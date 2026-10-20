Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Travis Hunter, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Royalsin Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
We're through six full weeks of NFL action in the 2026 season. By now, we typically expect to see the beginnings of breakout seasons for several young wide receivers.
Yet others may be hitting their strides on new teams, and others still have offenses that need to gel first before they become fantasy relevant.
Whatever the reason, you should always be scouring the waiver wire for new WR talent. Let's break down analysis for three potential WR waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 7 of 2026!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Travis Hunter Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 7% of leagues
We finally saw second-year pro wide receiver Travis Hunter get involved in the passing game this season, and not on defense. He caught all four of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown, leading all Jacksonville pass-catchers in PPR fantasy points in Week 6.
He finished fourth on the team in targets, though. WR Parker Washington saw 11, Jakobi Meyers was thrown passes 10 times, and tight end Brenton Strange garnered seven targets in the close loss. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence also threw 41 passes in the contest.
TRAVIS HUNTER TOUCHDOWN!
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/UEbQwJYHqy
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
The good news is that it appears that the Jags are phasing wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. out of the offense. He's been linked to several trade rumors after his lack of involvement, and getting leapfrogged by Hunter in target priority would be a very bad thing for him.
Hunter is a solid stash in deep leagues for now. He won the Biletnikoff Award in college as the nation's top wide receiver, though. Since he plays on two sides of the ball, it's possible he'll just need longer to develop as a pass-catcher.
Add in 14-Team Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 57% of leagues
The Tennessee Titans offense has been truly miserable this season, unfortunately for Robinson. With Titans QB Cam Ward's tendency to target the slot receiver heavily in college and Robinson's PPR-scam nature of play, it's been disappointing that no good fantasy production has come out of it.
Robinson saw seven targets in Week 6, but only caught three of them for 22 yards. The only pass-catcher the Titans have that has been worth starting in fantasy has been rookie Carnell Tate. His film has been awesome, but Ward has not.
Wan'Dale Robinson is open on the deep out.
It takes pocket awareness to feel pressure on your right but still notice left side pressure isn't there yet.
#TitanUp #Titans https://t.co/zOSiPq9B7K
— Charles Barnes 🙏🏾🔺️🐐🔺️🙏🏾 (@BU_Scouting) October 14, 2026
My analysis leads to skepticism that Ward can support two decent fantasy WRs. So it's fine to pass on Robinson right now in leagues he's not rostered in. For his production, he should likely be rostered even less than he is.
Add in deeper 12+ Team PPR leagues
Jalen Royals Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 1% of leagues
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals is set for more opportunities in the passing game as long as WR1 Rashee Rice (hamstring) misses time. Rice could return in Week 6, though -- he hurt his hamstring in Week 3, missed his Week 4 game, and had his bye in Week 5.
Royals saw a career-high in targets, receptions, and receiving yards in Week 6. The fine print is that it was just four targets, two catches, and 24 receiving yards. He's just not a big part of the offense.
4th down. TOUCHDOWN.
Mahomes connects with Jalen Royals to regain the lead.
INDvsKC on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/UdvTsyALzW
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026
He caught a touchdown in Week 2, but his NFL career is coming along very slowly. Kansas City's offense is heavily concentrated around veteran tight end Travis Kelce and running back Kenneth Walker III. They also have WR Xavier Worthy decently involved.
Outside of those three skill-position players, we haven't seen much from anyone. Royals does not appear to have the upside to ever be start-worthy in redraft leagues, and should remain simply a dynasty stash for now. Though the Chiefs would be better off using real draft capital to get a WR soon.
Add in deep 14+ team leagues as bench stash
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Travis Hunter, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Royals. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Travis Hunter, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Royals. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Travis Hunter, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Royals:
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