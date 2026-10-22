Corbin analyzes fantasy football WR/CB matchups to find sleepers, targets, avoids for Week 7 of 2026. His WRs to upgrade based on cornerback matchups data.
Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 7 of the 2026 fantasy football season. The Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders have their bye week. Wide receiver injuries may cause fantasy managers to consider risky options, so several updates will occur throughout the week as injury reports come in. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them.
The data we access for offensive and defensive players continues to skyrocket. Though we mainly focus on offensive players, the defensive matchups and coverages sometimes take a backseat. However, the goal of this weekly column is to cover the potential wide receiver upgrades and downgrades based on the weekly WR/CB matchups for fantasy football.
Most teams mix in defensive backs all over the field, with very few cornerbacks shadowing an opposing top receiver. The main takeaway involves not overreacting to a weaker matchup if the receiver is a high-end to near-elite target earner and producer in their respective offense. Based on the weekly matchups, we'll use various tools to find several matchup upgrades and downgrades for the opposing receivers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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WR vs. CB Chart Details
The WR/CB Matchup Chart is back again for 2026! You can find it below! We'll have the most favorable and unfavorable matchups based on several metrics. We used weighted averages to create an adjusted offensive and defensive score. Some inputs include yards per route run, fantasy points per route run, and targets per route run.
We'll have a weekly matchup score, calculated by adjusting the scores by subtracting the defensive number from the offensive one. The caveat would be the limited data due to injuries among offensive and defensive players, which may skew the matchups to be more or less favorable.
Since this is a relatively new process, there may be some minor adjustments along the way. With more data from the 2026 season, we'll learn what matchups to target and which ones to temper expectations for.
Players can underperform and outperform in a given matchup based on luck and skill factors. There are multiple layers to consider in these matchups, especially since team defenses tend to shift their coverages based on the opposing offenses.
How to Use The WR/CB Chart
One way to use this chart is to identify weaker or tougher projected matchups in the given week. Another purpose is identifying which team-level matchups to target. For instance, if multiple receivers have a positive or green matchup score on the same team, that indicates the opposing secondary could be a favorable matchup.
The flip side is also true. Finally, when a receiver has a positive or negative matchup score, it shouldn’t be used as a start or sit tool. However, it’s more helpful to utilize the matchup score to adjust expectations for that wide receiver. We also know there can be a wide range of outcomes where a receiver thrives or posts a dud, regardless of the matchup and projected game script.
Key Terms and Abbreviations
- TPRR = targets per route run
- YPRR = yards per route run
- FPRR = fantasy points per route run
WR/CB Matchups Chart: Alphabetical
Below, we'll see the WR/CB matchups for Week 7 sorted alphabetically. We also have players marked differently to indicate a new player (red-shaded cell), an injured player (red text), and slot coverage (bold text) to monitor. Rookies will have a yellow-shaded cell.
I also noted the magenta colored text as players whom the teams list as safeties, but they tend to cover receivers in the slot. That seems to be a recent trend. Safeties have been covering the slot if teams don't prefer another corner, whether based on size or coverage skills.
We added additional team-level metrics to the formula to account for team context. The red numbers indicate a more challenging matchup for the receiver, and the green numbers indicate a favorable matchup (or the defender allows a high rate on the given metric). These charts will be updated throughout the week after injury news.
A reminder that I include potential backups for injured players on defense and offense, which is why you might see two of each player. The key cornerback moves involve the Panthers' Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve, plus Joey Porter Jr. being traded to the Cowboys.
The visual below shows offenses from the Arizona Cardinals to the Cleveland Browns.
- We're monitoring the practice reports for Pat Surtain II, which could impact Michael Wilson in Week 7.
The visual below shows offenses from the Dallas Cowboys to the Kansas City Chiefs.
- With Skyy Moore on injured reserve, the Packers used Savion Williams in the slot.
- Jaylin Noel's usage has been increasing. Noel primarily plays in the slot.
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The visual below shows offenses from the Los Angeles Rams to the New York Jets.
- Romeo Doubs lands on injured reserve. Kyle Williams ran more routes outside, so he'll earn more opportunities.
- The Rams placed Davante Adams on injured reserve. Konata Mumpfield should run more routes. There's a good chance the Rams acquire a wide receiver via trade.
The visual below shows the Philadelphia Eagles to the Tennessee Titans.
- Mike Evans is dealing with rib and Achilles injuries. The 49ers have a bye in Week 8, so he could sit out Week 7. Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks have been running more routes. Christian Kirk practiced fully on Wednesday, but hasn't been activated from injured reserve.
Best Projected Week 7 WR/CB Matchups
Worst Projected Week 7 WR/CB Matchups
Week 7 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades
Omar Cooper Jr. vs. Chris Johnson
Cooper returned from injured reserve and made splash plays against the Patriots in Week 6. Across a 28-route sample, Cooper has a 29% target rate, 4.75 yards per route run, and a 21.6% first-read target share. He has been outproducing his 7.94 expected fantasy points per game, compared to 13.15 PPR/G.
