👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Well-Known Fantasy Football Players - Drop, Hold, or Sell Low for Week 7

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Brian Thomas Jr - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Wyatt discusses five well-known fantasy football players who have not performed well heading into Week 7 of the 2026 season. Is it time to drop, sell, or hold?

We're heading into Week 7 for fantasy football, and most of us are at the halfway point of our regular season. With bye weeks and too long a list of injuries, we've entered a period when it's ok for managers to get a little wild and crazy with roster construction.

Fantasy teams that have gotten off to a slow start, sitting at 1-5 or 2-4, still have a chance at finding a backdoor into the fantasy playoffs. With the right kind of roster moves and a little bit of luck, we can turn the season.

Today, we're looking at well-known fantasy football players who are struggling and not meeting expectations. Should fantasy managers hold these players, sell while we still can, or is it finally time to drop them off in Dumpsville? Without further ado, how crazy should fantasy managers get with these well-known players heading into Week 7?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix had an ugly outing in front of America on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. It was so brutal that Ryan Fitzpatrick went on a rampage live after the game.

Nix finished with 4.48 fantasy points and was the QB27 of the week, marking the third time this season he’s finished outside the top 25 quarterbacks.

The most glaring stat of the night was his 4.0 yards per pass attempt. It dropped his season average to 5.6 yards, which is last among quarterbacks with at least 65 passing attempts.

Kenneth Walker III and Bijan Robinson are averaging more yards per carry than Nix’s average yards per pass attempt. Additionally, Jayden Daniels is averaging almost 2.0 yards more per carry than Nix’s average per pass attempt (8.5 to 5.6).

Needless to say, it's been rough on the field for Nix after he almost led his team to a Super Bowl appearance a year ago. Fantasy-wise, it’s time to send the Oregon product to dumpsville. Throughout the last three games, Nix is averaging 8.7 points per game and has totaled 26.0 fantasy points.

While it took him three games to tally 26.0 fantasy points, Drake Maye is averaging more points per game (30.1) in that same three-game stretch. It’s been a tough watch, leaving little hope for managers for the remainder of the season.

Verdict: Cut in all leagues

 

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

Well … it’s interesting that TreVeyon Henderson is even eligible to be on the list this week.

Henderson suffered an ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, which led people to believe he would miss multiple weeks. However, Henderson was back at practice days later and was healthy enough to play the very next week.

Making ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s “He’s regarded as a quick healer” tweet even more intriguing. But whatever, all I do is talk about fake football, and that’s what we’re going to get back to.

Henderson is the PPR RB53 over the last three weeks. He’s averaging 3.7 points per game, hasn’t scored over 4.5 fantasy points in a single game, and has 11.0 total points in that stretch. That’s #bad fantasy football production.

The former Ohio State runner has only one carry over 12 yards this season, which explains his lackluster fantasy performances. Henderson’s fantasy production was dependent on his explosiveness and ability to make those big plays as a rookie.

According to NBC Sports Boston, Henderson had four rushes of 40 yards or more last season, which only trailed Jahmyr Gibbs (six). De'Von Achane, James Cook III, Derrick Henry, and Jonathan Taylor tied Henderson with four carries, but they averaged one big-play run every 74 attempts, whereas Henderson averaged one every 45 attempts.

With all of those explosive plays, Henderson finished as the RB21 in overall scoring, but 35 percent of his fantasy production came in the three weeks Rhamondre Stevenson was out with a toe injury.

We’ve seen that without those explosive plays, he’s unplayable for us in fantasy. Briefly, the 24-year-old was dubbed a playmaker in the passing game coming out of college, and he has only five targets this season.

It’s time to sell Henderson while we can, and I wouldn’t even look at another manager funny if they decided to drop him.

Verdict: Sell low in all leagues

 

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

We may be seeing another young star receiver on the move, and for fantasy purposes, we need this sooner rather than later. Thankfully, rumors are swirling around that Brian Thomas Jr. could be on the move with some fantasy-friendly suitors.

Recent reports have the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams as top landing spots for Thomas. Both spots would be a huge boost for his fantasy value, and selfishly, Washington would be my preferred choice. Adam Peters, let’s make it happen. Hail to the Commanders, hail victory!

Washington would reunite Thomas with Jayden Daniels, with plenty of passing volume after Terry McLaurin's season-ending injury. The Rams would let Thomas play with one of the league's best offensive masterminds in NFL history, Sean McVay.

