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Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups - Tyjae Spears, Brian Robinson Jr., Dameon Pierce

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Dameon Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL DFS Betting Picks

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Tyjae Spears, Brian Robinson Jr., Dameon Pierce in Week 6 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Tyjae Spears Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Brian Robinson Jr. Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Dameon Pierce Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Being in a position where you need to look to the waiver wire to get running back production is often a kiss of death in fantasy football. But there are times when it can literally save your season.

If you have a solid team and just need an RB with a decent amount of volume to give you some upside, grabbing someone from the waiver wire can be massively beneficial. There are occasionally gems, too.

And injuries to starting RBs can create extended stretches where the backup is productive enough to justify starting. So let's break down three potential fantasy football RB waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 6 of 2026!

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Tyjae Spears Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 22% of leagues

Tennessee has never made Tyjae Spears the starting back and never given him a large, consistent rushing workload. That job belongs to RB Tony Pollard this season. In the offseason, Titans head coach Robert Saleh was effusive in his praise of Pollard, indicating that he's not going anywhere and his role is here to stay.

But even Pollard has just one rushing touchdown on the season, and averages just over 4.0 yards per carry so far this year. Spears has been less efficient, with just over 3.8 YPC. The Titans offense is so miserably unproductive that neither of them are startable outside of deep dynasty leagues.

And Spears had nine catches in Week 5, but gained only 28 yards receiving and lost a fumble. He also rushed twice, but gained zero yards between the two efforts. The Titans average a pitiful 11.6 points per game.

They are the worst offense in the NFL by a wide margin -- even worse than the Miami Dolphins, who are clearly tanking for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. In the event Pollard misses time, Spears could see low-end RB2 value in deeper PPR leagues.

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Brian Robinson Jr. Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 50% of leagues

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is one of the best RBs in the NFL. He's exceeded his pre-draft hype, showing an elite combination of elusiveness and start-stop ability that no other RB in the NFL seems to have. Despite this, his backup, Brian Robinson Jr., scored more points than he did in Week 4.

That was the product of a blowout win against a hapless defense, though. In Week 5, Robinson (Bijan) racked up 15.8 PPR fantasy points while Robinson (Brian) managed just 1.6. He carried the ball seven times for 16 yards and didn't log a catch.

At least we know that Atlanta isn't trying to keep Robinson (Bijan) on the field and risk him getting injured in a meaningless blowout game when his backup is serviceable against a poor defense. But the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 were a more formidable opponent, and the Falcons needed to rely on their starter.

That's not to say Robinson (Brian) is a bad pickup. He's just someone you can manage expectations for -- a high-upside handcuff that may or may not have big games in blowout wins. It's difficult to predict when blowout wins will occur, though, as the NFL has far too much variance for that.

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Dameon Pierce Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 2% of leagues

The Philadelphia Eagles are now dealing with injuries to their top-3 running backs -- Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (core), and now Will Shipley (foot) are dealing with a hamstring strain, a core muscle injury, and a torn plantar fascia, respectively.

Both Bigsby and Shipley are expected to miss multiple weeks, with Bigsby on injured reserve and not able to return until Week 9 at the earliest, and Shipley a potential candidate for IR. There are also rumors that the Eagles could cut bait with Barkley and send him to another team for draft pick compensation.

There's a chance that Pierce could be the lead running back for this team for next week or potentially multiple weeks. The No. 1 RB for each team should be rostered in all leagues. Some teams' RB1s aren't very productive, but they still have a chance to get enough volume to score better if the offense improves or in easy matchups.

The Eagles offense has not been good this season, and Pierce only gained 14 yards on his 11 rushes in Week 5. But he should be picked up and stashed on benches just in case.

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Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tyjae Spears, Brian Robinson Jr., Dameon Pierce. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tyjae Spears, Brian Robinson Jr., Dameon Pierce. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tyjae Spears, Brian Robinson Jr., Dameon Pierce:

Tyjae Spears
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Xavier Worthy
Tyjae Spears
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Jakobi Meyers
Tyjae Spears
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Courtland Sutton
Tyjae Spears
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Dontayvion Wicks
Tyjae Spears
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Tre Tucker
Tyjae Spears
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Samaje Perine
Tyjae Spears
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Dameon Pierce
Tyjae Spears
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Devaughn Vele
Tyjae Spears
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Zach Charbonnet
Tyjae Spears
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tyjae Spears
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Jordyn Tyson
Tyjae Spears
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Brenton Strange
Tyjae Spears
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tyjae Spears
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Brian Robinson
Tyjae Spears
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Woody Marks
Tyjae Spears
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Khalil Shakir
Tyjae Spears
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Germie Bernard
Tyjae Spears
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Hunter Henry
Tyjae Spears
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Keenan Allen
Tyjae Spears
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Keon Coleman
Tyjae Spears
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Kendrick Bourne
Tyjae Spears
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Emmett Johnson
Tyjae Spears
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Tyler Higbee
Tyjae Spears
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Keaton Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
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Kaelon Black
Tyjae Spears
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tyjae Spears
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Kendre Miller
Tyjae Spears
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Tyler Allgeier
Tyjae Spears
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Kimani Vidal
Tyjae Spears
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Roschon Johnson
Tyjae Spears
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyjae Spears
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyjae Spears
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Najee Harris
Brian Robinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Brian Robinson
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Khalil Shakir
Brian Robinson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Brian Robinson
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Germie Bernard
Brian Robinson
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Devaughn Vele
Brian Robinson
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Hunter Henry
Brian Robinson
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Samaje Perine
Brian Robinson
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Keenan Allen
Brian Robinson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Brian Robinson
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Keon Coleman
Brian Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brian Robinson
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Kendrick Bourne
Brian Robinson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Brian Robinson
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Emmett Johnson
Brian Robinson
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Xavier Worthy
Brian Robinson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brian Robinson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brian Robinson
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Keaton Mitchell
Brian Robinson
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Tre Tucker
Brian Robinson
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Darius Cooper
Brian Robinson
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Dameon Pierce
Brian Robinson
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Kaelon Black
Brian Robinson
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Zach Charbonnet
Brian Robinson
vs
Woody Marks
Brian Robinson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Brian Robinson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brian Robinson
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Kendre Miller
Brian Robinson
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Tyler Allgeier
Brian Robinson
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Kimani Vidal
Brian Robinson
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Roschon Johnson
Brian Robinson
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Brian Robinson
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Seth McGowan
Brian Robinson
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Najee Harris
Dameon Pierce
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Zach Charbonnet
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dameon Pierce
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MarShawn Lloyd
Dameon Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dameon Pierce
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Woody Marks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
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Jakobi Meyers
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Samaje Perine
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dameon Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dameon Pierce
vs
Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keon Coleman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kaelon Black
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kimani Vidal
Dameon Pierce
vs
Roschon Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Dameon Pierce
vs
Seth McGowan
Dameon Pierce
vs
Najee Harris

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
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Cameron Boozer

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Ty Jerome

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