The Jets rank 23rd in pass rate over expected (-0.7%), meaning they tend to run more often. However, opposing offenses tend to pass more against the Dolphins defense, with the 9th-highest pass rate over expected (PROE). The Dolphins deploy two-high looks at the 13th-highest rate and allow the 11th-most fantasy points per dropback.
Garrett Wilson has a 25% target rate and 1.57 yards per route run against two-high coverages. In a small sample of 8 routes, Cooper rocks a 38% target rate and 7.50 yards per route run against two-high. Wilson and Cooper can produce against single- and two-high looks, though the data favors Wilson against single-high.
The visual below shows the Jets' pass catchers against single- and two-high coverages.
The Dolphins allow the 12th-most fantasy points per dropback when they blitz and the most without blitzing. For context, they blitz opposing teams at the 13th-highest rate. When Geno Smith faces the blitz, he averages 8.8 yards per attempt (78th percentile), 111.4 passer rating (83rd percentile), and -0.058 EPA per dropback (38th percentile).
Without the blitz, Smith averages 7.0 yards per attempt (55th percentile), 97.5 passer rating (58th percentile), and a 0.114 EPA per dropback (57th percentile). Since Smith likely won't be pressured and the Dolphins allow plenty of fantasy points, Cooper should see plenty of targets in Week 7.
With Cooper running 67% of his routes in the slot, he projects to face first-round rookie Chris Johnson in the slot. Johnson allows 0.432 EPA per target (29th percentile) and 2.02 fantasy points per target (29th percentile). Specifically, in the slot, Johnson allows the 36th-most yards per coverage snap and 16th-highest passer rating among 54 qualified defensive backs.
If Adonai Mitchell returns in Week 7, it might eat into the passing volume. However, we expect Cooper to have strong usage as the WR2 behind Wilson in the Jets' passing offense.
Jalen Coker vs. Keionte Scott
Coker ranks 11th in expected fantasy points per game (17.18), with Tetairoa McMillan at No. 10 (17.24). Coker's expected numbers are supported by his usage, via a 27.8% first-read target share, 28% target rate, and 2.68 yards per route run. Furthermore, the Panthers rank 3rd in PROE behind the Cowboys and Bengals, meaning Carolina is a pass-heavy offense.
Coker faces a Buccaneers' defense that deploys single-high at the 2nd-highest rate and allows the 29th-most fantasy points per dropback. Tampa Bay loves to blitz, ranking 4th. When Tampa Bay blitzes, they allow the 20th-most fantasy points per dropback.
Guess who wins against single-high coverages? That's Coker, with a 28% target rate and 2.93 yards per route run against single-high. McMillan garners a 21% target rate and 1.92 yards per route run against single-high coverage. Darren Waller could be a sneaky option, with 1.70 yards per route run and a 20% target rate.
The visual below shows the Panthers' pass catchers against single-high looks.
The wild card is the blitz. Bryce Young struggles against the blitz, given a 48.3% completion percentage, 7.0 yards per attempt, a 77.2 passer rating, and 0.212 EPA per dropback. He has been better against no blitz, with a 65.2% completion percentage, 8.0 yards per attempt, a 107.5 passer rating, and 0.201 EPA per dropback.
Coker projects to face Keionte Scott, who plays in the slot. Scott allows a 0.064 EPA per target (57th percentile) and 1.82 fantasy points per target (41st percentile). In the slot, Scott allows the 27th-most yards per coverage snap and the 20th-highest passer rating.
The blitz could be problematic for Young, but Coker has been flashing WR1-type usage in a pass-first offense. If Germie Bernard put up double-digit targets and receptions, Coker could match that in Week 7.
Germie Bernard vs. Jonas Sanker
Speaking of Bernard, he had strong usage in Week 6 without Michael Pittman Jr. Bernard ran a route on 77.8% of the team's dropbacks with a 29% target rate, 28.1% first-read target share, and 2.07 yards per route run. Over the season, Bernard averages 8.70 expected fantasy points per game, which aligns with WR3-type usage, but the most recent sample is relevant.
The Steelers rank 5th in PROE. They face the Saints, who allow the 7th-highest PROE, suggesting New Orleans tends to be a pass-funnel defense. The Saints deploy zone coverage at the 5th-highest rate and allow the 3rd-most fantasy points per dropback.
Specifically, the Saints use single-high looks at the 3rd-highest rate and give up the 4th-most fantasy points per dropback. Against zone coverage, DK Metcalf (22%), Bernard (23%), and Darnell Washington (20%) lead the team in target rate. Bernard averages 2.22 yards per route run against zone coverage, besting Metcalf (1.17) and Washington (1.46).
The visual below shows the Steelers' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
Similarly, Metcalf (23%), Bernard (21%), and Washington (24%) lead the team in target rate against single-high coverage, among the healthy pass catchers. Bernard averages 1.63 yards per route run, with Metcalf at 1.44 and Washington at 1.86 against single-high coverage.
Bernard projects to face slot corner Jonas Sanker, who allows a -0.027 EPA per target (74th percentile) and 1.97 fantasy points per target (32nd percentile). Specifically, in the slot, Sanker allows the 22nd-most yards per coverage snap and 13th-highest passer rating among slot defensive backs.