These landing spots immediately have managers wanting to acquire him for their rosters. Unfortunately, it's no secret that Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars' relationship has soured, and it finally surfaced last week.

According to JJ Zachariason of Late-Round Fantasy Football, Thomas finished Week 6 with a 28 percent route share for the Jaguars, marking the first time he’d fallen below 45 percent this season. More importantly, Thomas didn’t play a single snap in the second half against the Houston Texans.

Thomas had two drops in the first half and, as a result, HC Liam Coen said, “Guys have to step up and make plays” in his postgame news conference following the team's loss.

We’ve entered the same situation we were in with Marvin Harrison Jr. recently. Harrison was a "hold" in fantasy with a potential trade looming.

Similarly, managers need to hold their Thomas stock, given the chance of him being traded to a better fantasy spot. Managers could also use this as an opportunity to buy to hopefully boost their rosters down the stretch.

Verdict: Hold in 12-team leagues

 

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

It’s been the complete opposite start for Rome Odunze this season through the first six weeks compared to last year.

Odunze was the WR9 in points per game, averaging 17.0 points per game, while this year he is the WR61 in points per game, averaging 8.2 points per game.

The box score shows the disappointment in Odunze's fantasy production. However, some deeper stats offer encouraging signs for Odunze truthers to be optimistic.

This season, Odunze has the highest snap percentage (83.3%) among Bears receivers and leads the receiver room by more than 20 percent. Colston Loveland (85.9%) is the only pass-catcher with a higher snap percentage than Odunze.

Additionally, the Bears scored 18 offensive touchdowns this year, and 13 of them have come on the ground, meaning 27.8% have come through the air. That’s currently the lowest percentage in the league and the third-lowest rate since 2016 for a team through six weeks, according to JJ Zachariason of Late-Round Fantasy Football.

This suggests positive regression is likely imminent for Odunze and the pass-catchers, especially when we factor in that the two top Bears running backs have battled injuries this season.

Odunze hasn't found the end zone this season, and he was Caleb Williams' preferred receiver near the red zone a year ago. With Williams back, it should boost Odunze’s numbers moving forward.

Plus, the Bears will face the fifth-best strength of schedule for fantasy wide receivers moving forward, according to ESPN’s Mike Clay.

For the rest of the season, the Bears will face only two teams that hold receivers under 30 fantasy points on average. Conversely, five of their next 11 games will be against defenses that have allowed at least 35 fantasy points per game.

It might require a little more patience, but we’ve seen the league-winning player Odunze could be when he gets going. Brighter days should be on the horizon for the former Washington Huskie.

Verdict: Hold in 12-team leagues

 

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

Who would have thought Juwan Johnson would be one of the top fantasy-scoring tight ends in 2026 after being the tight end always on the waiver wire add column the last couple of years?

He was the TE3 in overall scoring and averaged 15 points per game during the first four games.

However, Johnson is the TE50 in overall scoring and is averaging 2.6 points per game over the last two games. He’s caught four of his seven targets for 16 yards and no touchdowns.

In addition, Jordyn Tyson's looming return dampens Johnson’s fantasy value and could ultimately tank it. The Saints were in talks with the Arizona Cardinals about acquiring Marvin Harrison Jr. during the offseason before selecting Tyson with the eighth overall pick in this past draft.

HC Kellen Moore wants to feature another receiver in the offense, which takes away Johnson's role he's been producing in. We've barely seen Tyler Shough consistently support two fantasy-viable pass-catchers, and it's rare to see a young quarterback support three viable pass-catchers.

This could be the last time to sell Johnson for a player with some value while other fantasy managers are fighting bye weeks and injuries.

Verdict: Sell in all leagues

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections
Start/Sit Chart - Week 7 TNF Matchup Ratings



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

Available Against Suns
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Stephen Curry

Good to Go Wednesday
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
New England Patriots

A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren Missing Practice on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Green Bay Packers

Packers Still Non-Committal on Josh Jacobs' Week 7 Status
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
New York Giants

Cam Skattebo Takes First-Team Reps on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts Will Require Blood Thinners for 3-6 Months
Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice Won't Practice on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Still Absent From Practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Throwing With a Glove on During Practice
New York Jets

Breece Hall Won't Practice on Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Play Wednesday Night in Los Angeles
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Anthony Black

Ruled Out vs. Hawks
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Coby White

Will Miss Hornets Season Opener
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kon Knueppel

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

Questionable For Wednesday
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections
Start/Sit Chart - Week 7 TNF Matchup Ratings