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Best Week 8 Kicker Streamers - Fantasy Football Kickers to Pickup and Start

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Tyler Bass - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Kickers, Streamers

The top Week 8 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 8 matchups.

Hey RotoBallers! With another slate of NFL action just 24 hours away, now is a great time to review our lineup and find a potential edge. While much of the attention is on finding the perfect option for your FLEX spot, managers can also look to their kicker position for some untapped upside.

While these streaming options often come with risk, they can greatly outperform their projection and be the difference between winning and losing your matchup.

Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 8? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Kicker Streamers for Week 8

Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Tyler Bass (BUF) vs. Baltimore Ravens
35% Rostered 

Tyler Bass and the Bills enter Week 8 on a bye, which is why the veteran kicker is available in most standard Yahoo formats. However, while Bass has some intriguing upside as a streamer, he could be a weekly option going forward.

Through his first six games of the campaign, Bass has gone a perfect 13-for-13 on field goals while chopping in 18 of his 20 extra point attempts. While Bass has yet to attempt a field goal from more than 50 yards, he has converted five from 40-49 yards, suggesting the team trusts him from longer ranges.

This weekend, the Bills will face the Baltimore Ravens, who are expected to welcome back Lamar Jackson in what could be a high-scoring affair. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, this AFC clash has a hefty 54.5 O/U total, matching just one game on this slate for the highest of the week.

Drew Stevens (WAS) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
5% Rostered

Our next open comes with risks but does have a prime matchup to find success in Week 8. The Commanders are also coming off their bye and will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The rookie kicker has gone 10-for-12 on his first stretch of NFL games while going a similar 10-of-13 on extra points.

While this production isn't the best, he has an interesting matchup against the Eagles. Last weekend, the Eagles' defense struggled to contain Dallas as kicker Brandon Aubrey went 3-for-3 on field goals and added another three extra points. The week prior, Ryan Fitzgerald knocked in another two field goals.

Chad Ryland (ARI) @ Dallas Cowboys
5% Rostered

Like Bass, Ryland is projected to be in a high-scoring affair, which puts him on the radar. Ryland has not been the most consistent fantasy option this season, but in favorable settings, he has delivered.

Over his last two games (against opponents who are in the bottom half in points allowed to fantasy kickers), Ryland has gone 9-for-9 while converting just one extra point. Even though the Arizona offense has struggled to get in the end zone, Ryland has benefited greatly. During this stretch, the kicker has made two attempts from 40-49 yards but none from 50+ yards out.

He has now attempted at least three field goals in four of seven games and should be in a prime spot to stay busy against a struggling Dallas Cowboys defense.

Nick Folk (ATL) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7% Rostered

The 41-year-old has not been as effective this season but should be in a good spot to produce in Week 8. Entering this weekend, Folk has eclipsed double-digit PPR options in two of his last three. This comes after failing to hit the double-digit mark in each of his first four games of the season.

During this three-game stretch, Folk has attempted three field goals in two games and gone 5-for-6 on extra point attempts. This weekend, Folk and the Falcons travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers, who offer a favorable matchup for kickers and allow the third-most fantasy points per game. While they shut down the Panthers last weekend, Chris Boswell converted four field goals the week prior against them.

Folk carries some risk but has the upside to turn in another double-digit effort. He is a prime target for those in 12+ team leagues.

 

Week 8 Kicker Rankings

Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 8

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Will Reichard MIN @DET
2 Spencer Shrader IND @JAX
3 Brandon Aubrey DAL ARI
4 Evan McPherson CIN TEN
5 Chase McLaughlin TB ATL
6 Cam Little JAX IND
7 Tyler Loop BAL @BUF
8 Jason Myers SEA CHI
9 Jake Bates DET MIN
10 Tyler Bass BUF BAL
11 Matt Gay LV @NYJ
12 Cairo Santos CHI @SEA
13 Chris Boswell PIT CLE
14 Chad Ryland ARI @DAL
15 Trey Smack GB CAR
16 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR @GB
17 Drew Stevens WAS PHI
18 Brandon McManus LAR LAC
19 Nick Folk ATL @TB
20 Harrison Butker KC @DEN
21 Wil Lutz DEN KC
22 Andy Borregales NE @MIA
23 Andre Szmyt CLE @PIT
24 Jason Sanders NYJ LV
25 Cameron Dicker LAC @LAR
26 Joey Slye TEN @CIN
27 Jake Elliott PHI @WAS
28 Zane Gonzalez MIA NE

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 8 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Tyler Bass, Chad Ryland, Nick Folk, Drew Stevens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Tyler Bass, Chad Ryland, Nick Folk, Drew Stevens:

Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Bass
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Bass
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Bass
vs
Tyler Loop
Tyler Bass
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Bass
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Bass
vs
Chad Ryland
Tyler Bass
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Bass
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Bass
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Bass
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Bass
vs
Drew Stevens
Tyler Bass
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon McManus
Tyler Bass
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Bass
vs
Nick Folk
Tyler Bass
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Bass
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Bass
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Bass
vs
Andre Szmyt
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Sanders
Tyler Bass
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Bass
vs
Joey Slye
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Bass
vs
Tennessee Titans
Tyler Bass
vs
Miami Dolphins
Tyler Bass
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Tyler Bass
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Tyler Bass
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Tyler Bass
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Bass
vs
Buffalo Bills
Tyler Bass
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Bass
vs
Carolina Panthers
Tyler Bass
vs
Eli Stowers
Chad Ryland
vs
Chris Boswell
Chad Ryland
vs
Trey Smack
Chad Ryland
vs
Cairo Santos
Chad Ryland
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chad Ryland
vs
Matt Gay
Chad Ryland
vs
Drew Stevens
Chad Ryland
vs
Tyler Bass
Chad Ryland
vs
Brandon McManus
Chad Ryland
vs
Jake Bates
Chad Ryland
vs
Nick Folk
Chad Ryland
vs
Jason Myers
Chad Ryland
vs
Harrison Butker
Chad Ryland
vs
Tyler Loop
Chad Ryland
vs
Wil Lutz
Chad Ryland
vs
Cam Little
Chad Ryland
vs
Andy Borregales
Chad Ryland
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chad Ryland
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chad Ryland
vs
Evan McPherson
Chad Ryland
vs
Jason Sanders
Chad Ryland
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chad Ryland
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chad Ryland
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chad Ryland
vs
Joey Slye
Chad Ryland
vs
Will Reichard
Chad Ryland
vs
Jake Elliott
Chad Ryland
vs
Tennessee Titans
Chad Ryland
vs
Miami Dolphins
Chad Ryland
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Chad Ryland
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Chad Ryland
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Chad Ryland
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Chad Ryland
vs
Buffalo Bills
Chad Ryland
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Chad Ryland
vs
Carolina Panthers
Chad Ryland
vs
Jared Wayne
Nick Folk
vs
Brandon McManus
Nick Folk
vs
Harrison Butker
Nick Folk
vs
Drew Stevens
Nick Folk
vs
Wil Lutz
Nick Folk
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Nick Folk
vs
Andy Borregales
Nick Folk
vs
Trey Smack
Nick Folk
vs
Andre Szmyt
Nick Folk
vs
Chad Ryland
Nick Folk
vs
Jason Sanders
Nick Folk
vs
Chris Boswell
Nick Folk
vs
Cameron Dicker
Nick Folk
vs
Cairo Santos
Nick Folk
vs
Joey Slye
Nick Folk
vs
Matt Gay
Nick Folk
vs
Jake Elliott
Nick Folk
vs
Tyler Bass
Nick Folk
vs
Jake Bates
Nick Folk
vs
Jason Myers
Nick Folk
vs
Tyler Loop
Nick Folk
vs
Cam Little
Nick Folk
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Nick Folk
vs
Evan McPherson
Nick Folk
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Nick Folk
vs
Spencer Shrader
Nick Folk
vs
Will Reichard
Nick Folk
vs
Tennessee Titans
Nick Folk
vs
Miami Dolphins
Nick Folk
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Nick Folk
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Nick Folk
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Folk
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Nick Folk
vs
Buffalo Bills
Nick Folk
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Nick Folk
vs
Carolina Panthers
Nick Folk
vs
Malik Benson
Drew Stevens
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Drew Stevens
vs
Brandon McManus
Drew Stevens
vs
Trey Smack
Drew Stevens
vs
Nick Folk
Drew Stevens
vs
Chad Ryland
Drew Stevens
vs
Harrison Butker
Drew Stevens
vs
Chris Boswell
Drew Stevens
vs
Wil Lutz
Drew Stevens
vs
Cairo Santos
Drew Stevens
vs
Andy Borregales
Drew Stevens
vs
Matt Gay
Drew Stevens
vs
Andre Szmyt
Drew Stevens
vs
Tyler Bass
Drew Stevens
vs
Jason Sanders
Drew Stevens
vs
Jake Bates
Drew Stevens
vs
Cameron Dicker
Drew Stevens
vs
Jason Myers
Drew Stevens
vs
Joey Slye
Drew Stevens
vs
Tyler Loop
Drew Stevens
vs
Jake Elliott
Drew Stevens
vs
Cam Little
Drew Stevens
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Drew Stevens
vs
Evan McPherson
Drew Stevens
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Drew Stevens
vs
Spencer Shrader
Drew Stevens
vs
Will Reichard
Drew Stevens
vs
Tennessee Titans
Drew Stevens
vs
Miami Dolphins
Drew Stevens
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Drew Stevens
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Drew Stevens
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Drew Stevens
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Drew Stevens
vs
Buffalo Bills
Drew Stevens
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Drew Stevens
vs
Carolina Panthers
Drew Stevens
vs
Ray Davis

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Start/Sit Chart - Week 8 Matchup Ratings
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 8
Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks


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is Ready to Go for Week 8
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Cleared for Week 8
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Out for Four Weeks
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Out for Extended Period
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Exercises his 2027 Player Option
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