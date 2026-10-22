Wyatt discusses five well-known fantasy football players who have not performed well heading into Week 7 of the 2026 season. Is it time to drop, sell, or hold?
We're heading into Week 7 for fantasy football, and most of us are at the halfway point of our regular season. With bye weeks and too long a list of injuries, we've entered a period when it's ok for managers to get a little wild and crazy with roster construction.
Fantasy teams that have gotten off to a slow start, sitting at 1-5 or 2-4, still have a chance at finding a backdoor into the fantasy playoffs. With the right kind of roster moves and a little bit of luck, we can turn the season.
Today, we're looking at well-known fantasy football players who are struggling and not meeting expectations. Should fantasy managers hold these players, sell while we still can, or is it finally time to drop them off in Dumpsville? Without further ado, how crazy should fantasy managers get with these well-known players heading into Week 7?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix had an ugly outing in front of America on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. It was so brutal that Ryan Fitzpatrick went on a rampage live after the game.
Nix finished with 4.48 fantasy points and was the QB27 of the week, marking the third time this season he’s finished outside the top 25 quarterbacks.
The most glaring stat of the night was his 4.0 yards per pass attempt. It dropped his season average to 5.6 yards, which is last among quarterbacks with at least 65 passing attempts.
Kenneth Walker III and Bijan Robinson are averaging more yards per carry than Nix’s average yards per pass attempt. Additionally, Jayden Daniels is averaging almost 2.0 yards more per carry than Nix’s average per pass attempt (8.5 to 5.6).
Bo Nix DIVES Over The Top Of The Offensive And Defensive Lines And Scores The TOUCHDOWN! 🏈
Nix Put His Body On The Line To Get Into The End Zone! https://t.co/l9eUQ2V8Kl
— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 28, 2026
Needless to say, it's been rough on the field for Nix after he almost led his team to a Super Bowl appearance a year ago. Fantasy-wise, it’s time to send the Oregon product to dumpsville. Throughout the last three games, Nix is averaging 8.7 points per game and has totaled 26.0 fantasy points.
While it took him three games to tally 26.0 fantasy points, Drake Maye is averaging more points per game (30.1) in that same three-game stretch. It’s been a tough watch, leaving little hope for managers for the remainder of the season.
Verdict: Cut in all leagues
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots
Well … it’s interesting that TreVeyon Henderson is even eligible to be on the list this week.
Henderson suffered an ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, which led people to believe he would miss multiple weeks. However, Henderson was back at practice days later and was healthy enough to play the very next week.
Making ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s “He’s regarded as a quick healer” tweet even more intriguing. But whatever, all I do is talk about fake football, and that’s what we’re going to get back to.
Henderson is the PPR RB53 over the last three weeks. He’s averaging 3.7 points per game, hasn’t scored over 4.5 fantasy points in a single game, and has 11.0 total points in that stretch. That’s #bad fantasy football production.
The former Ohio State runner has only one carry over 12 yards this season, which explains his lackluster fantasy performances. Henderson’s fantasy production was dependent on his explosiveness and ability to make those big plays as a rookie.
According to NBC Sports Boston, Henderson had four rushes of 40 yards or more last season, which only trailed Jahmyr Gibbs (six). De'Von Achane, James Cook III, Derrick Henry, and Jonathan Taylor tied Henderson with four carries, but they averaged one big-play run every 74 attempts, whereas Henderson averaged one every 45 attempts.
.@TreVeyonH4 took off.. WOW 🤯
📺 CBS https://t.co/9kHGL49Bcv
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 20, 2026
With all of those explosive plays, Henderson finished as the RB21 in overall scoring, but 35 percent of his fantasy production came in the three weeks Rhamondre Stevenson was out with a toe injury.
We’ve seen that without those explosive plays, he’s unplayable for us in fantasy. Briefly, the 24-year-old was dubbed a playmaker in the passing game coming out of college, and he has only five targets this season.
It’s time to sell Henderson while we can, and I wouldn’t even look at another manager funny if they decided to drop him.
Verdict: Sell low in all leagues
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
We may be seeing another young star receiver on the move, and for fantasy purposes, we need this sooner rather than later. Thankfully, rumors are swirling around that Brian Thomas Jr. could be on the move with some fantasy-friendly suitors.
Recent reports have the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams as top landing spots for Thomas. Both spots would be a huge boost for his fantasy value, and selfishly, Washington would be my preferred choice. Adam Peters, let’s make it happen. Hail to the Commanders, hail victory!
