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Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups - Xavier Worthy, Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers

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Xavier Worthy - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Xavier Worthy, Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers in Week 6 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Xavier Worthy Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Tre Tucker Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Jakobi Meyers Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Wide receivers becoming fantasy relevant seemingly out of nowhere, or after not having any history of consistently high NFL production, is nothing new. Just last season, we saw this situation with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington.

Before his team's Week 8 bye last season, he averaged a mere 7.2 PPR fantasy points per game. After that bye, that more than doubled to 14.9 PPR points per game, including a 25.6 PPR point game in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos.

While such a split in production is not a common occurrence, it is proof that the waiver wire is something worth watching for the full season, even if it may seem like WR roles are already set in stone. So let's dive into three potential wide receiver waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season!

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Xavier Worthy Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 58% of leagues

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy logged his best outing of the season in Week 4. He was targeted seven times and caught four of those passes for 70 yards. That totaled more than the yardage he gained in the first three games of the season combined.

Worthy hasn't lived up to his first-round draft capital, but he has been reasonably productive at times. But if he were to keep up the averages he's had so far, he'd end up with fewer yards total than he had in his rookie season and fewer yards per game than he had last year. He'd be on pace for just over 565 receiving yards this year.

He showed more upside early in his rookie season than he has this year, even if he had a deep catch in a close game with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs' WR1 is Rashee Rice (hamstring), and he had 83 and 88 receiving yards in Week 2 and Week 3 before he injured his hamstring.

There's a good chance he returns in Week 5, though. Worthy saw more work with Rice out, but the primary pass-catchers for this team are Rice, tight end Travis Kelce, and running back Kenneth Walker III, and the offense largely runs through those three.

Worthy is worth adding in all standard leagues and has weekly FLEX upside if Rice were to miss time.

Add in 12-team standard leagues

 

Tre Tucker Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 36% of leagues

The Las Vegas Raiders got absolutely blown out by the New England Patriots in Week 5. The result was pretty shocking, considering New England was missing its top-4 cornerbacks to injuries. It seemed like Vegas was set to have a huge game against the Super Bowl Runners-Up.

Instead, Raiders starting quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for just 243 passing yards and one touchdown. And tight end Brock Bowers was the only pass-catcher on the team who had a big day -- a story that's becoming familiar at this point.

Bowers is the best tight end in the NFL, and none of Vegas' other pass-catchers would be the WR1 of any other team at this point. The Raiders need to invest draft capital in a top receiver or trade for one at some point. Tucker's talent does not necessitate enough usage to make him a reliable fantasy starter.

Even with an offensive-minded genius in head coach Klint Kubiak running the offense, Tucker has had just one game with double-digit PPR fantasy points. It's not reasonable to expect him to become a solid starter down the line.

Add in 14-team leagues

 

Jakobi Meyers Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 50% of leagues

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has served as the WR2 for his team this season amid the continued regression of 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. and the emergence of the team's true WR1, Parker Washington. But through five games, tight end Brenton Strange is the clear No. 2 on the team in targets.

An injury to Washington could make Meyers more productive, but he's not startable in fantasy football right now.

Add in 12+ team leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Xavier Worthy, Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Xavier Worthy, Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Xavier Worthy, Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers:

Xavier Worthy
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Courtland Sutton
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Tyjae Spears
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Tre Tucker
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Jakobi Meyers
Xavier Worthy
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Dameon Pierce
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Zach Charbonnet
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Samaje Perine
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Jordyn Tyson
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Devaughn Vele
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Woody Marks
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Brenton Strange
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Brian Robinson
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Khalil Shakir
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Germie Bernard
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Hunter Henry
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Keenan Allen
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Keon Coleman
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Kendrick Bourne
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Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Higbee
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Darius Cooper
Xavier Worthy
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Makai Lemon
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Demario Douglas
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Tre' Harris
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Brandin Cooks
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Malik Washington
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Antonio Williams
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Kalif Raymond
Xavier Worthy
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Adonai Mitchell
Xavier Worthy
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Tyreek Hill
Tre Tucker
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Dameon Pierce
Tre Tucker
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Courtland Sutton
Tre Tucker
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Zach Charbonnet
Tre Tucker
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Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
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Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
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Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tre Tucker
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Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
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Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
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Dontayvion Wicks
Tre Tucker
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Samaje Perine
Tre Tucker
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Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
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Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
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Brian Robinson
Tre Tucker
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Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
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Germie Bernard
Tre Tucker
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Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
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Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
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Keon Coleman
Tre Tucker
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Kendrick Bourne
Tre Tucker
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Emmett Johnson
Tre Tucker
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Tyler Higbee
Tre Tucker
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Darius Cooper
Tre Tucker
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Makai Lemon
Tre Tucker
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Demario Douglas
Tre Tucker
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Tre' Harris
Tre Tucker
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Brandin Cooks
Tre Tucker
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Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
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Antonio Williams
Tre Tucker
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Kalif Raymond
Tre Tucker
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Adonai Mitchell
Tre Tucker
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Tyreek Hill
Jakobi Meyers
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Tyjae Spears
Jakobi Meyers
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Dontayvion Wicks
Jakobi Meyers
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Xavier Worthy
Jakobi Meyers
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Samaje Perine
Jakobi Meyers
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Courtland Sutton
Jakobi Meyers
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Devaughn Vele
Jakobi Meyers
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Tre Tucker
Jakobi Meyers
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Wan'dale Robinson
Jakobi Meyers
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Dameon Pierce
Jakobi Meyers
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Brenton Strange
Jakobi Meyers
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Zach Charbonnet
Jakobi Meyers
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Brian Robinson
Jakobi Meyers
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Jordyn Tyson
Jakobi Meyers
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Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
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MarShawn Lloyd
Jakobi Meyers
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Germie Bernard
Jakobi Meyers
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Woody Marks
Jakobi Meyers
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Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
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Keenan Allen
Jakobi Meyers
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Keon Coleman
Jakobi Meyers
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Kendrick Bourne
Jakobi Meyers
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Emmett Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
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Tyler Higbee
Jakobi Meyers
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Darius Cooper
Jakobi Meyers
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Makai Lemon
Jakobi Meyers
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Demario Douglas
Jakobi Meyers
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Tre' Harris
Jakobi Meyers
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Brandin Cooks
Jakobi Meyers
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Malik Washington
Jakobi Meyers
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Antonio Williams
Jakobi Meyers
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Kalif Raymond
Jakobi Meyers
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Adonai Mitchell
Jakobi Meyers
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Tyreek Hill

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
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Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
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Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
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Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
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All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
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Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
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in the Concussion Protocol
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Finds the End Zone Twice in Blowout Win
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Plays Well with Increased Role
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Dillon Dube

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Andre Burakovsky

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Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
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