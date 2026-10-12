Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Xavier Worthy, Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers in Week 6 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Wide receivers becoming fantasy relevant seemingly out of nowhere, or after not having any history of consistently high NFL production, is nothing new. Just last season, we saw this situation with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington.
Before his team's Week 8 bye last season, he averaged a mere 7.2 PPR fantasy points per game. After that bye, that more than doubled to 14.9 PPR points per game, including a 25.6 PPR point game in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos.
While such a split in production is not a common occurrence, it is proof that the waiver wire is something worth watching for the full season, even if it may seem like WR roles are already set in stone. So let's dive into three potential wide receiver waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Xavier Worthy Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 58% of leagues
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy logged his best outing of the season in Week 4. He was targeted seven times and caught four of those passes for 70 yards. That totaled more than the yardage he gained in the first three games of the season combined.
Worthy hasn't lived up to his first-round draft capital, but he has been reasonably productive at times. But if he were to keep up the averages he's had so far, he'd end up with fewer yards total than he had in his rookie season and fewer yards per game than he had last year. He'd be on pace for just over 565 receiving yards this year.
Chiefs are going to need Xavier Worthy to step up deep and we saw some solid signs yesterday beyond just the contested catch...
On Thornton's sideline completion, Worthy gets open as well to the bottom of the screen.
Early in the game, X creates separation on the Corner; maybe Pat wants him to take it upfield more but ultimately its an overthrow. However, its a good job playing through contact off the line by Worthy.
— DMac Wake (@DMacWake316) October 5, 2026
He showed more upside early in his rookie season than he has this year, even if he had a deep catch in a close game with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs' WR1 is Rashee Rice (hamstring), and he had 83 and 88 receiving yards in Week 2 and Week 3 before he injured his hamstring.
There's a good chance he returns in Week 5, though. Worthy saw more work with Rice out, but the primary pass-catchers for this team are Rice, tight end Travis Kelce, and running back Kenneth Walker III, and the offense largely runs through those three.
Worthy is worth adding in all standard leagues and has weekly FLEX upside if Rice were to miss time.
Add in 12-team standard leagues
Tre Tucker Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 36% of leagues
The Las Vegas Raiders got absolutely blown out by the New England Patriots in Week 5. The result was pretty shocking, considering New England was missing its top-4 cornerbacks to injuries. It seemed like Vegas was set to have a huge game against the Super Bowl Runners-Up.
Instead, Raiders starting quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for just 243 passing yards and one touchdown. And tight end Brock Bowers was the only pass-catcher on the team who had a big day -- a story that's becoming familiar at this point.
What a catch by Brock Bowers 👏
@LVvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/GQn0DpDqGo
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Bowers is the best tight end in the NFL, and none of Vegas' other pass-catchers would be the WR1 of any other team at this point. The Raiders need to invest draft capital in a top receiver or trade for one at some point. Tucker's talent does not necessitate enough usage to make him a reliable fantasy starter.
Even with an offensive-minded genius in head coach Klint Kubiak running the offense, Tucker has had just one game with double-digit PPR fantasy points. It's not reasonable to expect him to become a solid starter down the line.
Add in 14-team leagues
Jakobi Meyers Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 50% of leagues
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has served as the WR2 for his team this season amid the continued regression of 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. and the emergence of the team's true WR1, Parker Washington. But through five games, tight end Brenton Strange is the clear No. 2 on the team in targets.
Jakobi Meyers has reached 200 receiving yards this season
Season Stats:
15 Rec | 202 Yds | 2 TD
Season Pace:
51 Rec | 687 Yds | 7 TD
#DUUUVAL https://t.co/d5bbC0cqxF
— PaceBall (@paceball__) October 12, 2026
An injury to Washington could make Meyers more productive, but he's not startable in fantasy football right now.
Add in 12+ team leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Xavier Worthy, Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Xavier Worthy, Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Xavier Worthy, Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers:
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