When Is Breece Hall Coming Back - Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Breece Hall coming back? Will Breece Hall play again this season? Read about Breece Hall's return date and injury updates for 2026.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) tore his ACL in his seventh game as a pro in his rookie season and was ruled out for the rest of that year. After a blazingly hot start to his time as a pro, he unfortunately had to deal with the struggle of seeing his career damaged by a season-ending issue.
Since then, he's actually only missed two contests (before this season) and has stayed relatively healthy otherwise, at least on the injury report. But he never regained his rookie season explosiveness on film, according to many football analysts.
This season, he started off well, with 19.8 and 14.2 PPR fantasy points in his first two contests. But he got injured in Week 3 when he fell hard on his thigh while being tackled out of bounds and was ruled out of the game. He didn't play in Week 4. So when will he return to play? What's his fantasy football outlook once he's back?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Breece Hall Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Hall was not placed on injured reserve, thankfully. It's fortunate that his injury isn't a long-term issue, and he isn't required to miss any length of time at all, technically. He's being treated as week-to-week, meaning his return could be imminent.
BREECE HALL IS DOWN AND LOOKS TO BE IN SERIOUS PAIN.
Hall stayed down after the play. Hoping it's nothing bad. https://t.co/VLGjusaFmz
— Aggregate (@AggregateSports) September 27, 2026
Falling hard onto a hard surface with a lot of weight on the point of impact can damage even large muscles, which are typically the strongest and most resilient parts of the human body to hard contact. But a contact injury like that to a muscle typically isn't going to lead to a long-term absence, which is a good thing.
Thankfully, Hall didn't suffer any damage to his joints, ligaments, or tendons as far as we know. Those often heal slowly or not at all correctly without surgery.
Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook
His fantasy outlook for the season is actually quite positive. For where he was drafted, his role and production were both encouraging. He saw over 20 touches in each of his first two games, which is a threshold you like to see your fantasy running backs hit.
He's been a heavily targeted tailback for most of his NFL career, and those two healthy games saw him get seven looks in the passing game. He's caught all ten of his targets this year. A target is over 2.5 times as valuable as a rush for fantasy production. Even four targets a game for an RB boosts their production significantly.
3rd and BREECE HALL 🔥
GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/GUEByypkfM
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
It's actually a bit confusing why he isn't targeted more. Even in his rookie season, he made multiple explosive receptions that were enough to change the course of the game for his team. He's multiple years removed from his ACL reconstruction surgery, so there are no more concerns with load management.
And he's both elusive and extremely quick with the ball in his hands. In his rookie season, he was one of the few players to nearly reach 22 miles per hour with the ball in his hands, which is an impressive athletic feat for a player who weighs nearly 220 pounds and must carry the weight of full NFL gear.
The Jets offense isn't exactly highly productive, though, their dismal Week 4 performance was likely in large part due to Hall missing time. No, his backup is not better than he is. RB Braelon Allen is bigger, which helps near the goal line, but Hall is this team's dominant RB1, and it will remain that way while he's healthy.
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Quinshon Judkins, Rico Dowdle, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
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Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Quinshon Judkins, Rico Dowdle, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Alvin Kamara:
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