateman
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Kalif Raymond
Makai Lemon
vs
Jacob Cowing
Makai Lemon
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Makai Lemon
vs
Darnell Mooney
Makai Lemon
vs
Najee Harris
Makai Lemon
vs
Noah Gray
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jahan Dotson
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Schultz
Makai Lemon
vs
Dawson Knox
Makai Lemon
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Romeo Doubs
Makai Lemon
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Skyy Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Cameron
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Davante Adams
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Evans
Makai Lemon
vs
Parker Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashee Rice
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
DK Metcalf
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
vs
DJ Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Denzel Boston
Makai Lemon
vs
Carnell Tate
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Stefon Diggs
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Darren Waller
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Blake Corum
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keon Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mark Andrews
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
RJ Harvey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendre Miller
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Najee Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Hunter Henry
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Germie Bernard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
AJ Barner
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Colston Loveland
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cade Otton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brandin Cooks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Darnell Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rome Odunze
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rachaad White
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Mayer
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malachi Fields
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Woody Marks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Justice Hill
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Demario Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tony Pollard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carnell Tate
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Darius Cooper
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Puka Nacua
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Christian Watson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drake London
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zay Flowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Nico Collins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Olave
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Nabers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Davante Adams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Matthew Golden
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Evans
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Parker Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Pickens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashee Rice
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
A.J. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Coker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DK Metcalf
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Luther Burden III
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Josh Downs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DJ Moore
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cody White
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cooper Kupp
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Antonio Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Efton Chism III

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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
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RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
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RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
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