Use Bernard as a WR3 with WR1 upside, as we saw in Week 6.
Week 7 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades
Rashid Shaheed vs. Nohl Williams
Though fantasy managers might be sitting and stashing Shaheed, he flashed intriguing usage and production in Week 6. Shaheed had a 28% target rate, 21.2% first-read target share, and 2.28 yards per route run against the Broncos. He ran a route on 50% of the team's dropbacks with a solid 13.94 expected fantasy points.
Over the season, Shaheed has a 24% target rate, 17% first-read target share, and 1.28 yards per route run. We probably want to avoid receivers with 7.45 expected fantasy points per game. Furthermore, the Seahawks rank 25th in PROE going against a Chiefs defense that allows the 29th-highest PROE.
The Chiefs deploy man coverage at the 8th-highest rate and allow the 29th-most fantasy points per dropback. They use two-high looks at the 11th-highest rate and allow the lowest fantasy points per dropback. That said, Steve Spagnuolo likes to disguise their coverage at the 5th-highest rate into single-high looks (No. 4).
Unsurprisingly, Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the team with a 33% target rate against man coverage. Meanwhile, Shaheed garners a 13% target rate and 0.31 yards per route run against man coverage. Interestingly, Cooper Kupp leads the team with 1.58 yards per route run, slightly ahead of Smith-Njigba (1.55).
The visual below shows the Seahawks' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
When we filter by two-high looks, Smith-Njigba leads the team with a 32% target rate and 4.33 yards per route run. Shaheed had an above-average 28% target rate and 1.67 yards per route run against two-high looks. If the Chiefs defense tricks Sam Darnold into expecting two-high, but it might be single-high coverage, it doesn't bode well for Shaheed (0.76 yards per route run.
Shaheed projects to face Nohl Williams, who allows a -0.292 EPA per target (87th percentile) and 1.24 fantasy points per dropback (74th percentile). Furthermore, the Chiefs' pass defense allows the lowest fantasy points per game to outside receivers.
Don't get caught chasing Shaheed's Week 6 into Week 7.
Devaughn Vele vs. Jalen Ramsey
Vele has been targeted on 18% of his routes with a 21.9% first-read target share. He has 1.30 yards per route run and 12.09 expected fantasy points per game. The Saints rank first in pace and 15th in PROE. They face a Steelers defense that allows the 7th-highest PROE and the 9th-best EPA per pass.
The Steelers' defense deploys zone coverage at the 8th-highest rate and allows the 26th-most fantasy points per dropback. They tend to be middle of the pack with two-high (No. 15) and single-high (No. 18) usage. Specifically, Pittsburgh often uses Cover 3 (No. 10).
Chris Olave leads the Saints, with 2.95 yards per route run and a 29% target rate against zone coverage. Velet garners a 16% target rate and 1.11 yards per route run against zone. Juwan Johnson has a better yards per route run (1.47) against zone, though a similar 15% target rate to Vele.
The visual below shows the Saints' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
When we filter by Cover 3, Olave remains the top target with a 31% target rate and 34.8% first-read target share. Vele sees an 18% target rate and 21.7% first-read target share against Cover 3. Meanwhile, Olave has 3.17 yards per route run, with Vele at 1.36 against Cover 3. Johnson bests Vele in target rate (22%) and yards per route run (1.93) against Cover 3.
Vele projects to face Jalen Ramsey, who allows a -0.038 EPA per target and 1.86 fantasy points per target. Ramsey allows the 8th-lowest yards per coverage snap and the 37th-highest passer rating in the slot. We'll want to lower the expectations for Vele in Week 7.
Rome Odunze vs. Christian Gonzalez
Though Odunze leads the Bears in route percentage (78.2%), he trails several pass catchers in target rate (17%). Odunze has a 17.5% first-read target share and 1.67 yards per route run. Over the season, Odunze averages 9.02 expected fantasy points per game, behind Luther Burden III (13.21).
The Bears rank 16th in PROE. Chicago faces the Patriots' defense, ranking 23rd in PROE allowed. The Patriots deploy man coverage at the 2nd-highest rate, yet allow the 28th-most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Patriots use single-high looks at the 14th-highest rate and allow the 24th-most fantasy points per dropback.
Burden tends to perform better (2.28 yards per route run) and earn more targets (28%) against man coverage. Meanwhile, Odunze has a 14% target rate and 0.25 yards per route run against man coverage. Kalif Raymond has a team-high 4.14 yards per route run, though a 19% target rate.
The visual below shows the Bears' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
Similarly, Burden (2.28) and Raymond (2.29) fare better against single-high coverage. In comparison, Odunze averaged 1.57 yards per route run against single-high looks this season. Odunze should face the Patriots' top cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
Gonzalez returned in Week 6. He has allowed a -0.223 EPA per target (84th percentile) and 0.97 fantasy points per target (82nd percentile) this season. Gonzalez tends to shadow the top opposing outside receiver, which projects to be Odunze. The Bears' passing offense can be fun, but the individual players can be inconsistent based on the matchup.
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