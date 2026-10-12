Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Tyjae Spears, Brian Robinson Jr., Dameon Pierce in Week 6 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Being in a position where you need to look to the waiver wire to get running back production is often a kiss of death in fantasy football. But there are times when it can literally save your season.
If you have a solid team and just need an RB with a decent amount of volume to give you some upside, grabbing someone from the waiver wire can be massively beneficial. There are occasionally gems, too.
And injuries to starting RBs can create extended stretches where the backup is productive enough to justify starting. So let's break down three potential fantasy football RB waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 6 of 2026!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Tyjae Spears Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 22% of leagues
Tennessee has never made Tyjae Spears the starting back and never given him a large, consistent rushing workload. That job belongs to RB Tony Pollard this season. In the offseason, Titans head coach Robert Saleh was effusive in his praise of Pollard, indicating that he's not going anywhere and his role is here to stay.
Tony Pollard caps off a strong Titans drive with a TD
TENvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/2jmSwozyTq
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
But even Pollard has just one rushing touchdown on the season, and averages just over 4.0 yards per carry so far this year. Spears has been less efficient, with just over 3.8 YPC. The Titans offense is so miserably unproductive that neither of them are startable outside of deep dynasty leagues.
And Spears had nine catches in Week 5, but gained only 28 yards receiving and lost a fumble. He also rushed twice, but gained zero yards between the two efforts. The Titans average a pitiful 11.6 points per game.
They are the worst offense in the NFL by a wide margin -- even worse than the Miami Dolphins, who are clearly tanking for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. In the event Pollard misses time, Spears could see low-end RB2 value in deeper PPR leagues.
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Brian Robinson Jr. Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 50% of leagues
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is one of the best RBs in the NFL. He's exceeded his pre-draft hype, showing an elite combination of elusiveness and start-stop ability that no other RB in the NFL seems to have. Despite this, his backup, Brian Robinson Jr., scored more points than he did in Week 4.
That was the product of a blowout win against a hapless defense, though. In Week 5, Robinson (Bijan) racked up 15.8 PPR fantasy points while Robinson (Brian) managed just 1.6. He carried the ball seven times for 16 yards and didn't log a catch.
Brian Robinson Jr. hat trick!
@ATLvsNO on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/8rJtEJ40hU
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026
At least we know that Atlanta isn't trying to keep Robinson (Bijan) on the field and risk him getting injured in a meaningless blowout game when his backup is serviceable against a poor defense. But the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 were a more formidable opponent, and the Falcons needed to rely on their starter.
That's not to say Robinson (Brian) is a bad pickup. He's just someone you can manage expectations for -- a high-upside handcuff that may or may not have big games in blowout wins. It's difficult to predict when blowout wins will occur, though, as the NFL has far too much variance for that.
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Dameon Pierce Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 2% of leagues
The Philadelphia Eagles are now dealing with injuries to their top-3 running backs -- Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (core), and now Will Shipley (foot) are dealing with a hamstring strain, a core muscle injury, and a torn plantar fascia, respectively.
Both Bigsby and Shipley are expected to miss multiple weeks, with Bigsby on injured reserve and not able to return until Week 9 at the earliest, and Shipley a potential candidate for IR. There are also rumors that the Eagles could cut bait with Barkley and send him to another team for draft pick compensation.
There's a chance that Pierce could be the lead running back for this team for next week or potentially multiple weeks. The No. 1 RB for each team should be rostered in all leagues. Some teams' RB1s aren't very productive, but they still have a chance to get enough volume to score better if the offense improves or in easy matchups.
The Eagles offense has not been good this season, and Pierce only gained 14 yards on his 11 rushes in Week 5. But he should be picked up and stashed on benches just in case.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tyjae Spears, Brian Robinson Jr., Dameon Pierce. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tyjae Spears, Brian Robinson Jr., Dameon Pierce. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tyjae Spears, Brian Robinson Jr., Dameon Pierce:
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