The top Week 8 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 8 matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! With another slate of NFL action just 24 hours away, now is a great time to review our lineup and find a potential edge. While much of the attention is on finding the perfect option for your FLEX spot, managers can also look to their kicker position for some untapped upside.
While these streaming options often come with risk, they can greatly outperform their projection and be the difference between winning and losing your matchup.
Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 8? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Kicker Streamers for Week 8
Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Tyler Bass (BUF) vs. Baltimore Ravens
35% Rostered
Tyler Bass and the Bills enter Week 8 on a bye, which is why the veteran kicker is available in most standard Yahoo formats. However, while Bass has some intriguing upside as a streamer, he could be a weekly option going forward.
Through his first six games of the campaign, Bass has gone a perfect 13-for-13 on field goals while chopping in 18 of his 20 extra point attempts. While Bass has yet to attempt a field goal from more than 50 yards, he has converted five from 40-49 yards, suggesting the team trusts him from longer ranges.
This weekend, the Bills will face the Baltimore Ravens, who are expected to welcome back Lamar Jackson in what could be a high-scoring affair. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, this AFC clash has a hefty 54.5 O/U total, matching just one game on this slate for the highest of the week.
Drew Stevens (WAS) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
5% Rostered
Our next open comes with risks but does have a prime matchup to find success in Week 8. The Commanders are also coming off their bye and will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The rookie kicker has gone 10-for-12 on his first stretch of NFL games while going a similar 10-of-13 on extra points.
While this production isn't the best, he has an interesting matchup against the Eagles. Last weekend, the Eagles' defense struggled to contain Dallas as kicker Brandon Aubrey went 3-for-3 on field goals and added another three extra points. The week prior, Ryan Fitzgerald knocked in another two field goals.
Chad Ryland (ARI) @ Dallas Cowboys
5% Rostered
Like Bass, Ryland is projected to be in a high-scoring affair, which puts him on the radar. Ryland has not been the most consistent fantasy option this season, but in favorable settings, he has delivered.
Over his last two games (against opponents who are in the bottom half in points allowed to fantasy kickers), Ryland has gone 9-for-9 while converting just one extra point. Even though the Arizona offense has struggled to get in the end zone, Ryland has benefited greatly. During this stretch, the kicker has made two attempts from 40-49 yards but none from 50+ yards out.
CHAD RYLAND WINS IT FOR THE CARDINALS https://t.co/QfTHlvwVcr
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
He has now attempted at least three field goals in four of seven games and should be in a prime spot to stay busy against a struggling Dallas Cowboys defense.
Nick Folk (ATL) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7% Rostered
The 41-year-old has not been as effective this season but should be in a good spot to produce in Week 8. Entering this weekend, Folk has eclipsed double-digit PPR options in two of his last three. This comes after failing to hit the double-digit mark in each of his first four games of the season.
During this three-game stretch, Folk has attempted three field goals in two games and gone 5-for-6 on extra point attempts. This weekend, Folk and the Falcons travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers, who offer a favorable matchup for kickers and allow the third-most fantasy points per game. While they shut down the Panthers last weekend, Chris Boswell converted four field goals the week prior against them.
Folk carries some risk but has the upside to turn in another double-digit effort. He is a prime target for those in 12+ team leagues.
Week 8 Kicker Rankings
Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 8
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|@DET
|2
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|@JAX
|3
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|ARI
|4
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|TEN
|5
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|ATL
|6
|Cam Little
|JAX
|IND
|7
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|@BUF
|8
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|CHI
|9
|Jake Bates
|DET
|MIN
|10
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|BAL
|11
|Matt Gay
|LV
|@NYJ
|12
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|@SEA
|13
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|CLE
|14
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|@DAL
|15
|Trey Smack
|GB
|CAR
|16
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|@GB
|17
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|PHI
|18
|Brandon McManus
|LAR
|LAC
|19
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|@TB
|20
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|@DEN
|21
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|KC
|22
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|@MIA
|23
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|@PIT
|24
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|LV
|25
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|@LAR
|26
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|@CIN
|27
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|@WAS
|28
|Zane Gonzalez
|MIA
|NE
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 8 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Tyler Bass, Chad Ryland, Nick Folk, Drew Stevens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Tyler Bass, Chad Ryland, Nick Folk, Drew Stevens:
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