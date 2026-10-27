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When Is David Montgomery Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is David Montgomery coming back? Will David Montgomery play again this season? Read about David Montgomery's return date and injury updates for 2026.

The success of the running backs in fantasy football in 2025 pushed the position up draft boards in 2026. Fantasy managers who were hoping to go with a “Hero RB” approach were forced to take a chance on a running back in the first four rounds.

One player that gained steam throughout the summer was veteran running back David Montgomery. Montgomery was older than many of the options being drafted around him, but a trade from his backfield split with the Detroit Lions to an upgraded offensive line with the Houston Texans had fantasy managers hoping for a value RB2.

That has not gone according to plan so far this season, culminating in a groin injury in Week 5. Is David Montgomery still injured? When will he return? Read below to find out.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

David Montgomery Injury Update for Fantasy Football

David Montgomery was expected to upgrade the Houston Texans' run game in 2026 behind an improved offensive line. Instead, the veteran running back found himself struggling to find gaps and produce successful runs. Still, there was hope that the ground attack could eventually find its footing and produce fantasy points.

Unfortunately, those hopes took a hit when Montgomery suffered a groin injury in the team’s Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Demeco Ryans told reporters that Montgomery was expected to be “week-to-week” after the injury, even though Montgomery avoided a significant injury.

He has not played or practiced since suffering the injury, but it’s fair to hope that he will be ready to return to the field after the Texans’ Week 8 bye.

 

David Montgomery Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy managers hoped they were getting a reliable RB2 when drafting David Montgomery this summer. The trade to the Houston Texans was a clear downgrade in terms of offensive environment but was believed to be an upgrade in opportunities thanks to no longer splitting a backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit.

The Texans spent plenty of resources to upgrade their offensive line as well, hoping to provide more stability to take pressure off quarterback C.J. Stroud. Just two seasons ago, Joe Mixon had 1,325 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns behind arguably a worse offensive line.

The pairing between Montgomery and the Texans started off strong for fantasy managers. Montgomery finished as the RB7 in PPR scoring (28.9 points) in Week 1 thanks to 20 carries for 60 yards, three receptions for 19 yards, and three total touchdowns. However, in the four games since that debut, Montgomery mustered just 16.6 PPR points and was ceding work to Woody Marks before being injured.

It’s hard to be overly optimistic about his production once he returns from injury. Montgomery was averaging career-worst marks in yards per carry (2.7) and yards before contact (1.6) in his first five games. He had just seven targets in five games, but none after Week 3.

Houston has also continued to struggle rushing the football in his absence. The Texans have the third-worst stuff rate (50.8%) and the third-fewest rushing yards over expected (-128) this season. Some of those issues fall on the running backs, but the offensive line has collectively struggled to gel and create movement at the point of attack this season.

It will be increasingly difficult for Montgomery to be more than an RB3 when he returns without receiving production, since he will be entirely dependent on his ability to score touchdowns. Houston’s offense has shown signs of life in recent weeks, but that’s a big ask for Montgomery’s fantasy potential.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Rachaad White, Tony Pollard, Ollie Gordon II, Jonah Coleman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Rachaad White, Tony Pollard, Ollie Gordon II, Jonah Coleman:

Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Luther Burden III
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rachaad White
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Carnell Tate
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Rashee Rice
Rachaad White
vs
George Pickens
Rachaad White
vs
A.J. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Tee Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Devonta Smith
Rachaad White
vs
Parker Washington
Rachaad White
vs
DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
vs
Brock Bowers
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
Drake London
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Christian Watson
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rachaad White
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rachaad White
vs
Jameson Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Trey McBride
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Colston Loveland
Rachaad White
vs
Zay Flowers
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
RJ Harvey
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Samaje Perine
Rachaad White
vs
Bam Knight
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
Devonta Smith
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
A.J. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
Germie Bernard
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Bowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake London
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Braelon Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Samaje Perine
Tony Pollard
vs
Bam Knight
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Breece Hall
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devonta Smith
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
vs
A.J. Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashee Rice
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DJ Moore
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dallas Goedert
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rome Odunze
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jalen Coker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Michael Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Germie Bernard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
KC Concepcion
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Mason
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Travis Kelce
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Hunter Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Addison
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Antonio Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brock Bowers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
RJ Harvey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Samaje Perine
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bam Knight
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonah Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devonta Smith
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonah Coleman
vs
A.J. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonah Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.

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