Beautiful Ball @JayD__5
Hauled in by @BrianThomas_11
📺 ESPN https://t.co/DrIYYe52GI
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2023
Washington would reunite Thomas with Jayden Daniels, with plenty of passing volume after Terry McLaurin's season-ending injury. The Rams would let Thomas play with one of the league's best offensive masterminds in NFL history, Sean McVay.
These landing spots immediately have managers wanting to acquire him for their rosters. Unfortunately, it's no secret that Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars' relationship has soured, and it finally surfaced last week.
According to JJ Zachariason of Late-Round Fantasy Football, Thomas finished Week 6 with a 28 percent route share for the Jaguars, marking the first time he’d fallen below 45 percent this season. More importantly, Thomas didn’t play a single snap in the second half against the Houston Texans.
Thomas had two drops in the first half and, as a result, HC Liam Coen said, “Guys have to step up and make plays” in his postgame news conference following the team's loss.
We’ve entered the same situation we were in with Marvin Harrison Jr. recently. Harrison was a "hold" in fantasy with a potential trade looming.
Similarly, managers need to hold their Thomas stock, given the chance of him being traded to a better fantasy spot. Managers could also use this as an opportunity to buy to hopefully boost their rosters down the stretch.
Verdict: Hold in 12-team leagues
Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears
It’s been the complete opposite start for Rome Odunze this season through the first six weeks compared to last year.
Odunze was the WR9 in points per game, averaging 17.0 points per game, while this year he is the WR61 in points per game, averaging 8.2 points per game.
CALEB TO ROME.
CHIvsDET on FOX/FOX One
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/2Vq7PQO78y
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025
The box score shows the disappointment in Odunze's fantasy production. However, some deeper stats offer encouraging signs for Odunze truthers to be optimistic.
This season, Odunze has the highest snap percentage (83.3%) among Bears receivers and leads the receiver room by more than 20 percent. Colston Loveland (85.9%) is the only pass-catcher with a higher snap percentage than Odunze.
Additionally, the Bears scored 18 offensive touchdowns this year, and 13 of them have come on the ground, meaning 27.8% have come through the air. That’s currently the lowest percentage in the league and the third-lowest rate since 2016 for a team through six weeks, according to JJ Zachariason of Late-Round Fantasy Football.
This suggests positive regression is likely imminent for Odunze and the pass-catchers, especially when we factor in that the two top Bears running backs have battled injuries this season.
Odunze hasn't found the end zone this season, and he was Caleb Williams' preferred receiver near the red zone a year ago. With Williams back, it should boost Odunze’s numbers moving forward.
Plus, the Bears will face the fifth-best strength of schedule for fantasy wide receivers moving forward, according to ESPN’s Mike Clay.
For the rest of the season, the Bears will face only two teams that hold receivers under 30 fantasy points on average. Conversely, five of their next 11 games will be against defenses that have allowed at least 35 fantasy points per game.
It might require a little more patience, but we’ve seen the league-winning player Odunze could be when he gets going. Brighter days should be on the horizon for the former Washington Huskie.
Verdict: Hold in 12-team leagues
Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints
Who would have thought Juwan Johnson would be one of the top fantasy-scoring tight ends in 2026 after being the tight end always on the waiver wire add column the last couple of years?
He was the TE3 in overall scoring and averaged 15 points per game during the first four games.
IT'S A TIE BALLGAME.
📺 #NOvsDET on FOX https://t.co/0ib8PpRjAe
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 13, 2026
However, Johnson is the TE50 in overall scoring and is averaging 2.6 points per game over the last two games. He’s caught four of his seven targets for 16 yards and no touchdowns.
In addition, Jordyn Tyson's looming return dampens Johnson’s fantasy value and could ultimately tank it. The Saints were in talks with the Arizona Cardinals about acquiring Marvin Harrison Jr. during the offseason before selecting Tyson with the eighth overall pick in this past draft.
HC Kellen Moore wants to feature another receiver in the offense, which takes away Johnson's role he's been producing in. We've barely seen Tyler Shough consistently support two fantasy-viable pass-catchers, and it's rare to see a young quarterback support three viable pass-catchers.
This could be the last time to sell Johnson for a player with some value while other fantasy managers are fighting bye weeks and injuries.
Verdict: Sell in all leagues
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