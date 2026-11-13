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When Is Deebo Samuel Sr. Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Deebo Samuel Sr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Deebo Samuel Sr. coming back? Will Deebo Samuel Sr. play again this season? Read about Deebo Samuel Sr.'s return date and injury updates for 2026.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. returned to the 49ers in 2026 after spending the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, and, despite being 30 years old, has proven that he can still be a meaningful part of the offense. Samuel was a late-round dart throw in most fantasy drafts this year, going outside of the top 50 WRs in ADP.

Seven-year veteran Deebo Samuel Sr. was on his way to crushing his ADP when he suffered a right hamstring injury in Week 5, putting a pause on his productive early-season run after missing the previous four games.

When will Samuel Sr. come back? When he returns, will he build upon his solid start to the season?

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Deebo Samuel Sr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football

In the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, Samuel Sr. received a handoff in the third quarter, ultimately injuring his right hamstring and losing a fumble. The injury has sidelined him and kept him out of practice through Week 9. After the occurrence, HC Kyle Shanahan said that the injury "got him pretty good" and that he was "going to miss some time," so Samuel Sr. was not expected to return quickly.

However, Samuel Sr. was recorded as a limited participant on Wednesday, 11/11, and Thursday, 11/12, before their Week 10 bout against the Dallas Cowboys.

It would be an encouraging sign if he can get Friday's practice in as a full participant, but, of course, it is not required for him to play in Sunday's game. He is expected to suit up against the Cowboys, but his Week 10 status should be monitored after Friday's practice report is released.

 

Deebo Samuel Sr. Fantasy Football Outlook

Deebo Samuel Sr. has played in four full games this year and has scored 14.5 half PPR points or more in three of them, tacking on an impressive three touchdowns in those games. In those first four games, he caught 14 passes on 17 targets for a total of 185 yards. Samuel Sr. also has a role on the ground, rushing seven times for 74 yards in those same games.

Samuel Sr.'s production this year supports the case for him being a flex option, as he is currently slotted in as WR25 in fantasy points per game. Even so, his current rank may not be very predictive of Samuel Sr.'s value.

Through his first four healthy games, he had a mediocre average snap rate of 61%, although it did look to be increasing as he posted a 76% and 67% snap share in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively. His route participation rate is 61.8%, which puts him at WR71 compared to wide receivers who have played three or more games this year.

These particular WR usage stats aren't indicative of a fantasy-relevant role, but it is worth considering that Samuel Sr. is involved in the run game, and he also receives a large percentage of his targets designed for him (38.9%), according to Fantasy Points Data.

On November 10th, the NFL trade deadline, the 49ers traded for Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen, who will play this Week, so he should take on a decent role, especially with fellow wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) not projected to be active. If Samuel Sr. logs a full practice and there is positive news about his participation, he has potential value in Week 10.

From a fantasy perspective, it will be helpful to see what Samuel Sr.'s role looks like with the addition of Allen and the return of Evans. However, for this week, Samuel Sr. should have plenty of opportunity assuming he is a full-go. Fantasy managers should monitor Samuel Sr.'s Week 10 status, but for now, especially with Evans out, Samuel Sr. can be plugged into lineups as a solid flex option.

 

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Jordan Watkins, Kaelon Black. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Jordan Watkins, Kaelon Black:

Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Corey Kiner
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Breece Hall
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tank Dell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Keenan Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
vs
Tank Dell
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Keenan Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keenan Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Keenan Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Keenan Allen
vs
Colby Parkinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keenan Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keenan Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Keenan Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keenan Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Keenan Allen
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Keenan Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Darnell Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keenan Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Keenan Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Keenan Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Keenan Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Keenan Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keenan Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Keenan Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Keenan Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Keenan Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Watkins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jordan Watkins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Savion Williams
Jordan Watkins
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordan Watkins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tutu Atwell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Malachi Fields
Jordan Watkins
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jordan Watkins
vs
Audric Estime
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jordan Watkins
vs
Mason Taylor
Jordan Watkins
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jordan Watkins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Watkins
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Jordan Watkins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ty Johnson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jordan Watkins
vs
Chris Brooks
Jordan Watkins
vs
AJ Barner
Jordan Watkins
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jordan Watkins
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Treylon Burks
Jordan Watkins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordan Watkins
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Justice Hill
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tommy Tremble
Jordan Watkins
vs
Michael Mayer
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordan Watkins
vs
Eli Raridon
Jordan Watkins
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jordan Watkins
vs
Keon Coleman
Jordan Watkins
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Devin Singletary
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ashton Dulin
Jordan Watkins
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tre Harris
Jordan Watkins
vs
Bam Knight
Jordan Watkins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jordan Watkins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordan Watkins
vs
Mack Hollins
Jordan Watkins
vs
Deion Burks
Jordan Watkins
vs
David Montgomery
Jordan Watkins
vs
Chris Bell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Noah Gray
Jordan Watkins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Elijah Higgins
Jordan Watkins
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Watkins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Watkins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordan Watkins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Watkins
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordan Watkins
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Watkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Watkins
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Drake London
Jordan Watkins
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Watkins
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Watkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordan Watkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordan Watkins
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Watkins
vs
George Pickens
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Watkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kaelon Black
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Washington
Kaelon Black
vs
Darren Waller
Kaelon Black
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Josh Downs
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaelon Black
vs
Darnell Washington
Kaelon Black
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Mark Andrews
Kaelon Black
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kaelon Black
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaelon Black
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordan Addison
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Dell
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
David Montgomery
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Mack Hollins
Kaelon Black
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaelon Black
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kaelon Black
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kaelon Black
vs
Bam Knight
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordan Mason
Kaelon Black
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaelon Black
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Keon Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaelon Black
vs
Eli Raridon
Kaelon Black
vs
A.J. Brown
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Mayer
Kaelon Black
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Justice Hill
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaelon Black
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kaelon Black
vs
Brenton Strange
Kaelon Black
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kaelon Black
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kaelon Black
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Germie Bernard
Kaelon Black
vs
AJ Barner
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kaelon Black
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kaelon Black
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaelon Black
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaelon Black
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaelon Black
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
James Cook III
Kaelon Black
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kaelon Black
vs
Javonte Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kaelon Black
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyren Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kaelon Black
vs
Derrick Henry
Kaelon Black
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kaelon Black
vs
Chase Brown
Kaelon Black
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kaelon Black
vs
Tony Pollard
Kaelon Black
vs
Breece Hall
Kaelon Black
vs
Blake Corum
Kaelon Black
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kaelon Black
vs
Jadarian Price
Kaelon Black
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kaelon Black
vs
Rachaad White

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Suspended Three Games
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to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
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Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
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Listed as Questionable for Friday
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is Ready to Go for Week 10
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Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
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Participating in Practice on Thursday
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Not Practicing on Thursday
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Josh Jacobs

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Shane Wright

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Reaches 200 Career Points
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Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
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Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
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Emilio Pagán

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Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

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PGA

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Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
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Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

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