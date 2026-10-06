👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

When Is Breece Hall Coming Back - Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Breece Hall - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Breece Hall coming back? Will Breece Hall play again this season? Read about Breece Hall's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Breece Hall Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) tore his ACL in his seventh game as a pro in his rookie season and was ruled out for the rest of that year. After a blazingly hot start to his time as a pro, he unfortunately had to deal with the struggle of seeing his career damaged by a season-ending issue.

Since then, he's actually only missed two contests (before this season) and has stayed relatively healthy otherwise, at least on the injury report. But he never regained his rookie season explosiveness on film, according to many football analysts.

This season, he started off well, with 19.8 and 14.2 PPR fantasy points in his first two contests. But he got injured in Week 3 when he fell hard on his thigh while being tackled out of bounds and was ruled out of the game. He didn't play in Week 4. So when will he return to play? What's his fantasy football outlook once he's back?

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Breece Hall Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Hall was not placed on injured reserve, thankfully. It's fortunate that his injury isn't a long-term issue, and he isn't required to miss any length of time at all, technically. He's being treated as week-to-week, meaning his return could be imminent.

Falling hard onto a hard surface with a lot of weight on the point of impact can damage even large muscles, which are typically the strongest and most resilient parts of the human body to hard contact. But a contact injury like that to a muscle typically isn't going to lead to a long-term absence, which is a good thing.

Thankfully, Hall didn't suffer any damage to his joints, ligaments, or tendons as far as we know. Those often heal slowly or not at all correctly without surgery.

 

Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook

His fantasy outlook for the season is actually quite positive. For where he was drafted, his role and production were both encouraging. He saw over 20 touches in each of his first two games, which is a threshold you like to see your fantasy running backs hit.

He's been a heavily targeted tailback for most of his NFL career, and those two healthy games saw him get seven looks in the passing game. He's caught all ten of his targets this year. A target is over 2.5 times as valuable as a rush for fantasy production. Even four targets a game for an RB boosts their production significantly.

It's actually a bit confusing why he isn't targeted more. Even in his rookie season, he made multiple explosive receptions that were enough to change the course of the game for his team. He's multiple years removed from his ACL reconstruction surgery, so there are no more concerns with load management.

And he's both elusive and extremely quick with the ball in his hands. In his rookie season, he was one of the few players to nearly reach 22 miles per hour with the ball in his hands, which is an impressive athletic feat for a player who weighs nearly 220 pounds and must carry the weight of full NFL gear.

The Jets offense isn't exactly highly productive, though, their dismal Week 4 performance was likely in large part due to Hall missing time. No, his backup is not better than he is. RB Braelon Allen is bigger, which helps near the goal line, but Hall is this team's dominant RB1, and it will remain that way while he's healthy.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Quinshon Judkins, Rico Dowdle, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Quinshon Judkins, Rico Dowdle, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, Alvin Kamara:

Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Kittle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Evans
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Carnell Tate
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
vs
RJ Harvey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
David Montgomery
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Pickens
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian Watson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Parker Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Nabers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Addison
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Davante Adams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Denzel Boston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Braelon Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Bowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Olave
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake London
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Nico Collins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Woody Marks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zay Flowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mark Andrews
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trey McBride
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Samaje Perine
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Will Shipley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justice Hill
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kimani Vidal
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Najee Harris
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Austin Ekeler
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kendre Miller
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Wright
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaelon Black
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Raheim Sanders
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sione Vaki
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ty Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dameon Pierce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Goodson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rico Dowdle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rico Dowdle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
RJ Harvey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Denzel Boston
Rico Dowdle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Braelon Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tee Higgins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
Luther Burden III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jameson Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Woody Marks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
George Kittle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mark Andrews
Rico Dowdle
vs
DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Evans
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keon Coleman
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rico Dowdle
vs
Matthew Golden
Rico Dowdle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
vs
DJ Moore
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
Hunter Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
George Pickens
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rico Dowdle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tre Tucker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian Watson
Rico Dowdle
vs
KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
vs
Parker Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Samaje Perine
Rico Dowdle
vs
Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
vs
Will Shipley
Rico Dowdle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justice Hill
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rico Dowdle
vs
Najee Harris
Rico Dowdle
vs
Austin Ekeler
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kendre Miller
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Wright
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaelon Black
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Raheim Sanders
Tony Pollard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Braelon Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Mark Andrews
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
George Kittle
Tony Pollard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Keon Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tony Pollard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Samaje Perine
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Will Shipley
Tony Pollard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Justice Hill
Tony Pollard
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tony Pollard
vs
Najee Harris
Tony Pollard
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tony Pollard
vs
Kendre Miller
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaelon Black
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tee Higgins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keon Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Evans
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Higbee
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Gesicki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justin Jefferson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Pickens
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Garrett Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brenton Strange
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Will Shipley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kimani Vidal
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Najee Harris
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Austin Ekeler
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendre Miller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Wright
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaelon Black
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tony Pollard
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omarion Hampton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colston Loveland
Alvin Kamara
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Carnell Tate
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Woody Marks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tee Higgins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rome Odunze
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
Luther Burden III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jameson Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keon Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Kittle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alvin Kamara
vs
DK Metcalf
Alvin Kamara
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Monangai
Alvin Kamara
vs
DJ Moore
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Evans
Alvin Kamara
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bucky Irving
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Sam Laporta
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
Matthew Golden
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
KC Concepcion
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Alvin Kamara
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
David Montgomery
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Gesicki
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Pickens
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Garrett Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian Watson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Makai Lemon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chase Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
James Cook III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
D'Andre Swift
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Will Shipley
Alvin Kamara
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justice Hill
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kimani Vidal
Alvin Kamara
vs
Najee Harris
Alvin Kamara
vs
Austin Ekeler
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Wright
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 5
Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 5
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 5 Waiver Wire
Week 5 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
NHL

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 5
Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 5
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 5 Waiver Wire