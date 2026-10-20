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Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups - Travis Hunter, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Royals

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Travis Hunter - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Picks

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Travis Hunter, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Royalsin Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Travis Hunter Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Wan'Dale Robinson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Jalen Royals Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We're through six full weeks of NFL action in the 2026 season. By now, we typically expect to see the beginnings of breakout seasons for several young wide receivers.

Yet others may be hitting their strides on new teams, and others still have offenses that need to gel first before they become fantasy relevant.

Whatever the reason, you should always be scouring the waiver wire for new WR talent. Let's break down analysis for three potential WR waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 7 of 2026!

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Travis Hunter Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 7% of leagues

We finally saw second-year pro wide receiver Travis Hunter get involved in the passing game this season, and not on defense. He caught all four of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown, leading all Jacksonville pass-catchers in PPR fantasy points in Week 6.

He finished fourth on the team in targets, though. WR Parker Washington saw 11, Jakobi Meyers was thrown passes 10 times, and tight end Brenton Strange garnered seven targets in the close loss. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence also threw 41 passes in the contest.

The good news is that it appears that the Jags are phasing wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. out of the offense. He's been linked to several trade rumors after his lack of involvement, and getting leapfrogged by Hunter in target priority would be a very bad thing for him.

Hunter is a solid stash in deep leagues for now. He won the Biletnikoff Award in college as the nation's top wide receiver, though. Since he plays on two sides of the ball, it's possible he'll just need longer to develop as a pass-catcher.

Add in 14-Team Leagues

 

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 57% of leagues

The Tennessee Titans offense has been truly miserable this season, unfortunately for Robinson. With Titans QB Cam Ward's tendency to target the slot receiver heavily in college and Robinson's PPR-scam nature of play, it's been disappointing that no good fantasy production has come out of it.

Robinson saw seven targets in Week 6, but only caught three of them for 22 yards. The only pass-catcher the Titans have that has been worth starting in fantasy has been rookie Carnell Tate. His film has been awesome, but Ward has not.

My analysis leads to skepticism that Ward can support two decent fantasy WRs. So it's fine to pass on Robinson right now in leagues he's not rostered in. For his production, he should likely be rostered even less than he is.

Add in deeper 12+ Team PPR leagues

 

Jalen Royals Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 1% of leagues

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals is set for more opportunities in the passing game as long as WR1 Rashee Rice (hamstring) misses time. Rice could return in Week 6, though -- he hurt his hamstring in Week 3, missed his Week 4 game, and had his bye in Week 5.

Royals saw a career-high in targets, receptions, and receiving yards in Week 6. The fine print is that it was just four targets, two catches, and 24 receiving yards. He's just not a big part of the offense.

He caught a touchdown in Week 2, but his NFL career is coming along very slowly. Kansas City's offense is heavily concentrated around veteran tight end Travis Kelce and running back Kenneth Walker III. They also have WR Xavier Worthy decently involved.

Outside of those three skill-position players, we haven't seen much from anyone. Royals does not appear to have the upside to ever be start-worthy in redraft leagues, and should remain simply a dynasty stash for now. Though the Chiefs would be better off using real draft capital to get a WR soon.

Add in deep 14+ team leagues as bench stash

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Travis Hunter, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Royals. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Travis Hunter, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Royals. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Travis Hunter, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Royals:

Travis Hunter
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Jahan Dotson
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Antonio Williams
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James Conner
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Michael Mayer
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Najee Harris
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Makai Lemon
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Tyjae Spears
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Mike Gesicki
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Dylan Sampson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Jawhar Jordan
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Austin Ekeler
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Audric Estime
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Kalif Raymond
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Christian Kirk
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Cyrus Allen
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Efton Chism III
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Pat Freiermuth
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Jaleel McLaughlin
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Eli Raridon
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Brandin Cooks
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Jeremy McNichols
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Bam Knight
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Seth McGowan
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Konata Mumpfield
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Colby Parkinson
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Jauan Jennings
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Jaylin Noel
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Tank Dell
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Malik Washington
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
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Caleb Douglas
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Germie Bernard
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Jordyn Tyson
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Keenan Allen
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Demario Douglas
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KC Concepcion
Travis Hunter
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Kendrick Bourne
Travis Hunter
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Devaughn Vele
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Tyreek Hill
Wan'dale Robinson
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Kendre Miller
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KC Concepcion
Wan'dale Robinson
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Demario Douglas
Wan'dale Robinson
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Brian Robinson
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
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Roschon Johnson
Wan'dale Robinson
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Keenan Allen
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Kendrick Bourne
Wan'dale Robinson
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Samaje Perine
Wan'dale Robinson
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Devaughn Vele
Wan'dale Robinson
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Dameon Pierce
Wan'dale Robinson
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Hunter Henry
Wan'dale Robinson
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Jordyn Tyson
Wan'dale Robinson
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Tyler Allgeier
Wan'dale Robinson
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Zach Charbonnet
Wan'dale Robinson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
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Rachaad White
Wan'dale Robinson
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Jonah Coleman
Wan'dale Robinson
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Germie Bernard
Wan'dale Robinson
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Emmett Johnson
Wan'dale Robinson
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Jordan Mason
Wan'dale Robinson
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Tyler Higbee
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Rico Dowdle
Wan'dale Robinson
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Kaelon Black
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
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Caleb Douglas
Wan'dale Robinson
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Malik Washington
Wan'dale Robinson
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Jaylin Noel
Wan'dale Robinson
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
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Konata Mumpfield
Wan'dale Robinson
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Bam Knight
Wan'dale Robinson
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Brandin Cooks
Wan'dale Robinson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Wan'dale Robinson
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Pat Freiermuth
Wan'dale Robinson
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Cyrus Allen
Wan'dale Robinson
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Kalif Raymond
Wan'dale Robinson
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Makai Lemon
Wan'dale Robinson
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Jahan Dotson
Wan'dale Robinson
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Antonio Williams
Wan'dale Robinson
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Christian Kirk
Wan'dale Robinson
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Efton Chism III
Wan'dale Robinson
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Jauan Jennings
Wan'dale Robinson
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Tank Dell
Wan'dale Robinson
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Tyreek Hill

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

Questionable For Wednesday
Fred VanVleet

to Skip One Game of Back-to-Back Sets
Terry McLaurin

Out for Season With Torn Patellar Tendon
Max Christie

Available For Wednesday
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Franz Wagner

Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
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Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
J.J. McCarthy

Rumors of J.J. McCarthy Starting in Week 7
Brian Thomas Jr.

Commanders, Rams Emerge as Top Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.
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Giants Reportedly Releasing Najee Harris Amid Backfield Shakeup
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Anthony Mantha

Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Pavel Zacha

a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
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Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
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on Track to Return Wednesday
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Hopeful to Play in Week 7
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Out for 2-4 Weeks
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Estimated as DNP on Monday
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Practices Again Monday
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Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

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Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

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Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
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Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
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