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When Is Alec Pierce Coming Back - Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Alec Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Alec Pierce coming back? Will Alec Pierce play again this season? Read about Alec Pierce's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) was a big question mark heading into the 2026 season. And it wasn't due to his performance in 2025. He led the league in yards per reception in 2025 among qualifying receivers, with over 21.3 yards per reception.

His stat line of 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns on 84 targets led him to a WR28 overall finish, which wasn't exactly earth-shattering on paper, though he did only play in 15 games. But he was expected to have an even bigger role this season. The fear, uncertainty, and doubt surrounding him was medical in nature.

He had surgery on his ankle in the offseason after a medical injection into the area failed to correct an ailment he'd been having, and he entered the season on the injury report with a heel issue. He aggravated that issue in Week 2. So when will he return to play, and what's his fantasy football outlook?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Pierce was placed on short-term injured reserve due to the latest injury aggravation he suffered. He already missed Week 3 and Week 4 due to IR, and will have to miss two more games before he's eligible to return in Week 7.

He was seen limping on multiple occasions at Colts practice leading up to the season, even as late as late August. But he quickly returned to practice, upgraded to full participation, and started playing in Week 1. It's hard not to imagine he was rushed back into action.

Not being able to walk without a limp after surgery and returning to play in less than a month doesn't make much sense. While we aren't medical experts, players rush back to play constantly in the NFL for a variety of reasons. It makes sense to be healthily skeptical at times.

The worry now is that he rushes himself back to play and is forced to sit again. Multiple re-aggravations of the same injury can lead to long-term issues, as well as compensatory injuries when other parts of the body have to work harder to make up for weakness in nearby structures.

 

Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook

Pierce's outlook depends on his health. If he's able to return to 100 percent, he should resume his role as the clear WR1 for the Colts. And as the team declined to re-sign wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to an extension last offseason, there's less target competition for Pierce.

The Colts likely had planned on Pierce and tight end Tyler Warren to be the primary pass-catchers for the team, with WR Josh Downs mixing in to a lesser degree. But they signed WR Keenan Allen (groin) in the offseason, likely to play in 2WR sets alongside Pierce.

Colts QB Daniel Jones is also recovering from an injury of his own -- he tore his Achilles tendon late last season while trying to play through a lower-leg injury. He hasn't been very productive. As he continues to recover, perhaps he'll get back some of his passing upside.

But Indianapolis' offense is built on very shaky foundations right now. Pierce could very well not reach his previous level of play from a pure football perspective. We're just hoping additional targets in a more condensed passing offense make up for it.

When he's back, he'll be in WR3/flex territory with upside for more due to his big play ability.

 

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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Tyler Warren. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Tyler Warren:

Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
David Montgomery
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Downs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
Javonte Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Keon Coleman
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Harris
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
vs
Malachi Fields
Josh Downs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Josh Downs
vs
Troy Franklin
Josh Downs
vs
Roman Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Cody White
Keenan Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Keenan Allen
vs
Will Shipley
Keenan Allen
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keenan Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keenan Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
AJ Barner
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Harris
Keenan Allen
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keenan Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keenan Allen
vs
Makai Lemon
Keenan Allen
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Cade Otton
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keenan Allen
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keenan Allen
vs
Quentin Johnston
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Malachi Fields
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Keenan Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Keenan Allen
vs
Troy Franklin
Keenan Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
vs
Roman Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Keenan Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Keenan Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Cody White
Keenan Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaylin Noel
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Keenan Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Keenan Allen
vs
Kimani Vidal
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
Darius Cooper
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Keenan Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Bell
Keenan Allen
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Keenan Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Keenan Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Keenan Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Keenan Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Keenan Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Keenan Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Keenan Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Keenan Allen
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keenan Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Keenan Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Warren
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Tyler Warren
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Warren
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
George Pickens
Tyler Warren
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Tyler Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Warren
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Warren
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dawson Knox
Tyler Warren
vs
Cole Kmet
Tyler Warren
vs
Theo Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Warren
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tyler Warren
vs
Foster Moreau
Tyler Warren
vs
Elijah Higgins
Tyler Warren
vs
John Bates
Tyler Warren
vs
Blake Whiteheart

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